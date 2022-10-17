Read news from:
Austria
STRIKES

Trains, schools and bins: What to expect from Tuesday’s strikes in France

French unions have called an 'inter-professional' strike for Tuesday with workers in sectors including transport, energy, schools and waste collection set to walk out. Here's how services will be affected.

Published: 17 October 2022 09:41 CEST
Public transport is likely to be affected by Tuesday's strike. Photo by Ludovic MARIN / AFP

As part of an increasingly tense dispute between the French government and unions and leftist political parties, an ‘inter-professional’ strike, affecting multiple different professions, has been called for Tuesday, October 18th.

The dispute began as a pay dispute between energy firms Total and Esso and their staff that led to a three-week blockade of oil refineries that saw filling stations across France run dry. The government decided to use emergency strike-breaking powers and it is this, together with a context of anger at the rising cost of living and Emmanuel Macron’s plans for radical reform of the pensions and benefit system, that led to the call for strike action on Tuesday.

At present this is a one-day strike, but some unions are already talking about renewing strike calls. The strike was called by the hardline CGT union, but the FO, Solidaires and FSU are joining in. The country’s largest union – CFDT – is not involved.

Here’s what we can expect from services:

Trains

A more detailed timetable will be posted on Monday evening, but some local TER services have already been cancelled ahead of the action.

Transport minister Clément Beaune said on Sunday that it was expected that around half of TGV services would be running on Tuesday.

Paris public transport

The Paris public transport operator RATP has published its provisional strike timetable, showing that services on the Metro and trams will be normal or nearly normal.

Bus services will be disrupted with two in three of the normal services running while RER A and RER B – which connects Paris to its two airports – will be running three in four of their normal services. 

Flights

No airline unions have indicated that they will join the strike so flights should be unaffected, although you may need to allow extra time to get to the airport if travelling by public transport.

Schools and crèches

Some teachers and crèche staff will also walk out, and several local authorities have already informed parents that they will not be able to provide the usual after-school activities on Tuesday.

It is expected that the strike will be particularly well-supported among crèche staff- who are already involved in a pay dispute – and it’s likely that many crèches will have to close for the day. 

Teachers have until Monday evening to inform schools whether they will be on strike, and parents will be informed directly by schools if there are any closures. 

Waste collection

Waste collectors in cities including Paris, Aix, Marseille, Bordeaux, Rouen and Toulouse have indicated that they will strike on Tuesday, so don’t expect your rubbish to be collected on that day.

Other municipal employees are likely to join the strike including road workers, civil servants in local government offices and librarians, so there could be local closures of certain services.

Oil refinery workers

Some of the workers involved in the long-running blockade of oil refineries have voted to continue their strike, leading the government to threaten more widespread use of the emergency power of ‘requisition’ to force striking employees back to work. The situation in France’s filling stations is gradually easing, but many remain short of fuel.

Nuclear power plants

Staff are already on strike at several French nuclear power plants, and more are expected to join in on Tuesday. This does not involve people operating the power plants – therefore won’t directly affect customers on Tuesday – but concerns workers involved in the massive maintenance programme necessary to get France’s nuclear plants back online in time for winter. Power firm Edf has already announced a delayed restart for some of the many plants that are currently offline due to maintenance issues.

Truck drivers

Truck drivers are also supporting the strike and are expected to walk out in large numbers on Tuesday. This probably won’t directly affect consumers, although some shops could see delayed deliveries.

Food factory workers

Around 50,000 employees in the food industry, mostly employed at factories and processing plants, have indicated that they will join the strike.

We will update this article later on Monday once detailed timetables are available for transport services.

ENERGY

Strikes persist at TotalEnergies refineries and fuel depot in France

French refinery and fuel depot workers at five sites owned by oil giant TotalEnergies have extended their strike, union leaders said Saturday, compounding concern over petrol supply ahead of wider protests early next week.

Published: 15 October 2022 15:16 CEST
Updated: 16 October 2022 06:34 CEST
Four of France’s seven refineries and one fuel depot were out of action, after strikers rejected a pay offer from the hydrocarbon industry leader.

Operations had resumed earlier in the week at two other refineries run by Esso-ExxonMobil, however, after workers struck a bargain with management.

The blockages have caused queues outside petrol stations, and worry across all sectors of the economy from mobile healthcare workers to farmers.

President Emmanuel Macron’s government forced some strikers back to work this week to open fuel depots, a move that infuriated unions but has been upheld by courts.

The hard-left CGT union, which launched the industrial action three weeks ago, said on Saturday that workers at three TotalEnergies sites had decided to extend their strike.

“The action has been extended at three sites,” said Eric Sellini, the CGT coordinator at the company.

Employees at the two others, including France’s largest refinery near the northwestern city of Le Havre, had already decided to prolong their action.

Protest in Paris

On Sunday, left-wing opponents of Macron will hold a march and rally in Paris to campaign against the rising cost of living.

Jean-Luc Melenchon, leader of the left-wing France Unbowed (LFI) party, had planned the march well before the current strike, but organisers are hoping to pick up some of the momentum from the current industrial unrest.

“The rise in prices is unbearable,” LFI deputy Manon Aubry told broadcaster LFI. “It is the greatest loss of purchasing power in 40 years.”

It is time the billions that the big companies were reaping in profits were passed down to those struggling to make ends meet, she added.

Police are expecting around 30,000 people to attend, with one source saying they feared problems from hard-left troublemakers. “The organiser has been warned of these fears,” said the official.

More protests and strikes

The CGT, meanwhile, has extended its strike action up to Tuesday, when it has also caused a broader strike involving public transport nationwide.

The union risks stoking resentment in a country where three-fourths of workers rely on personal vehicles for their jobs, with public support for the strike at just 37 percent in a BVA poll released Friday.

The CGT is pushing for a 10-percent pay rise for staff at TotalEnergies, retroactive for all of 2022.

It says the French group can more than afford it, citing TotalEnergies’ net profit of $5.7 billion in the April-June period as energy prices soared with the war in Ukraine, and its payout of billions of euros in dividends to shareholders.

The CGT walked out of talks with the French group in the night of Thursday to Friday, even as other unions representing a majority of workers accepted a deal for a lesser pay hike.

TotalEnergies on Saturday urged its workers to resume work, “in view of the signing of a majority deal on salaries” with two other unions.

Esso-ExxonMobil has said it would take two to three weeks to relaunch production at its refineries.

Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne is due to appear on primetime television Sunday evening to discuss the petrol shortage.

