Will strikes and fuel shortages affect the autumn holidays in France?
France is a popular holiday destination during the school holidays in November, and those living in France often take a trip in November too - but with the holidays approaching, will the fuel shortages and strikes be over?
Published: 18 October 2022 11:37 CEST
Strike action has caused fuel shortages across France. Photo by Geoffroy Van der Hasselt / AFP
France hit by transport strike amid fuel shortage tensions
France faced major disruptions on Tuesday after unions called a nationwide transport strike, as they remain in deadlock with the government over walkouts at oil depots that have sparked fuel shortages.
Published: 18 October 2022 09:02 CEST
