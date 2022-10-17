Read news from:
Paris police officer charged over fatal shooting of driver

A police officer was charged on Sunday over the fatal shooting of a man who refused to stop at a traffic check, the 12th such death in France this year.

Published: 17 October 2022 08:37 CEST
Already in custody, the officer was brought before an investigating magistrate who charged him over Friday’s shooting, a source close to the case said. He was charged with violence leading to death rather intentionally killing the victim.

Following the recommendations of the prosecutors’ office, he has been placed on bail and forbidden access to a firearm and from continuing to work as a police officer, the source added. His lawyer declined to comment.

In Friday’s incident, two police officers in Paris’s 12th arrondissement opened fire on a vehicle that started up as they approached it. “One of the three shots hit the driver, who died,” said the source.

A second officer, 31, who was also in custody over the shooting has been released and at this stage there are no charges against him.

This year 12 people have been shot dead by police as they tried to escape traffic controls.

British woman, 67, died after being shot during French wild boar hunt

A British woman died after being shot by her partner during a wild boar hunt in France on Sunday, in what a prosecutor described as a "dramatic accident".

Published: 17 October 2022 08:47 CEST
The 67-year-old was wounded “above the heart” and taken to hospital in Saint-Brieuc, Brittany, where she died around midday, prosecutor Nicolas Heitz said.

Her 69-year-old partner was taken into custody and a manslaughter investigation has been launched.

While the exact circumstances of the shooting were still to be established, tests on the shooter had already established that he not under the influence of alcohol or drugs, said Heitz.

The hunting party had been crossing a field in the Goudelin area, and included around a dozen hunters and two guests, the prosecutor said.

It is the latest in a series of accidental shootings that have sparked renewed debate about the safety of hunting in France.

Every year, passers-by and hunters themselves are shot, sometimes fatally, during the season for la chasse, which many rural dwellers describe as “the wild west”.

However proposals earlier this year to ban alcohol during hunts sparked fury from hunters. 

