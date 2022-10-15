Inside France: Street tensions, romantic films and France’s biggest TV star

Inside France is our weekly look at some of the news, talking points and gossip in France that you might not have heard about. It’s published each Saturday and members can receive it directly to their inbox, by going to their newsletter preferences or adding their email to the sign-up box in this article.

We had a little bit of history in France this week, as the government for only the second time ever used the controversial power of ‘requisition’ to force striking workers back to their posts.

It’s true that there wasn’t a huge amount of public sympathy for the (well-paid) oil refinery workers who had brought some parts of the country to a virtual standstill by preventing fuel getting out to petrol stations.

Nonetheless, the government’s decision to use this power – created in 2003 and used only once since then – feels like quite a big deal. The right to strike is something taken seriously in France (rightly so, in my opinion) and any perceived attack on that does not go down well.

It all feels like part of the general hardening of attitudes on both sides – Emmanuel Macron’s government and the unions/political left – as they gear up for a major conflict over pension reform. More strikes have already been called for next week.

It’s like when an unhappy couple get into a blazing row over something apparently very trivial – this is no longer about how big a pay rise those few hundred oil refinery workers get.

TV star

Macron was the guest of honour for the launch of a new political TV show in France called l’Evénement, submitting himself to an hour-long, live grilling on a wide range of international subjects.

Following this very clever video from the Ukrainian defence ministry, Macron also announced more weapons for Ukraine.

Sophie Marceau… Isabelle Adjani… Brigitte Bardot… Emmanuel Macron! … and CAESARs!

🇺🇦❤️🇫🇷

A second part of the interview, focusing on domestic policy, will be shown next week.

There were a few clunky phrases that made news the next day, and he appeared to be slightly short-tempered at some of the lines of questioning from host Caroline Roux, but overall it was an impressive performance and there don’t seem to be many world leaders who could have convincingly answered questions on such a wide range of topics, on live TV, for an hour.

Say what you like about Macron (and God knows, the French do) but he’s an intelligent and articulate man.

🗣 Guerre en Ukraine, crise énergétique, révolte en Iran… ⏯ Le récap’ de l’entretien exclusif avec @EmmanuelMacron dans #Levenement. 📌 Rdv avec @Caroline_Roux mercredi 26.10 pour une nouvelle émission exceptionnelle avec le chef de l’État. pic.twitter.com/yfMDA8SZm1 — L'Événement (@LevenementFTV) October 12, 2022

Incidentally, did you know that Macron holds the record for the most-watched French TV programme of all time, and also takes the number 2, 3, 5, 7 and 8 slots?

French grammar joke of the week

If you’re struggling with French grammar, it might make you feel better to know that you’re not alone.

And in my experience, no-one is better at this than the very funny bilingual comedian Loïc Suberville, who makes short films pointing up the (many) absurdities of the French language

Podcast

We don’t pretend to be as funny as Loïc, but we’re also talking about the French language – specifically the crazy world of ‘franglais’ adverts – in this week’s Talking France episode, where we also look at fuel blockades and high-stakes politics, energy-saving, fondue, Champagne and whether the French are really going veggie. Find it on Apple, Spotify or Google podcasts, download it HERE or listen on the link below.

