POLITICS

French government to invoke Article 49.3 to force budget through parliament

The French government is poised to resort to a constitutional tool known as Article 49.3 to force its budget through parliament, where opposition groups have stymied the text for weeks with rival amendments, officials said on Tuesday.

Published: 18 October 2022 14:05 CEST
French Government's Spokesperson Olivier Veran said the controversial constitutional tool will 'probably' be used on Wednesday. (Photo by Ludovic MARIN / AFP)

The impasse underscores the weakened position of President Emmanuel Macron since his centrist party lost its majority in parliamentary elections last spring, just weeks after his own re-election.

Government spokesman Olivier Véran said Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne would “probably” invoke article 49.3 of the constitution on Wednesday, which would end debate and pass the 2023 budget without a vote.

“For now, we will see how the debates progress” after several stormy sessions since last week, Véran told France 2 television.

If article 49.3 is used, hard-left and far-right opponents are expected to call for a no-confidence vote to force the government’s resignation.

READ ALSO What is Article 49.3 and how often do French governments use it?

That vote is highly unlikely to pass, however, since the centre-right Les Républicains have already said they will not join a bid to bring Macron’s administration down.

But opponents from across the political spectrum have seized on the budget battle, forcing amendments such as a tax on corporate “super-dividends” and a new “exit tax” on people who move wealth out of France – which Macron abolished in his first term.

It is also setting up a bigger fight over Macron’s pensions overhaul that would push back the retirement age to 64 or 65, which he wants to enact in the coming months.

Resorting to article 49.3 would expose Macron to claims of running roughshod over parliament – although in fact the Article is relatively regularly used by French presidents, François Hollande’s government used it six times during his presidency while Jacques Chirac’s used it eight times.

“We need to give this debate a chance, all the more so because the French don’t really like the 49.3. These tools, like requisitions, should be used with caution,” Borne told lawmakers in Macron’s LREM party on Tuesday, according to one participant.

Last week, the government ordered striking refinery employees at TotalEnergies back to work at some fuel depots to ease the shortages causing huge waits at service stations across the country.

Veran said further such “requisitions” could come if the strike continues, though he declined to comment on workers’ demands for a 10 percent pay hike, saying “it’s not for the government to get involved in labour debates in a private company.”

STRIKES

France hit by transport strike amid fuel shortage tensions

France faced major disruptions on Tuesday after unions called a nationwide transport strike, as they remain in deadlock with the government over walkouts at oil depots that have sparked fuel shortages.

Published: 18 October 2022 09:02 CEST
The effects were already visible at Paris hub Gare de Lyon early Tuesday, with packed suburban trains disgorging floods of passengers onto the platforms every 15 or even 20 minutes.

“I’ve got a two or three hour trip today, rather than an hour and a half normally,” said commuter Yera Diallo, adding that “I have no idea how it’s going to go this evening.”

The broader strike comes after workers at several oil refineries and depots operated by energy giant TotalEnergies voted to extend walkouts.

Their industrial action has seriously disrupted fuel distribution across the country but particularly in northern and central France and the Paris region.

READ MORE: LATEST: How Tuesday’s strike will disrupt trains, schools and waste collection in France

Motorists have scrambled to fill tanks as the fuel strike, which has lasted for nearly three weeks, cripples supplies at around 30 percent of France’s service stations and has had a knock-on effect across all sectors of the economy.

President Emmanuel Macron’s government used requisitioning powers to force some strikers back to open fuel depots, a move that infuriated unions but has so far been upheld in the courts.

“We will continue to do the utmost,” Macron said after a meeting Monday with ministers, adding he wanted the crisis “to be resolved as quickly as possible”.

‘Time for negotiation over’

Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire earlier said it was necessary to use requisitioning powers to reopen the refineries and depots.

“The time for negotiation is over,” Le Maire told the BFMTV broadcaster.

“There was a negotiation, there was an agreement,” he added, referring to the agreement concluded last week between TotalEnergies and two majority unions, but which the hard-left CGT union rejects.

CGT boss Philippe Martinez suggested Monday that the government “get around a table” with the unions to discuss an increase in France’s minimum wage.

“Requisitioning is unacceptable and it’s never the right solution,” added Frederic Souillot, general secretary of the FO union which is also taking part in the day of strike action, the unions’ biggest challenge to Macron since he won a new presidential term in May. 

Trains cancelled

The leftist CGT and FO called for a nationwide strike Tuesday for higher salaries, and against government requisitions of oil installations, threatening to cripple public transport in particular.

Unions in other industries and the public sector have also announced action to protest against the twin impact of soaring energy prices and overall inflation on the cost of living.

Rail operator SNCF will see “severe disruptions” with half of train services cancelled, Transport Minister Clement Beaune said.

CGT boss Martinez told RTL radio that “it will be the workers who decide” whether the strike at SCNF continues into the busy late October school holiday period.

Suburban services in the Paris region as well as bus services will also be impacted, operator RATP said, but the inner-Paris metro system should be mostly unaffected.

Beyond transport workers, unions hope to bring out staff in sectors such as the food industry and healthcare.

Their action will kick off what is likely to be a tense autumn and winter as Macron also seeks to implement his flagship domestic policy of raising the French retirement age.

But the economic squeeze partly caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, along with the failure of Macron’s party to secure an overall majority in June legislative polls, only adds to the magnitude of the task.

In Paris Tuesday, separate marches by striking workers and vocational school teachers are expected by police to gather more than 15,000 people in total.

A weekend march against the high cost of living called by opposition party France Unbowed (LFI) saw around 30,000 people hit the streets by a police count, while organisers claimed 140,000.

