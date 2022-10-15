Read news from:
France's EDF delays bringing nuclear reactors back on stream

French state energy firm EDF said on Saturday it was postponing plans to bring five halted nuclear reactors back on stream, potentially putting more upward pressure on energy prices as winter approaches.

Published: 15 October 2022 16:51 CEST
France's EDF delays bringing nuclear reactors back on stream
A man takes pictures of the nuclear powerplant in Fessenheim, eastern France. Photo: SEBASTIEN BOZON/ AFP

French state energy firm EDF said on Saturday it was postponing plans to bring five halted nuclear reactors back on stream, potentially putting more upward pressure on energy prices as winter approaches.
approaches.

France generates some 70 percent of its electricity from 56 nuclear reactors but 30 are currently offline, either for routine maintenance or because of corrosion in some emergency cooling systems.

Workers are striking at several nuclear plants where reactors have been shut down for maintenance.

The industrial action is part of a wider pay dispute in the French energy sector, where a strike by refinery workers has led to fuel shortages for motorists. 

EDF is due to hold initial talks with unions on Tuesday.

While the strikes at EDF will have no impact on the general public for now, they could affect the timetable for bringing some reactors back on stream, Claude Martin, a representative for the FNME-CGT union, told AFP on Friday.

He said the halts in maintenance work, plus go-slows by workers that have reduced power output at functioning reactors, would primarily effect EDF’s finances.

The heavily-indebted company, which is being fully renationalised by the government, said in September that a drop in electricity generation due to problems with its reactors would sap its operating profit by €29 billion ($29 billion) in 2022, worse than previously forecast.

“I can confirm there is industrial action,” an EDF spokeswoman told AFP on Saturday. “It might have an impact on the timetable for restarting generation at some plants … It might also lead to a temporary drop in power output at certain reactors that are currently functioning,” she said.

Delays in restarting the reactors in question could last between one day and nearly three weeks.

Faced with concerns over winter energy shortages, President Emmanuel Macron vowed on Wednesday to get all but 11 of the country’s nuclear reactors back up and running by January 2023.

Problems with energy supply due to the state of the nuclear fleet have been compounded by prolonged drought, which has drained dams and reduced the country’s ability to generate electricity from hydropower.

Power grid operator RTE said in September it hoped pressure on the network could be reduced by “widespread efforts” to save energy.

ENERGY

Strikes persist at TotalEnergies refineries, fuel depot in France

French refinery and fuel depot workers at five sites owned by oil giant TotalEnergies vowed to continue striking on Saturday, compounding concern over petrol supply ahead of wider protests early next week.

Published: 15 October 2022 15:16 CEST
Strikes persist at TotalEnergies refineries, fuel depot in France

French refinery and fuel depot workers at five sites owned by oil giant TotalEnergies vowed to continue striking on Saturday, compounding concern over petrol supply ahead of wider protests early next week.

Four of France’s seven refineries and one fuel depot were out of action, after strikers rejected a pay offer from the hydrocarbon industry leader.

Operations had resumed earlier in the week at two other refineries run by Esso-ExxonMobil, however, after workers struck a bargain with management.

The blockages have caused queues outside petrol stations, and worry across all sectors of the economy from mobile healthcare workers to farmers.

President Emmanuel Macron’s government forced some strikers back to work this week to open fuel depots, a move that infuriated unions but has been upheld by courts.

The hard-left CGT union, which launched the industrial action three weeks ago, said on Saturday that workers at three TotalEnergies sites had decided to extend their strike.

“The action has been extended at three sites,” said Eric Sellini, the CGT coordinator at the company.

Employees at the two others, including France’s largest refinery near the northwestern city of Le Havre, had already decided to prolong their action.

Left-wing opponents of Macron have called for anti-inflation marches on Sunday.

The CGT has called a strike for Tuesday that could disrupt public transport nationwide.The union risks stoking resentment in a country where three-fourths of workers rely on personal vehicles for their jobs, with public support for the strike at just 37 percent in a BVA poll released Friday.

The CGT is pushing for a 10-percent pay rise for staff at TotalEnergies, retroactive for all of 2022.

It says the French group can more than afford it, citing TotalEnergies’ net profit of $5.7 billion in the April-June period as energy prices soared with the war in Ukraine, and its payout of billions of euros in dividends to shareholders.

It walked out of talks with the French group in the night of Thursday to Friday, even as other unions representing a majority of workers accepted a deal for a lesser pay hike.

TotalEnergies on Saturday urged its workers to resume work, “in view of the signing of a majority deal on salaries” with two other unions.

Esso-ExxonMobil has said it would take two to three weeks to relaunch production at its refineries.

