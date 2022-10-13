Read news from:
LATEST: French fuel strikes continue as Macron predicts return to normal ‘in coming week’

Strikes and blockades at French oil refineries continued on Thursday as French President Emmanuel Macron said fuel supplies at stations across France should return to normal in the coming week.

Published: 13 October 2022 09:34 CEST
A customer fills up his tank at a fuel station in Paris as stations across France are low on petrol due to strike action by refinery workers (Photo by STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN / AFP)

Strike action in French oil refineries continued on Thursday morning, after French President Emmanuel Macron told France 2 TV viewers on Wednesday night that fuel stations could return to normal levels of supply “in the coming week.”

“We can’t allow the country to be blocked because a few people always want to take things further even when a deal has been reached” between bosses and some of the unions, said the president.

Government sources clarified the Macron’s timeline to France Televisions, saying that the return to normal could be “in seven to ten days.”

The president’s statements were made during an interview on the television show “L’Evénement” where he discussed the ongoing strikes and blockades at refineries, which are responsible for fuel shortages at service stations across France.

READ MORE: MAP: How to find petrol or diesel during France’s fuel shortages

The industrial action to demand pay hikes has paralysed six out of the seven fuel refineries in France, leading to shortages of petrol and diesel exacerbated by panic-buying from drivers.

In our Talking France podcast you can listen to our journalists and politics expert John Lichfield discuss the fuel blockades and what’s likely to happen next. Download here.

Nevertheless – the situation remained at a standstill on Thursday morning as striking refinery workers at TotalEnergies factories refused the management’s proposal to unblock deliveries as a precondition for beginning wage negotiations.

“It is a massive, categorical refusal. Employees do not want this prerequisite to negotiate,” Thierry Defresne, secretary of the CGT union for TotalEnergies Europe told La Depeche.

As of Wednesday evening, 30 percent of fuel stations in France were short on at least one type fuel, according to the Ministry of Energy. The north of France – in the Hauts-de-France area – and the Paris region remained the most affected parts of the country.

In response to the ongoing industrial action, the French government began plans to requisition workers, specifically those with ExxonMobil.

The hard-left CGT union that is leading the stoppages had said Tuesday that any requisitioning would be “not necessary and illegal”, raising the spectre of legal challenges.

The decision has also been slammed by union leaders, like the head of CGT, Philippe Martinez, who called it a “scandalous decision.”

The first requisitions were launched at the ExxonMobil Port-Jérôme/Notre-Dame-de-Gravenchon refinery (located in Seine-Maritime) – two employees were requisitioned on Wednesday evening, and two others on Thursday to allow the shipment of fuel by pipeline to the Paris region.

The next requisition was set to concern the Flandes depot of TotalEnergies, near Dunkirk. 

Despite requisitions, the French government still hopes to see wage negotiations. The Finance minister, Bruno Le Maire, told radio channel RTL on Thursday morning that he wants to see TotalEnergies “reach a wage agreement.” 

“All companies that can, must increase wages. It is obvious that Total has the capacity to pay and increase salaries.”

The finance minister went on to say that the company has made “significant profits” and has the ability and “therefore the duty to increase the wages of all their employees in proportions that they will negotiate with the trade unions.”

French government begins ordering striking refinery workers back to their posts

The French government is to begin on Wednesday ordering some refinery workers back to their posts for the first time, in an attempt to break a strike and blockade that has lead to petrol and diesel shortages.

Published: 12 October 2022 10:18 CEST
The energy transition ministry said the requisitioning of workers at a Esso-ExxonMobil fuel depot at a refinery at Gravenchon-Port-Jerome in northern France “will begin today”.

Workers at the refineries have voted to continue their strike, defying the government’s announcement that it will use the rarely-used emergency power of ‘requisition’ to force them back to work.

Industrial action to demand large pay rises has paralysed six out of seven fuel refineries in France, leading to nation-wide shortages exacerbated by panic-buying from drivers.

OPINION The French government’s use of strike-breaking powers could be a political hand grenade

AFP reporters at two refineries owned by US giant Esso-ExxonMobil saw workers raise their hands in favour of continuing their strike on Wednesday morning, while trade unions confirmed continuing stoppages at four sites owned by France’s TotalEnergies.

Government ministers have urged a negotiated resolution to the crisis, but on Tuesday announced that they would resort to direct intervention to get supplies flowing again as frustration mounts.

MAP: How to find petrol or diesel during France’s fuel shortages

The state has the powers to requisition refineries and force workers back to their jobs in an emergency, with the risk of fines or jail time for those that refuse. These powers, coded into law in 2003, are very rarely deployed. 

Late on Tuesday, TotalEnergies offered to consult unions whose workers were not on strike.

Analysts say the government is reluctant to inflame the conflict, which is being led by the hard-left CGT union, the second-biggest union in France.

The crisis comes at a time of high energy prices and inflation, while TotalEnergies’ bumper profits have caused widespread anger, leading to calls for the group to face a windfall tax.

Those calls have been consistently refused by the government.

The stand-off could add impetus to a march planned by left-wing political parties on Sunday against the centrist government of President Emmanuel Macron and the high cost of living.

“I hope this is the spark that begins a general strike,” leading Greens party MP, Sandrine Rousseau, told franceinfo radio early on Wednesday.

