Inside France: Street tensions, romantic films and France’s biggest TV star

From ever-increasing tensions on the streets to the big TV event of the week, plus some French grammar jokes and one romantic video, our weekly newsletter Inside France looks at what we have been talking about in France this week.

Published: 15 October 2022 09:15 CEST
Tensions are mounting in France. Photo by Lou BENOIST / AFP

Inside France is our weekly look at some of the news, talking points and gossip in France that you might not have heard about. It’s published each Saturday and members can receive it directly to their inbox, by going to their newsletter preferences or adding their email to the sign-up box in this article.

We had a little bit of history in France this week, as the government for only the second time ever used the controversial power of ‘requisition’ to force striking workers back to their posts.

It’s true that there wasn’t a huge amount of public sympathy for the (well-paid) oil refinery workers who had brought some parts of the country to a virtual standstill by preventing fuel getting out to petrol stations.

Nonetheless, the government’s decision to use this power – created in 2003 and used only once since then – feels like quite a big deal. The right to strike is something taken seriously in France (rightly so, in my opinion) and any perceived attack on that does not go down well.

It all feels like part of the general hardening of attitudes on both sides – Emmanuel Macron’s government and the unions/political left – as they gear up for a major conflict over pension reform. More strikes have already been called for next week.

It’s like when an unhappy couple get into a blazing row over something apparently very trivial – this is no longer about how big a pay rise those few hundred oil refinery workers get.

TV star

Macron was the guest of honour for the launch of a new political TV show in France called l’Evénement, submitting himself to an hour-long, live grilling on a wide range of international subjects. 

Following this very clever video from the Ukrainian defence ministry, Macron also announced more weapons for Ukraine.

A second part of the interview, focusing on domestic policy, will be shown next week.

There were a few clunky phrases that made news the next day, and he appeared to be slightly short-tempered at some of the lines of questioning from host Caroline Roux, but overall it was an impressive performance and there don’t seem to be many world leaders who could have convincingly answered questions on such a wide range of topics, on live TV, for an hour.

Say what you like about Macron (and God knows, the French do) but he’s an intelligent and articulate man.

Incidentally, did you know that Macron holds the record for the most-watched French TV programme of all time, and also takes the number 2, 3, 5, 7 and 8 slots?

French grammar joke of the week

If you’re struggling with French grammar, it might make you feel better to know that you’re not alone.

And in my experience, no-one is better at this than the very funny bilingual comedian Loïc Suberville, who makes short films pointing up the (many) absurdities of the French language

Podcast

We don’t pretend to be as funny as Loïc, but we’re also talking about the French language – specifically the crazy world of ‘franglais’ adverts – in this week’s Talking France episode, where we also look at fuel blockades and high-stakes politics, energy-saving, fondue, Champagne and whether the French are really going veggie. Find it on Apple, Spotify or Google podcasts, download it HERE or listen on the link below. 

Inside France: International diplomacy, domestic strife and ‘intimacy’ with Macron

International affairs, literary chat, sleazy pick-up lines and more knitwear jokes - our weekly newsletter Inside France looks at what we have been talking about in France this week.

Published: 8 October 2022 08:47 CEST
French president Emmanuel Macron has been back in what is perhaps his preferred sphere this week – international affairs. His proposal for a European Political Community, which includes countries that are in Europe but not in the EU such as the UK, Ukraine, and Moldova, has come to fruition. 

The first EPC meeting went ahead in Prague this week, with Macron brokering negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan over their border dispute, as well as providing the opportunity for a thaw in EU-French relations.

But it was a phrase from Macron’s speech at the event that has really caught international attention, as he called on the countries of Europe to batîr une intimité stratégique (build a strategic intimacy). Doubtless a phrase that will soon be rolling off the lips of sleazy guys around Europe.  

Power of the street 

Back on the home front, it’s been a rockier ride – as parliament began its delayed autumn term, opposition to Macron’s flagship plans (pension reform and unemployment reform) has moved up a gear with more strikes threatened and plans for demonstrations.

The government appears to have decided to play hardball – briefing that they will use the constitutional power known as Article 49.3 to push reform through a blocked parliament and will dissolve parliament and call new elections if the opposition table a motion of no confidence. The leftist bloc in parliament sounds equally determined and it all feels like an increasingly high stakes game.

Book chat

I’ll admit it, I had never heard of French writer Annie Erneaux before she won the Nobel Prize for literature this week, although many people have told me that her books are well worth a read (in between judging me).

One French writer that I do know and enjoy, however, is Edouard Louis, both for his writing and his insight into a France that doesn’t get much attention – the working classes of the former industrial areas of northeast France. His books are available in English or French and I particularly enjoyed En finir avec Eddy Bellegueule (The End of Eddy) and Qui a tué mon pere?  (Who killed my Father?)

Terrifying image of the week

The knitwear jokes have continued in France as more and more politicians appear in public sporting stylish jumpers – all in aid of the sobriété enérgetique plan to cut France’s energy use by 10 percent this winter and avoid blackouts.

You can read the full details of the plan – unveiled at last on Thursday – HERE, and one of the interesting things about it is that politicians have been clear that these measures are here to stay, part of France’s far more ambitious target of cutting energy usage by 30 percent by 2030 and 40 percent by 2050, in order to meet its climate obligations.

The apotheosis of the knitwear jokes has to be this truly disturbing image (click through for the full-length image and yes, it’s a mockup, not a real photo).

Podcast

Our Talking France is back for another episode – this week we’re discussing our favourite French scandals, the best beaches in France and the history of the Paris Metro ticket. Check it out HERE or on the link below.

