Will strikes and fuel shortages affect the autumn holidays in France?

What are the issues?

French oil refinery workers have been staging blockades which prevent fuel trucks getting out, leading to around one third of filling stations in France having no petrol (gasoline) or diesel on offer.

In a separate but linked dispute, workers in sectors including transport, education, haulage and waste collection staged a one-day walk-out on Tuesday, October 18th, with calls for a ‘renewable’ strike from some unions.

What is the latest on fuel?

The situation in filling stations is easing, albeit slowly.

The government used a controversial power known as ‘requisition’ to force some of the striking employees back to work, and that has allowed more deliveries to get through.

However, the blockades continue at some refineries, and even once they are lifted it will take some time for stocks to return to normal. As of Monday, October 17th, 28 percent of filling stations in France were unable to supply at least one fuel type (petrol or diesel).

The shortages are quite heavily concentrated in northern France and the greater Paris region, filling stations in the south, especially the south west, have seen fewer issues.

And what about the strike?

The strike was a one-day action, but there are calls to renew it from some unions. If that happens it is likely to be another one-day strike, possibly in the week beginning October 24th, although at this stage nothing has been announced.

Tuesday’s strike caused moderate disruption – most of the high-speed TGV trains ran as normal but around half of the regional TER services were cancelled. In Paris, the Metro ran almost as normal while the suburban train network – including the RER B that connects Paris to its airports – saw fewer services than usual. Airline employees did not get involved in the strike.

So what about the holidays?

French schools begin the two-week Toussaint (All Saints) holiday on Saturday, October 22nd. This is a popular time for family trips away – as well as arrivals from international tourists – so naturally many people have been focused on this question.

Emmanuel Macron, on summoning his ministers for a meeting at the Elysee on Monday, told them that he wanted to see “visible improvements before the beginning of the Toussaint holiday” [on Saturday].

Minister of Energy Transition, Agnès Pannier-Runacher said: “We are doing everything we can to ensure that this situation improves on the eve of the Toussaint vacations.”

This has included stepping up the ‘requisitions’ at several more oil refineries, which should see an improvement in the situation.

However the deployment of this rarely-used power has fuelled anger among the unions, contributing in part to the strike calls.

It seems that not all the French are convinced and many have already cancelled planned trips away – one hotel industry representative in the south of France told France Bleu that his members were seeing up to 60 percent of cancellations for the first week of the holidays.

