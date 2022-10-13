PODCAST: Are the French quitting meat and will fuel blockades spark a winter of discontent?

In this week’s episode of Talking France (scroll down to play or download) we discuss the ongoing and worsening fuel crisis in the country.

With drivers having to queue for hours to fill up their cars and the French government taking the bold step of forcing strikers back to work tensions are high.

Our French politics export John Lichfield looks at whether we are heading for a winter of discontent with further social unrest and why the French government’s attempts to force strikers back to work is a high risk move.

“Politically any threat to the right to strike is potentially dangerous,” he said. “People on the left will try to use this to stir up anger and Macron phobia as we approach what is already looking like a winter of discontent.”

We also study the changing eating habits of the French.

In the country of Boeuf Bourguignon and steak frites is meat now becoming too hard to digest for a younger, more environmentally conscious generation?

And we discuss how one of France’s most famous Christmas markets is cracking down on tacky products – including, believe it or not, Champagne.

And the battle against the influence of English words in the French language goes on.

Are the guardians of la langue francais right to protect the language of Molière against the language of Shakespeare and the Spice Girls? Or is it futile?

