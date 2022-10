Why do I need to know on trace ?

Because someone might ask if you are ready to do this, and you might want to know what it means.

What does it mean?

The verb tracer – roughly pronounced trah-say – is typically defined as ‘to draw’ or ‘to outline.’ This meaning probably makes the most sense for native English speakers because it sounds like the word ‘to trace.’

However, you are more likely to hear this word outside of art contexts, because the verb tracer is also slang for ‘aller vite’ (to go quickly).

It is another way of saying “head out” or “leave” in English, and it is conjugated like a regular -ER verb.

An example of when you might hear this used would be while sitting at a bar with a friend – if they are ready to go they might say “on trace ?” Technically this means ‘we go quickly’ with on the less formal equivalent of nous for ‘we’ or ‘us’.

So if someone turns to you and says “on trace ?” they really mean “are you ready to head off” or “good to go?”.

It is similar to the expression bouger (to move) in French, which would be used in similar scenarios – if your friend wants to go, they might look at you and say “on bouge ?” (Let’s move?)

Use it like this

Je suis très fatiguée et vais pas tarder à rentrer. On trace ? – I am really tired and I’m not going to hang around too long. Ready to head out?

Je pense que je vais tracer. Mon amie m’attend a l’autre bar. – I think I am going to head off. My friend is waiting for me at the other bar.