Tell Us: Is it affordable to fly home for the Christmas holidays this year?

After several years of pandemic-related restrictions, foreigners living in France have had a harder time travelling to their home countries during the Christmas and New Years holiday seasons.
This year, restrictions have been lifted, and many are looking forward to seeing family and friends again. But others have already decided not to go, citing concerns over rising travel costs.
What do you think? Will you be travelling home by plane this winter?
