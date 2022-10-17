For members
STRIKES
Trains, schools and bins: What to expect from Tuesday’s strikes in France
French unions have called an 'inter-professional' strike for Tuesday with workers in sectors including transport, energy, schools and waste collection set to walk out. Here's how services will be affected.
Published: 17 October 2022 09:41 CEST
Public transport is likely to be affected by Tuesday's strike. Photo by Ludovic MARIN / AFP
ENERGY
Strikes persist at TotalEnergies refineries and fuel depot in France
French refinery and fuel depot workers at five sites owned by oil giant TotalEnergies have extended their strike, union leaders said Saturday, compounding concern over petrol supply ahead of wider protests early next week.
Published: 15 October 2022 15:16 CEST
Updated: 16 October 2022 06:34 CEST
