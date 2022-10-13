Read news from:
Macron says Putin must ‘return to the table’ for Ukraine talks

Russian President Vladimir Putin must "return to the table" to discuss making peace in Ukraine, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday, adding that he thought Kyiv would have to negotiate with him at some point.

Published: 13 October 2022 08:44 CEST
French president Emmanuel Macron speaks on the show "L'evenement" on France 2 on October 12, 2022. (Photo by Ludovic MARIN / AFP)

“Today, first of all, Vladimir Putin must stop this war, respect Ukraine’s territorial integrity and come back to the table for talks,” Macron told broadcaster France 2, saying he aimed to avoid a “global war”.

Asked if he would back a Ukrainian offensive to recapture Crimea — annexed by Russia in 2014 in a move not recognised internationally — Macron said that “at some point as the conflict develops” both Russia and Ukraine “will have to come back to the table”.

“The question is whether the objectives of the war will only be reached by military means,” he said, although “it’s up to the Ukrainians to decide” what those aims should be.

When reminded that Ukraine no longer wanted to negotiate with Putin, Macron replied: “I tell you that at some point… it will be necessary. That’s why I have always refused maximalist positions.”

Macron also said France would supply air defence systems to Ukraine following Russia’s wave of air strikes earlier this week which he said was aimed at “breaking Ukrainian resistance”.

“We’re going to deliver… radars, systems and missiles to protect them from these attacks,” Macron said, adding that France was also negotiating to send another six Caesar mobile artillery units.

He said the war had entered “an unprecedented stage” since the weekend because “for the first time all over Ukraine civilians have been killed… and electricity and heating facilities have been destroyed”.

“The aim of the Russians these last few days has been to break, to shatter Ukrainian resistance,” Macron added.

He acknowledged that France was “unable to deliver as much as the Ukrainians ask for. I’m obliged to keep some for us to protect ourselves and our eastern flank (of NATO)”.

The extra Caesar guns have been manufactured for Denmark, but talks are underway to redirect them to Ukraine.

Ukraine airs ‘romantic’ video asking France for more guns

Ukraine's defence ministry sought to woo France on Wednesday with a sensual video, urging its ally to send more artillery as a "romantic gesture" to repel the Russian invasion.

Published: 12 October 2022 14:06 CEST
The unusual plea, set to Jane Birkin and Serge Gainsbourg’s sultry hit “Je T’aime… Moi Non Plus”, comes as Kyiv urges Western nations to help bolster its air defences after a rash of deadly Russian air strikes in recent days.

“Romantic gestures take many forms,” reads the text in the video posted to the ministry’s Twitter account, opening with footage of roses, chocolate and a sunset over the Seine river.

“But if you really want to win our hearts,” it adds before cutting to images of large guns in action, “nothing beats 155-mm highly mobile self-propelled artillery”.

President Emmanuel Macron last week said France would send Ukraine six truck-mounted Caesar guns, on top of the 18 it has already shipped over.

The Caesar is a 155-mm howitzer mounted on a six-wheeled truck chassis, capable of firing shells at ranges of more than 40 kilometres and then shifting position before the enemy can locate them and fire back.

The video shows a photo of Macron and Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky exchanging warm greetings during Macron’s visit to Kyiv in June, before adding “Merci beaucoup, France – please send us more”.

In addition to howitzers, French military shipments to Ukraine have included anti-tank and anti-aircraft missiles, armoured personnel carriers, fuel, and infantry gear.

But the country has been criticised for its relatively low level of spending on Ukraine’s defence.

French defence officials have argued that France’s stocks of heavy weapons are limited, and that Paris cannot provide more without leaving national security exposed.

