On the Agenda: What’s happening in France this week

From school holidays to a strike and the start of the flu vaccination campaign, here's what is happening in France this week.

Published: 17 October 2022 08:23 CEST
Photo by PASCAL POCHARD-CASABIANCA / AFP

Monday

Tax deadlines – if you own property in France you will need to pay taxe foncière, and the deadline for payment is Monday, October 17th or October 22nd if you’re paying online. The householders’ tax taxe d’habitation (for those who still pay it) is due on November 15th, or November 21st if paying online.

Police demos – police officers and magistrates will hold demonstrations protesting against a planned reform of the judicial system.

Tuesday

Strikes – unions have called for an ‘inter-professional’ strike – ie one affecting multiple different sectors – on Tuesday. The call has been made by the militant CGT union as part of a pay dispute, and also in protest at the government using controversial strike-breaking powers at oil refineries. Trains and Paris public transport are likely to be affected, along with schools and crèches and possibly other services. You can find the latest in our strike section HERE.

Flu vaccine campaign begins – the seasonal flu vaccination campaign begins in France on Tuesday, with those in high risk groups such as the elderly, pregnant women and those with health conditions eligible first. A second Covid vaccine booster shot can be given at the same appointment, for those eligible.

Wednesday

Abortion debate – debate begins in the Senate on a proposal to add the right to abortion and contraception to France’s constitution. The Assemblée nationale is also due to consider a bill on this later in the autumn.

Thursday

Budget – Budget debates continue in parliament with MPs due to begin examining the social security budget for 2023.

Saturday

School holidays start – schools across France break up for the Toussaint holiday, which lasts for two weeks. Unlike some holidays, the Toussaint holiday is the same dates across France. 

Foire autumne de Nancy – the autumn festival in the town of Nancy begins on October 22nd and runs until November 13th with family friendly activities like games, rides and food stands.

On the Agenda: What’s happening in France this week

From protest marches to festivals, via the launch of the winter energy-saving campaign, here's what is happening in France this week.

Published: 10 October 2022 08:46 CEST
Monday

Budget – debates begin in parliament on the 2023 Budget. Announced in late September by Finance minister Bruno Le Maire the budget contains protective measures for households such as the continuation of the energy price cap, but the government has a battle on its hands to get the bill through parliament.

Energy campaign – launch of the Chaque geste compte (every action counts) campaign. This is a publicity campaign to accompany the government’s winter energy-saving plan.

The measures in the plan, unveiled last week, are compulsory for public services and businesses, but voluntary for households. The Chaque geste compte campaign aims to persuade people to take everyday actions to save energy.

Total pay talks – energy company TotalEnergies says it will “advance” pay talks with workers this week, in an attempt to end the strike and blockades that have seen filling stations across France run out of petrol and gasoline.

Nice terror trial – the former president François Hollande is expected to give evidence this week at the trial over the 2016 Nice terror attack, in which 86 people died after an Islamist extremist drove a truck into crowds of people celebrating the Fete nationale on July 14th. The attacker died at the scene, but seven people are currently on trial on charges of involvement in the planning and logistics of the attack.

Wednesday

Lyon festival – beginning of the annual festival of street art in Lyon. The peinture fraîche festival runs until November 6th.

Macron interview – Emmanuel Macron will give a rare TV interview as the first guest of a new political programme L’Evenement on France 2 TV

Thursday

Zelensky address – Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky will address the European Parliament via videolink.

Saturday

Film screening – Paris-based cinema club Lost in Frenchlation, which screens French films with English subtitles, is showing debut feature Le Tigre et Le Président on Saturday at Cinema de l’Etoile – full details of this and all the October screenings here

Sunday

Protest marches – Leftist political groups have organised a match in Paris on Sunday to demonstrate against the rising cost of living and inaction over the climate crisis. 

