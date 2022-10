Why do I need to know être fiu ?

Because maybe you feel this way during the last hour of a long road trip, or at the end of the work day.

What does it mean?

Être fiu – roughly pronounced eh-truh fee-oo – means to be tired, weary, or exhausted.

However, the expression does not have French origins – if someone around you says “je suis fiu” they are actually speaking a bit of Tahitian, as the expression comes from French Polynesia.

In its original sense, the word is used to describe a specific state of being – someone who has had enough with whatever they are doing. Either they are exhausted, bored or tired of doing something.

In practice, the expression is quite similar to the French phrase “j’en peux plus” (I can’t stand it anymore) or simply ras-le-bol (fed up).

In fact French has a lot of these, because the stereotype is true and the French really do like to complain.

READ ALSO 11 phrases to complain like the French

Être fiu has been adopted into French over the years, and French newspaper Le Figaro explained that the expression has a certain appeal to French people because the act of saying “je suis fiu” is like breathing out a long sigh of exasperation.

Use it like this

Je ne peux plus supporter ce long trajet en voiture. Nous sommes assis dans les embouteillages depuis plus d’une heure. Je suis fiu! – I cannot take this long car ride anymore. We have been in traffic for over an hour. I am exhausted.

Il a dit à son ami qu’il était fiu après avoir dû faire plusieurs voyages en portant des sacs lourds de l’ancien appartement au nouveau. – He told his friend that he couldn’t take it anymore after having to make several trips carrying heavy bags from the old apartment to the new one.