French regional train services cancelled due to driver shortages

A shortage of drivers and other staff has led the French rail operator SNCF to announce that it will have to cancel some regional services in October.

Published: 13 October 2022 11:11 CEST
Photo credit: Bertrand Langlois, AFP.

SNCF announced on Thursday that it would be cancelling 140 of the regional TER services in the north of the country at the end of October, to deal with the ongoing shortage in train operators, according to Le Parisien. 

Full details of the cancelled services will be announced shortly, the operator said.

The services expected to be most impacted are the lines between Paris and Saint-Quentin, Compiègne and Amiens, Paris and Beauvais, and Beauvais and Creil.

In response to the driver shortage, SNCF will implement an “adapted transport plan” (PTA) at the end of the month – with the goal of training and recruiting drivers in the Oise area of northern France specifically.

The national rail service is seeking to recruit at least 440 employees for the Hauts-de-France region’s TER service, which has been particularly hard-hit by staff shortages. 

The lack of staff at France’s national rail service has been an ongoing problem for several months.

When discussing the trains to be taken out of service at the end of October, Franck Dhersin, the regional authority for transport, told Le Parisien that “the truth is that these trains are already out of service.”

“Every day, between 80 and 90 trains are cancelled. SNCF can no longer manage because for years they have not recruited. We strongly regret this transport plan that is imposed on us and demand the return of these trains when the training has been done,” said Dhersin.

France’s national rail service has been struggling to recruit – a problem that 20 minutes attributes to low pay and other constraints, such as non-ideal shift work schedules. 

On top of struggling to recruit, SNCF has faced a rise in employee resignations and dropouts of those currently undergoing training to work as train drivers. 

In the Paris region, the lack of drivers has also resulted in many cancelled services, with the impact primarily being felt on the suburban Transilien trains and RER services.

From the beginning of the school year to the end of the month of September, around 21 trains per day were cancelled on the RER D and 19 on the RER C, due to a lack of drivers to run them. 

LATEST: French fuel strikes continue as Macron predicts return to normal ‘in coming week’

Strikes and blockades at French oil refineries continued on Thursday as French President Emmanuel Macron said fuel supplies at stations across France should return to normal in the coming week.

Published: 13 October 2022 09:34 CEST
Strike action in French oil refineries continued on Thursday morning, after French President Emmanuel Macron told France 2 TV viewers on Wednesday night that fuel stations could return to normal levels of supply “in the coming week.”

“We can’t allow the country to be blocked because a few people always want to take things further even when a deal has been reached” between bosses and some of the unions, said the president.

Government sources clarified the Macron’s timeline to France Televisions, saying that the return to normal could be “in seven to ten days.”

The president’s statements were made during an interview on the television show “L’Evénement” where he discussed the ongoing strikes and blockades at refineries, which are responsible for fuel shortages at service stations across France.

READ MORE: MAP: How to find petrol or diesel during France’s fuel shortages

The industrial action to demand pay hikes has paralysed six out of the seven fuel refineries in France, leading to shortages of petrol and diesel exacerbated by panic-buying from drivers.

In our Talking France podcast you can listen to our journalists and politics expert John Lichfield discuss the fuel blockades and what’s likely to happen next. Download here.

Nevertheless – the situation remained at a standstill on Thursday morning as striking refinery workers at TotalEnergies factories refused the management’s proposal to unblock deliveries as a precondition for beginning wage negotiations.

“It is a massive, categorical refusal. Employees do not want this prerequisite to negotiate,” Thierry Defresne, secretary of the CGT union for TotalEnergies Europe told La Depeche.

As of Wednesday evening, 30 percent of fuel stations in France were short on at least one type fuel, according to the Ministry of Energy. The north of France – in the Hauts-de-France area – and the Paris region remained the most affected parts of the country.

In response to the ongoing industrial action, the French government began plans to requisition workers, specifically those with ExxonMobil.

The hard-left CGT union that is leading the stoppages had said Tuesday that any requisitioning would be “not necessary and illegal”, raising the spectre of legal challenges.

The decision has also been slammed by union leaders, like the head of CGT, Philippe Martinez, who called it a “scandalous decision.”

The first requisitions were launched at the ExxonMobil Port-Jérôme/Notre-Dame-de-Gravenchon refinery (located in Seine-Maritime) – two employees were requisitioned on Wednesday evening, and two others on Thursday to allow the shipment of fuel by pipeline to the Paris region.

The next requisition was set to concern the Flandes depot of TotalEnergies, near Dunkirk. 

Despite requisitions, the French government still hopes to see wage negotiations. The Finance minister, Bruno Le Maire, told radio channel RTL on Thursday morning that he wants to see TotalEnergies “reach a wage agreement.” 

“All companies that can, must increase wages. It is obvious that Total has the capacity to pay and increase salaries.”

The finance minister went on to say that the company has made “significant profits” and has the ability and “therefore the duty to increase the wages of all their employees in proportions that they will negotiate with the trade unions.”

