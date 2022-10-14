Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

UKRAINE

France’s TotalEnergies faces legal case for allegedly fuelling Russian bombers

Two associations have lodged a complaint against French energy giant TotalEnergies for "complicity in war crimes" for allegedly helping fuel Russian planes that have bombed Ukraine, reports say.

Published: 14 October 2022 08:59 CEST
France's TotalEnergies faces legal case for allegedly fuelling Russian bombers
(Photo by Christophe ARCHAMBAULT / AFP)

The France-based Darwin Climax Coalition and Ukrainian group Razom We Stand handed the file to the national anti-terrorist prosecutor, who investigates war crime allegations, on Thursday.

Le Monde newspaper in August said TotalEnergies held a stake in a company that extracted gas condensate from northern Russia, some of which was turned into jet fuel used by Russian air squadrons accused of war crimes in Ukraine.

The legal complaint, seen by AFP, accuses TotalEnergies of contributing to provide the Russian government with “the necessary means to commit war crimes” by “continuing to exploit the Termokarstovoye deposit”.

TotalEnergies until recently owned a 49-percent share in Terneftegaz, a company that extracts gas from the Termokarstovoye field in northern Russia.

The other 51 percent was held by Russian company Novatek, in which the French firm also owns a direct 19.4 percent stake.

After the article in Le Monde, the French giant said it had on July 18 sold its 49-percent share in Terneftegaz to Novatek.

Le Monde reported that Termokarstovoye is a source of natural gas condensates – a liquid hydrocarbon recovered when extracting the gas itself – that are sent by pipeline to a Novatek processing plant in Purovsky.

They were then sent by rail for further refining into jet fuel in the southern Siberian city of Omsk. That fuel has been sent to Russian airbases near the Ukrainian border, Le Monde said, citing data from financial information firm Refinitiv.

TotalEnergies ‘refutes allegations’

Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International have accused squadrons based there of attacks on civilians, including the March 16 bombing of a Mariupol theatre where hundreds of people are believed to have died in what Amnesty described as a “war crime”.

TotalEnergies has contested the claims. It says its Russian joint venture partner had confirmed it was not supplying Moscow with jet fuel to carry out strikes in Ukraine.

The firm said on Friday that it “categorically refutes all of the unfounded allegations made by Global Witness, published by the newspaper Le Monde last August.”

TotalEnergies added that unstable condensates produced by Terneftegaz had been “exported abroad” and therefore could not have been used by the Russian army as fuel for its planes.

The accusations of complicity in war crimes are “outrageous”, “defamatory” and “unfounded”, the company said.

Lawyers from the two associations told AFP it was time for multinationals to be held to account.

“Justice should not be blind when faced with the indirect but essential support of multinationals to the war effort, and to the considerable benefits that they continue to enjoy after the invasion of Ukraine,” it said.

“France cannot in the same breath condemn the invasion, and remain inactive in the face of the behaviours propping it up,” lawyers William Bourdon, Vincent Brengarth and Henri Thulliez said.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

POLITICS

France begins sending gas to Germany in ‘act of EU solidarity’

France has started sending natural gas to Germany as part of its pledge to ensure EU energy solidarity as Russia reduces exports after its invasion of Ukraine, the French network operator said on Thursday.

Published: 13 October 2022 10:43 CEST
France begins sending gas to Germany in 'act of EU solidarity'

GRTgaz began modifying its pipeline networks months ago to be able to send gas to Germany, whose economy relies heavily on Russian exports that Moscow has slashed in response to Western sanctions.

For decades, the French network was designed only to receive gas from eastern Europe.

“It’s historic, the first time France is going to deliver gas directly to Germany — up to now we were sending it to our neighbour via Belgium,” GRTgaz’s managing director Thierry Trouve told AFP.

Volumes of gas equivalent to around 31 gigawatt-hours per day began flowing early on Thursday.

The connection has a maximum capacity of 100 GWh/day, which would be the equivalent output of four nuclear reactors, or 10 percent of the total liquid natural gas France imports each day.

French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz agreed in September to an energy cooperation deal that would see France send gas to its neighbour if the Ukraine crisis dragged on.

The supply would allow Germany to produce more electricity that in turn could be sent back to the French grid during peak hours, since around half of France’s 56 nuclear reactors remain offline for maintenance or safety checks.

“If we did not have European solidarity and an integrated, united market right now, we would have serious problems,” Macron said in a televised interview Wednesday.

His government is urging people to cut back on heating and other energy use as winter approaches to avoid the risk of shortages that might require rationing.

SHOW COMMENTS