On the Agenda: What’s happening in France this week

Monday

Tax deadlines – if you own property in France you will need to pay taxe foncière, and the deadline for payment is Monday, October 17th or October 22nd if you’re paying online. The householders’ tax taxe d’habitation (for those who still pay it) is due on November 15th, or November 21st if paying online.

Police demos – police officers and magistrates will hold demonstrations protesting against a planned reform of the judicial system.

Tuesday

Strikes – unions have called for an ‘inter-professional’ strike – ie one affecting multiple different sectors – on Tuesday. The call has been made by the militant CGT union as part of a pay dispute, and also in protest at the government using controversial strike-breaking powers at oil refineries. Trains and Paris public transport are likely to be affected, along with schools and crèches and possibly other services. You can find the latest in our strike section HERE.

Flu vaccine campaign begins – the seasonal flu vaccination campaign begins in France on Tuesday, with those in high risk groups such as the elderly, pregnant women and those with health conditions eligible first. A second Covid vaccine booster shot can be given at the same appointment, for those eligible.

Wednesday

Abortion debate – debate begins in the Senate on a proposal to add the right to abortion and contraception to France’s constitution. The Assemblée nationale is also due to consider a bill on this later in the autumn.

Thursday

Budget – Budget debates continue in parliament with MPs due to begin examining the social security budget for 2023.

Saturday

School holidays start – schools across France break up for the Toussaint holiday, which lasts for two weeks. Unlike some holidays, the Toussaint holiday is the same dates across France.

Foire autumne de Nancy – the autumn festival in the town of Nancy begins on October 22nd and runs until November 13th with family friendly activities like games, rides and food stands.