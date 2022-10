Why do I need to know grève générale?

Because at any given time in France it’s highly likely that someone will be calling for one.

What does it mean?

In French une grève – pronounced oon-grev – means a strike, workers who have walked out are en grève (on strike) and grève générale therefore means a ‘general strike’.

But this phrase has a specific definition – it is defined as an industrial action where ‘all or most workers across multiple sectors are on strike’. Although it might seem like this is common in France, it actually isn’t – most strikes are limited to a particular sector, profession or union.

For example the two-month-long strikes in the winter of 2019/20 were big but they were not a general strike – it was a transport strike, with some short strike actions from professions including teachers, lawyers and ballerinas. The majority of people in France were still at work.

To find a ‘general strike’ in France we probably have to go back to 1968, when mass protests and walk-outs erupted across France, or 1995 when widespread strikes were called across multiple sectors in response to a proposed pension reform.

But while a grève générale is rare, calls for a grève générale are certainly not, and it is the preferred rallying cry of unions who are locked in dispute with either bosses or the government.

Here is the militant CGT union calling for an expansion of strikes and blockades at fuel refineries, and using the hashtag #grevegenerale

GRÈVE NATIONALE : La CGT appelle à élargir la grève à tout le secteur de l'énergie (communiqué). #GreveGenerale pic.twitter.com/bqK9WcI6eD — Infos Françaises (@InfosFrancaises) October 13, 2022

And here’s a union banner spotted in Paris during the 2019/20 strikes saying ‘All I want for Christmas is grève générale‘.

Photo: The Local

Use it like this

Le CGT brandit le spectre d’une grève générale – The CGT [one of France’s most militant unions] is brandishing the threat of a general strike

Elle appelle à une grève générale – She is calling for a general strike

Une grève générale est-elle probable cet hiver ? Je ne le pense pas. – Is a general strike likely this winter? I don’t think so.