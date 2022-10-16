IN PICTURES: Protesters march in Paris as French refinery strikes continue

The demonstration against the rising cost of living on Sunday was called by left-wing political parties and was led by the head of the France Unbowed (LFI) party, Jean-Luc Melenchon.

Some protesters wore yellow florescent vests, the symbol of often violent anti-government protests in 2018 which shook the pro-business centrist government of President Emmanuel Macron.

“Our lives are more valuable that your profits,” read one banner in the procession, which police predicted would reach around 30,000 people — relatively small by French standards.

Protesters hold a banner reading ‘our lives are more valuable than your profits’ during a rally against soaring living costs and climate inaction called by French left-wing coalition NUPES (New People’s Ecologic and Social Union) in Paris on October 16, 2022. (Photo by Christophe ARCHAMBAULT / AFP)

Opponents of Macron are hoping to build on the momentum created by the refinery standoff which began at the end of September.

“You can see that this movement (at the refineries) is starting to spread,” senior LFI lawmaker Mathilde Panot told franceinfo radio.

Several French unions, but not all, have announced a national day of strikes on Tuesday that is expected to affect road transport, trains and the public sector.

French Socialist Party (PS) First Secretary Olivier Faure (L) and National Assembly parliamentary group President of La France Insoumise (LFI) and left-wing coalition NUPES Mathilde Panot (R) attend the rally. (Photo by Christophe ARCHAMBAULT / AFP)

The scale of the strikes and protests in the coming months is expected to have an impact on the government’s ability to push through a highly controversial change to the pensions system.

Macron, who won re-election in April, has pledged to push back the retirement age from 62, with the reform scheduled before the end of the winter.

“I’m really worried,” one ruling party MP told AFP last week on the condition of anonymity. “We need to find a route between the need for reforms and that fact that people are riled up and tired.”

Protesters march towards Place de la Bastille during the rally. (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP)

‘Unacceptable‘

Four out of France’s seven refineries — all belonging to Paris-based energy group TotalEnergies — remained blocked on Sunday.

The French company announced on Friday that it had reached a pay deal with the two largest unions representing staff at its refineries, raising hopes of an end to the standoff.

But the hardline CGT union has refused to accept it, with its members continuing to maintain picket lines.

Budget Minister Gabriel Attal denounced the continuation of the strike on Sunday as “unacceptable”, while business lobby group Medef said “150 people” were “taking the country hostage.”

“Of course there’s a right to strike, but at some point the country needs to be able to work,” Attal told French media.

Protesters wearing yellow vests gesture during the rally, (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP)

Staff at two other refineries owned by the US group Esso-ExxonMobil returned to work at the end of last week, but operations there will need at least a fortnight to return to normal, the company said.

Around a third of petrol stations around the country have supply problems, meaning drivers are often waiting hours to re-fuel.

Many companies have cut back on travel and deliveries, while even emergency service vehicles face shortages.

The huge profits made by energy groups due to record fuel prices have led to some sympathy for employees pushing for higher wages.

But one poll by the BVA polling group released Friday, suggested that only 37 percent of people supported the stoppages.

Pension reform

Sunday’s protest march through Paris was called by France Unbowed party and is backed by its coalition allies — the Greens, Socialists and Communists.

2022 Nobel Literature Prize laureate French novelist Annie Ernaux (3rd R) and Founder of La France Insoumise (LFI) and member of left-wing coalition NUPES (New People’s Ecologic and Social Union) Jean-Luc Melenchon (2nd R) attend the rally. (Photo by Christophe ARCHAMBAULT / AFP)

Recently Nobel literature laureate Annie Ernaux and another 60 figures from the arts and public life also called for people to join the march in a joint letter.

The main objective is to draw attention to the plight of workers struggling with higher costs — French inflation is around 6.0 percent — as well as to denounce inaction on climate change.

A police source said there were fears that anarchist groups would be present, which could lead to clashes that regularly mar French protests.

“The organiser has been warned of these fears,” said the official.

