PARIS 2024 OLYMPICS

How to volunteer at the 2024 Paris Olympics and Paralympics

The Olympic organising committee is seeking out 45,000 volunteers - including English-speakers - to experience "the adventure of a lifetime". Here is how you can apply:

Published: 18 October 2022 10:46 CEST
A video announcing the Paris 2024 Olympics Game is seen during the closing ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games (Photo by Pedro PARDO / AFP)

Starting in March 2023, any adult wishing to volunteer at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games will be able to apply online.

The Olympic organising committee is looking for 45,000 volunteers – about 30,000 for the Olympic Games and about 15,000 for the Paralympic Games – to help “contribute to [their] atmosphere,” which deputy director of volunteers, Alexandre Morenon-Condé described as “the adventure of a lifetime.”

Who can apply to be a volunteer?

Anyone can apply, but keep in mind that housing will not be provided. However, volunteers will be given one meal per day.

All volunteers must be at least 18 years old by January 1st, 2024, and they should also be able to speak “French or English” and be available for the ten days when the Olympic (or Paralympic) Games will be running. There’s no specification of a minimum level of French required, and all the information provided on the Games website is available in both French and English.

Morenon-Condé said that the organising committee is hoping to attract a diverse group of volunteers, particularly including those with disabilities. 

The deputy director of volunteers explained that the best profile of a volunteer would be someone who “wants to interact with others,” particularly for those who will aid in reception and information services.

What roles will volunteers play?

There will be a few different types assignments volunteers will be given, though the majority (about 60 percent) will “help with the quality of the games experience,” Morenon-Conde said.

These tasks might be helping with reception, giving information, and providing assistance to those who need it.

Other volunteers might help during performances – for example serving as a ball collector or assisting the official time keeper.

Finally, some volunteers might help the Olympic organising committee itself, for instance by distributing uniforms to staff or providing journalists with their proper accreditation badges.

How do I apply?

Applications will open online in March 2023, on the official Olympic Games website. You will need to fill out a questionnaire.

Keep in mind that the application window will only be open for six weeks. 

Volunteers will be selected and given their respective tasks by the end of 2023, and then those selected will partake in an online and in-person training in 2024, prior to the start of the Games. 

For those interested in more information, the Seine-Saint-Denis département will be organising an information session during the evening on Friday, October 21st. This will be to particularly encourage local inhabitants to volunteer.

If you are not selected to volunteer for the Games themselves, the city of Paris will also be setting up its own volunteer program of 5,000 people who will help with “reception, information, orientation, but also animation and logistical tasks,” reported Le Parisien.

You can learn more on the Games website HERE.

CRIME

Woman charged in Paris over 12-year-old’s brutal murder

Paris investigators on Monday charged a woman suspected of raping and murdering a 12-year-old girl whose body was found in a trunk on Friday, a source close to the case told AFP.

Published: 17 October 2022 16:01 CEST
Updated: 18 October 2022 09:31 CEST
The main suspect, identified as a 24-year-old woman suffering from psychiatric disorders, was questioned earlier Monday alongside an older man suspected of sheltering her.

The 24-year-old has been charged with the rape and murder of a minor aged under 15 along with torture and abuse, the source said.

A judge ordered that she be held in provisional custody.

Prosecutors said in a press release Monday that under questioning, the woman made “varying statements, switching between admitting and denying the facts of the case.”

But she eventually said she had brought the girl — identified only by her first name, Lola — to her sister’s apartment in the same  building, where she forced her to take a shower.

The woman said she had then “committed harm of a sexual nature and other violent acts against (Lola) that caused her death, and hid her body in the trunk,” prosecutors said.

According to the autopsy, the young girl died due to “cardio-respiratory failure with signs of asphyxia and cervical compression”.

Other non-fatal wounds were found on her face and back as well as large gashes on her neck, and the numbers 0 and 1 were written in red on the soles of each of her feet.

“Investigations are continuing to determine exactly what happened (and) to establish the criminal responsibility of the people involved,” prosecutors added.

The suspect’s lawyer Alexandre Silva expressed sympathy for Lola’s family, before calling on the press not to report “rumours” and insisting on the presumption of innocence for his client.

The 43-year-old man also questioned in custody on Monday admitted that he brought the 24-year-old woman to his home with the trunk and two suitcases, where he said she stayed for two hours before leaving again in a chauffeur-driven car he had called for her.

Spotted on CCTV

The main suspect was arrested on Saturday in Bois-Colombes in Paris’ northwestern suburbs, after investigators tracked her movements on CCTV cameras from the building and the surrounding area as well as using phone records and physical searches.

Lola’s parents had called police after their daughter did not return from middle school on Friday afternoon.

Her father, the custodian in the building, was unsettled by seeing the unknown woman enter the building in Paris’ 19th district alongside his daughter when he checked the CCTV recordings.

An eyewitness who also saw the suspect at the scene said that she had offered him money to help her move a large trunk, several media outlets reported.

But a homeless man was the first to discover the body, which sources familiar with the investigation said was hidden under cloths in a plastic box in the building’s courtyard.

Six people, including the suspect’s sister and others who had contact with her in the time immediately following the killing, have so far been placed in custody in relation to the case, with four since released.

‘Time for mourning’

Local residents placed flowers at the gate of the family’s building over the weekend.

Meanwhile, school authorities have announced they will set up psychological aid for staff and pupils at Lola’s school and others in the area.

One mother told AFP that her daughter, another pupil who knew Lola by sight, was “not doing well today, she doesn’t want to go to school.”

“Today it’s time for mourning and for the investigation, which seems to be progressing quickly,” 19th district mayor Francois Dagnaud said during a visit to the Georges-Brassens school.

“What’s important is that the main suspect for now has been arrested, there’s no psychopath roaming the streets of this neighbourhood,” he added after local parents reported fears for their children’s safety.

“Of course, the fact that a 12-year-old child can die in such circumstances is overwhelming for everybody,” he added, saying that counselling would also be offered to local residents.

