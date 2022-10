Why do I need to know bien dans ses baskets ?

Because if someone refers to you in this way, you might want to know how it’s a deeper compliment than just a nice comment about your shoes.

What does it mean?

Bien dans ses baskets – roughly pronounced bee-ehn dahn say bass-ketts – literally translates to “good in his/her sneakers/trainers.”

When reading the exact translation, you might think of a person who is really into sneakers, or perhaps someone who is a skilled basketball player. In reality, however, this phrase has little to do with shoes or sports.

It means to be at ease, or to feel confident and comfortable with oneself. A similar English expression might be “to feel good (or be comfortable) in one’s own skin.” In fact, you can actually use the exact French translation of that phrase (bien dans sa peau) if you are looking for another way to say this expression.

A person who is bien dans ses baskets is self-assured and at peace. You might use this phrase to describe how someone is much more comfortable with themselves after going through a trying time, or perhaps to just note how a friend of yours seems to fit in naturally in a specific situation or environment.

Use it like this

Après avoir quitté son emploi, Sarah a semblé perdue pendant un long moment. Mais je l’ai vue la semaine dernière et elle est bien dans ses baskets. Elle semble même plus heureuse qu’avant. – After leaving her job, Sarah seemed lost for a long time. But I saw her last week and she seemed confident and at peace with herself. She even seems happier than before.

Tony est une personne avec laquelle il est très facile de s’entendre. Je pense que c’est parce qu’il est bien dans ses baskets. Il n’est vraiment ni anxieux ni jaloux. – Tony is someone who is very easy to get along with. I think it is because he is so self-assured. He really is not insecure or jealous.