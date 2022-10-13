Read news from:
Frenchman avoided €400m of Swiss taxes ‘by calling himself Jesus’

Pierre Castel, co-founder of one of the world's largest wine traders, is appealing against an order to pay hundreds of millions in Swiss back-taxes, his lawyer said on Thursday.

Published: 13 October 2022 16:00 CEST
Entrepreneur in the beverage industry and head of Groupe Castel, Pierre Castel. Photo by GEORGES GOBET / AFP

A Swiss court issued the penalty saying the 95-year-old French billionaire behind the Castel Group global drinks empire – which owns the Nicolas chain of wine merchants – had fudged his tax returns.

The Geneva court ruling, issued on July 5th and seen by AFP this week, found that Castel had managed to conceal significant parts of his fortune. It ordered him to pay 410 million Swiss francs (€420 million) in back taxes.

Castel’s lawyer Gregory Clerc told AFP on Thursday that an appeal had been filed with Switzerland’s highest court.

Castel left France for Switzerland back in 1981, when leftist Francois Mitterrand won the presidency.

He slipped under the radar of the tax authorities as he registered under his given name Jesus instead of the widely recognisable Pierre, the Swiss investigative blog Gotham City reported.

While continuing to rake in profits from the group behind France’s omnipresent Nicolas chain of wine stores, this move “allowed him to evade the attention of tax authorities for 30 years”, the blog reported.

But his lawyer Clerc argued: “Mr Castel completed all the administrative formalities without exception by indicating his full name, including his birth names, as soon as he arrived in Switzerland.

“He never used a pseudonym or other identity.”

Castel had called himself Pierre since he was “very, very young”, to avoid the stigma of a Spanish name back when “it was frowned upon… to be the son of an immigrant”.

The appeals court ruling said tax authorities had become suspicious after  discovering that Castel’s declared fortune was far smaller than that attributed to him in the media.

Swiss magazine Bilan has listed him as the 11th-richest person in Switzerland; French business weekly Challenges said he had the 10th-largest fortune in France, valued at an estimated €13.5 billion.

The Geneva judgement highlighted the complex structure of Castel’s fortune, split between holdings in Gibraltar, a foundation in Liechtenstein and a trust in Singapore.

Castel had argued this was to ensure the independence and durability of the group and to avoid conflicts within the family.

While acknowledging that he had “omitted to declare some revenue elements,” his lawyers argued that this was in part due to his “old school” approach to business, which he conducted through oral agreements and handshakes.

Belgium to extradite fugitive British conman to France

Belgian authorities have said that they will extradite to France a British conman - and subject of a Netflix documentary - who is wanted for injuring two gendarmes while fleeing a raid.

Published: 12 October 2022 08:36 CEST
Robert Hendy-Freegard, a 51-year-old former bartender, had been on the run when he hit the officers with his Audi A3 in a remote village in central France before speeding away.

Earlier this year, he was the subject of a three-part Netflix documentary The Puppet Master: Hunting the Ultimate Conman.

He was arrested on September 2nd on a Belgian motorway and was placed in detention pending his extradition to France.

A Belgium court on Tuesday rejected Hendy-Freegard’s final appeal against the extradition.

Hendy-Freegard had been illegally breeding dogs and living on-and-off in the village of Vidaillat in the sparsely populated Creuse region of central France since 2015, according to local officials.

French workplace and animal rights inspectors came to the house with police officers on August 25th to examine the premises, but Hendy-Freegard started his vehicle and hit two officers before speeding off.

Both officers were injured, with one requiring hospital treatment for a nose wound, with Hendy-Freegard facing charges of attempted murder of a public official which carry a maximum 30-year jail term.

The convicted fraudster has been dubbed “The Puppet Master” for his ability to exert control over his victims.

He was jailed for life by a London court in 2005 for deception, theft and kidnapping in an extraordinary trial that heard from seven people whose money he used to enjoy luxury cars and five-star holidays.

The kidnap charges were later quashed on appeal, meaning he was released from prison in 2009 — when outraged victims warned he would strike again.

