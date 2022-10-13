Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

POLITICS

France begins sending gas to Germany in ‘act of EU solidarity’

France has started sending natural gas to Germany as part of its pledge to ensure EU energy solidarity as Russia reduces exports after its invasion of Ukraine, the French network operator said on Thursday.

Published: 13 October 2022 10:43 CEST
France begins sending gas to Germany in 'act of EU solidarity'
Photo by Daniel ROLAND / AFP

GRTgaz began modifying its pipeline networks months ago to be able to send gas to Germany, whose economy relies heavily on Russian exports that Moscow has slashed in response to Western sanctions.

For decades, the French network was designed only to receive gas from eastern Europe.

“It’s historic, the first time France is going to deliver gas directly to Germany — up to now we were sending it to our neighbour via Belgium,” GRTgaz’s managing director Thierry Trouve told AFP.

Volumes of gas equivalent to around 31 gigawatt-hours per day began flowing early on Thursday.

The connection has a maximum capacity of 100 GWh/day, which would be the equivalent output of four nuclear reactors, or 10 percent of the total liquid natural gas France imports each day.

French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz agreed in September to an energy cooperation deal that would see France send gas to its neighbour if the Ukraine crisis dragged on.

The supply would allow Germany to produce more electricity that in turn could be sent back to the French grid during peak hours, since around half of France’s 56 nuclear reactors remain offline for maintenance or safety checks.

“If we did not have European solidarity and an integrated, united market right now, we would have serious problems,” Macron said in a televised interview Wednesday.

His government is urging people to cut back on heating and other energy use as winter approaches to avoid the risk of shortages that might require rationing.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

STRIKES

LATEST: French fuel strikes continue as Macron predicts return to normal ‘in coming week’

Strikes and blockades at French oil refineries continued on Thursday as French President Emmanuel Macron said fuel supplies at stations across France should return to normal in the coming week.

Published: 13 October 2022 09:34 CEST
LATEST: French fuel strikes continue as Macron predicts return to normal 'in coming week'

Strike action in French oil refineries continued on Thursday morning, after French President Emmanuel Macron told France 2 TV viewers on Wednesday night that fuel stations could return to normal levels of supply “in the coming week.”

“We can’t allow the country to be blocked because a few people always want to take things further even when a deal has been reached” between bosses and some of the unions, said the president.

Government sources clarified the Macron’s timeline to France Televisions, saying that the return to normal could be “in seven to ten days.”

The president’s statements were made during an interview on the television show “L’Evénement” where he discussed the ongoing strikes and blockades at refineries, which are responsible for fuel shortages at service stations across France.

READ MORE: MAP: How to find petrol or diesel during France’s fuel shortages

The industrial action to demand pay hikes has paralysed six out of the seven fuel refineries in France, leading to shortages of petrol and diesel exacerbated by panic-buying from drivers.

In our Talking France podcast you can listen to our journalists and politics expert John Lichfield discuss the fuel blockades and what’s likely to happen next. Download here.

Nevertheless – the situation remained at a standstill on Thursday morning as striking refinery workers at TotalEnergies factories refused the management’s proposal to unblock deliveries as a precondition for beginning wage negotiations.

“It is a massive, categorical refusal. Employees do not want this prerequisite to negotiate,” Thierry Defresne, secretary of the CGT union for TotalEnergies Europe told La Depeche.

As of Wednesday evening, 30 percent of fuel stations in France were short on at least one type fuel, according to the Ministry of Energy. The north of France – in the Hauts-de-France area – and the Paris region remained the most affected parts of the country.

In response to the ongoing industrial action, the French government began plans to requisition workers, specifically those with ExxonMobil.

The hard-left CGT union that is leading the stoppages had said Tuesday that any requisitioning would be “not necessary and illegal”, raising the spectre of legal challenges.

The decision has also been slammed by union leaders, like the head of CGT, Philippe Martinez, who called it a “scandalous decision.”

The first requisitions were launched at the ExxonMobil Port-Jérôme/Notre-Dame-de-Gravenchon refinery (located in Seine-Maritime) – two employees were requisitioned on Wednesday evening, and two others on Thursday to allow the shipment of fuel by pipeline to the Paris region.

The next requisition was set to concern the Flandes depot of TotalEnergies, near Dunkirk. 

Despite requisitions, the French government still hopes to see wage negotiations. The Finance minister, Bruno Le Maire, told radio channel RTL on Thursday morning that he wants to see TotalEnergies “reach a wage agreement.” 

“All companies that can, must increase wages. It is obvious that Total has the capacity to pay and increase salaries.”

The finance minister went on to say that the company has made “significant profits” and has the ability and “therefore the duty to increase the wages of all their employees in proportions that they will negotiate with the trade unions.”

SHOW COMMENTS