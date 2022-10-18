How to volunteer at the 2024 Paris Olympics and Paralympics

Starting in March 2023, any adult wishing to volunteer at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games will be able to apply online.

The Olympic organising committee is looking for 45,000 volunteers – about 30,000 for the Olympic Games and about 15,000 for the Paralympic Games – to help “contribute to [their] atmosphere,” which deputy director of volunteers, Alexandre Morenon-Condé described as “the adventure of a lifetime.”

Who can apply to be a volunteer?

Anyone can apply, but keep in mind that housing will not be provided. However, volunteers will be given one meal per day.

All volunteers must be at least 18 years old by January 1st, 2024, and they should also be able to speak “French or English” and be available for the ten days when the Olympic (or Paralympic) Games will be running. There’s no specification of a minimum level of French required, and all the information provided on the Games website is available in both French and English.

Morenon-Condé said that the organising committee is hoping to attract a diverse group of volunteers, particularly including those with disabilities.

The deputy director of volunteers explained that the best profile of a volunteer would be someone who “wants to interact with others,” particularly for those who will aid in reception and information services.

What roles will volunteers play?

There will be a few different types assignments volunteers will be given, though the majority (about 60 percent) will “help with the quality of the games experience,” Morenon-Conde said.

These tasks might be helping with reception, giving information, and providing assistance to those who need it.

Other volunteers might help during performances – for example serving as a ball collector or assisting the official time keeper.

Finally, some volunteers might help the Olympic organising committee itself, for instance by distributing uniforms to staff or providing journalists with their proper accreditation badges.

How do I apply?

Applications will open online in March 2023, on the official Olympic Games website. You will need to fill out a questionnaire.

Keep in mind that the application window will only be open for six weeks.

Volunteers will be selected and given their respective tasks by the end of 2023, and then those selected will partake in an online and in-person training in 2024, prior to the start of the Games.

For those interested in more information, the Seine-Saint-Denis département will be organising an information session during the evening on Friday, October 21st. This will be to particularly encourage local inhabitants to volunteer.

If you are not selected to volunteer for the Games themselves, the city of Paris will also be setting up its own volunteer program of 5,000 people who will help with “reception, information, orientation, but also animation and logistical tasks,” reported Le Parisien.

You can learn more on the Games website HERE.