Trains, schools and bins: What to expect from Tuesday’s strikes in France

As part of an increasingly tense dispute between the French government and unions and leftist political parties, an ‘inter-professional’ strike, affecting multiple different professions, has been called for Tuesday, October 18th.

The dispute began as a pay dispute between energy firms Total and Esso and their staff that led to a three-week blockade of oil refineries that saw filling stations across France run dry. The government decided to use emergency strike-breaking powers and it is this, together with a context of anger at the rising cost of living and Emmanuel Macron’s plans for radical reform of the pensions and benefit system, that led to the call for strike action on Tuesday.

At present this is a one-day strike, but some unions are already talking about renewing strike calls. The strike was called by the hardline CGT union, but the FO, Solidaires and FSU are joining in. The country’s largest union – CFDT – is not involved.

READ ALSO 5 things to know if you’re in France during a strike

Here’s what we can expect from services:

Trains

A more detailed timetable will be posted on Monday evening, but some local TER services have already been cancelled ahead of the action.

Transport minister Clément Beaune said on Sunday that it was expected that around half of TGV services would be running on Tuesday.

Paris public transport

The Paris public transport operator RATP has published its provisional strike timetable, showing that services on the Metro and trams will be normal or nearly normal.

Bus services will be disrupted with two in three of the normal services running while RER A and RER B – which connects Paris to its two airports – will be running three in four of their normal services.

Flights

No airline unions have indicated that they will join the strike so flights should be unaffected, although you may need to allow extra time to get to the airport if travelling by public transport.

Schools and crèches

Some teachers and crèche staff will also walk out, and several local authorities have already informed parents that they will not be able to provide the usual after-school activities on Tuesday.

It is expected that the strike will be particularly well-supported among crèche staff- who are already involved in a pay dispute – and it’s likely that many crèches will have to close for the day.

Teachers have until Monday evening to inform schools whether they will be on strike, and parents will be informed directly by schools if there are any closures.

READ ALSO 16 French phrases to use during a strike

Waste collection

Waste collectors in cities including Paris, Aix, Marseille, Bordeaux, Rouen and Toulouse have indicated that they will strike on Tuesday, so don’t expect your rubbish to be collected on that day.

Other municipal employees are likely to join the strike including road workers, civil servants in local government offices and librarians, so there could be local closures of certain services.

Oil refinery workers

Some of the workers involved in the long-running blockade of oil refineries have voted to continue their strike, leading the government to threaten more widespread use of the emergency power of ‘requisition’ to force striking employees back to work. The situation in France’s filling stations is gradually easing, but many remain short of fuel.

Nuclear power plants

Staff are already on strike at several French nuclear power plants, and more are expected to join in on Tuesday. This does not involve people operating the power plants – therefore won’t directly affect customers on Tuesday – but concerns workers involved in the massive maintenance programme necessary to get France’s nuclear plants back online in time for winter. Power firm Edf has already announced a delayed restart for some of the many plants that are currently offline due to maintenance issues.

Truck drivers

Truck drivers are also supporting the strike and are expected to walk out in large numbers on Tuesday. This probably won’t directly affect consumers, although some shops could see delayed deliveries.

Food factory workers

Around 50,000 employees in the food industry, mostly employed at factories and processing plants, have indicated that they will join the strike.

We will update this article later on Monday once detailed timetables are available for transport services.