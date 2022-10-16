Read news from:
UKRAINE

France to train up to 2,000 Ukrainian soldiers

France will train up to 2,000 Ukrainian soldiers on its territory, Minister for the Armed Forces Sebastien Lecornu told Le Parisien newspaper in an interview on Saturday.

Published: 16 October 2022 08:03 CEST
A soldier of Ukraine's 5th Regiment of Assault Infantry fires a US-made MK-19 automatic grenade launcher towards Russian positions in the Donetsk region
A soldier of Ukraine's 5th Regiment of Assault Infantry fires a US-made MK-19 automatic grenade launcher towards Russian positions in the Donetsk region on October 12, 2022 amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. France has said it will train Ukrainian soldiers on its territory. Photo: Dave CLARK / AFP

The soldiers will “be taken into our units for several weeks”, he said, adding that there would be three levels of training: general combat, “specific needs outlined by the Ukrainians such as logistics” and then training on how
to use defence materiel furnished by Ukraine’s Western allies.

He said this would be done respecting rules, adding: “It will not be in a belligerent fashion because we are not at war. We are helping a country that is at war” with Russia.

France will also provide Ukraine with Crotale air defence systems, he said, without specifying how many.

The number is being “defined with the Ukrainians” he said, adding that it “will be significant to allow them to defend their skies”.

The minister said six more Caesar mobile artillery units could be supplied to Kyiv on top of the 18 already furnished, while the possibility of donating surface-to-surface missiles was also being looked into.

The Caesar can accurately strike targets more than 40 kilometres (25 miles) away.

French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday said Paris would deliver radars, systems and missiles to Ukraine.

UKRAINE

France’s TotalEnergies faces legal case for allegedly fuelling Russian bombers

Two associations have lodged a complaint against French energy giant TotalEnergies for "complicity in war crimes" for allegedly helping fuel Russian planes that have bombed Ukraine, reports say.

Published: 14 October 2022 08:59 CEST
The France-based Darwin Climax Coalition and Ukrainian group Razom We Stand handed the file to the national anti-terrorist prosecutor, who investigates war crime allegations, on Thursday.

Le Monde newspaper in August said TotalEnergies held a stake in a company that extracted gas condensate from northern Russia, some of which was turned into jet fuel used by Russian air squadrons accused of war crimes in Ukraine.

The legal complaint, seen by AFP, accuses TotalEnergies of contributing to provide the Russian government with “the necessary means to commit war crimes” by “continuing to exploit the Termokarstovoye deposit”.

TotalEnergies until recently owned a 49-percent share in Terneftegaz, a company that extracts gas from the Termokarstovoye field in northern Russia.

The other 51 percent was held by Russian company Novatek, in which the French firm also owns a direct 19.4 percent stake.

After the article in Le Monde, the French giant said it had on July 18 sold its 49-percent share in Terneftegaz to Novatek.

Le Monde reported that Termokarstovoye is a source of natural gas condensates – a liquid hydrocarbon recovered when extracting the gas itself – that are sent by pipeline to a Novatek processing plant in Purovsky.

They were then sent by rail for further refining into jet fuel in the southern Siberian city of Omsk. That fuel has been sent to Russian airbases near the Ukrainian border, Le Monde said, citing data from financial information firm Refinitiv.

TotalEnergies ‘refutes allegations’

Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International have accused squadrons based there of attacks on civilians, including the March 16 bombing of a Mariupol theatre where hundreds of people are believed to have died in what Amnesty described as a “war crime”.

TotalEnergies has contested the claims. It says its Russian joint venture partner had confirmed it was not supplying Moscow with jet fuel to carry out strikes in Ukraine.

The firm said on Friday that it “categorically refutes all of the unfounded allegations made by Global Witness, published by the newspaper Le Monde last August.”

TotalEnergies added that unstable condensates produced by Terneftegaz had been “exported abroad” and therefore could not have been used by the Russian army as fuel for its planes.

The accusations of complicity in war crimes are “outrageous”, “defamatory” and “unfounded”, the company said.

Lawyers from the two associations told AFP it was time for multinationals to be held to account.

“Justice should not be blind when faced with the indirect but essential support of multinationals to the war effort, and to the considerable benefits that they continue to enjoy after the invasion of Ukraine,” it said.

“France cannot in the same breath condemn the invasion, and remain inactive in the face of the behaviours propping it up,” lawyers William Bourdon, Vincent Brengarth and Henri Thulliez said.

