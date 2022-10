Why do I need to know pantouflard ?

Because you might become a bit more of this type of person as the weather gets colder.

What does it mean?

Pantouflard – roughly pronounced pahn-too-flahrd – is defined as a “person who spends life in his slippers” – but it’s describing more than a simple choice of footwear.

In English, you might lovingly call this person a “homebody” or maybe, if you want to be a bit more insulting, you would refer to them as a “couch potato.”

The French word pantouflard is derived from the word for slippers (pantoufles), and it describes a person who prefers a life of tranquillity and relaxation – from the comfort of their own home.

It has been used for decades – with references by notable French authors at least as early as the 1920s.

This person might be particular about his/her habits – they do not like to change their routine and have a noted preference for comfort and relaxation.

Use it like this

Les confinements étaient difficiles, même pour les pantouflards qui n’aiment pas sortir et voir des gens. – The lockdowns were hard, even for the homebodies who do not like going out and seeing people.

Je ne sais pas s’ils vont s’entendre. Elle est pantouflarde et n’aime vraiment pas aller à des fêtes, alors que lui est un fêtard et est toujours de sortie. – I don’t know if they will get along. She is a homebody and really does not like going to parties, whereas he is a party-animal and is always out and about.