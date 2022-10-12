Read news from:
Belgium to extradite fugitive British conman to France

Belgian authorities have said that they will extradite to France a British conman - and subject of a Netflix documentary - who is wanted for injuring two gendarmes while fleeing a raid.

Published: 12 October 2022 08:36 CEST
The court in Brussels rejected Robert Hendy-Freegard's appeal against extradition. Photo by Dimitri KORCZAK / AFP

Robert Hendy-Freegard, a 51-year-old former bartender, had been on the run when he hit the officers with his Audi A3 in a remote village in central France before speeding away.

Earlier this year, he was the subject of a three-part Netflix documentary The Puppet Master: Hunting the Ultimate Conman.

He was arrested on September 2nd on a Belgian motorway and was placed in detention pending his extradition to France.

A Belgium court on Tuesday rejected Hendy-Freegard’s final appeal against the extradition.

Hendy-Freegard had been illegally breeding dogs and living on-and-off in the village of Vidaillat in the sparsely populated Creuse region of central France since 2015, according to local officials.

French workplace and animal rights inspectors came to the house with police officers on August 25th to examine the premises, but Hendy-Freegard started his vehicle and hit two officers before speeding off.

Both officers were injured, with one requiring hospital treatment for a nose wound, with Hendy-Freegard facing charges of attempted murder of a public official which carry a maximum 30-year jail term.

The convicted fraudster has been dubbed “The Puppet Master” for his ability to exert control over his victims.

He was jailed for life by a London court in 2005 for deception, theft and kidnapping in an extraordinary trial that heard from seven people whose money he used to enjoy luxury cars and five-star holidays.

The kidnap charges were later quashed on appeal, meaning he was released from prison in 2009 — when outraged victims warned he would strike again.

DRIVING IN FRANCE

Motorists in France warned over Crit’Air car sticker scam

If you're driving in France and plan to go through a city, a Crit'Air sticker is essential - but beware of a new phone scam tricking drivers into buying fake stickers.

Published: 11 October 2022 11:35 CEST
People have received emails and text messages reminding them to buy a sticker with the official sounding phrase: “Our agents have noticed that you do not have the regulatory sticker.”

When they click on the link in the message, they are then taken to a fake website that asks for their registration number and credit card information. 

Many consumers have been tricked, as low-emissions zones that require Crit’Air stickers have recently expanded across France, so more trips require the sticker.

The Crit’Air system was introduced in 2017 and assigns a number to each vehicle based on how much they pollute. It is aimed at reducing emissions in towns and cities, especially those prone to spikes in air-pollution such as Paris. 

However the only place to buy the stickers is on the official government website, and the Ministry does not send email or SMS reminders. 

The head of the National Association for Consumers in France, François Carlier, gave some advice for consumers on RTL on Monday.

Carlier said that “Overall, all commercial solicitations asking for personal data via email should not be followed.” He added that consumers should not give any personal information and certainly not bank details when prompted by an e-mail or SMS. 

“The professionals – telecom operators, energy providers, etc, do not ask for anything [in this way]. Instead, they ask you to approach customer service.”

“The only people who ask for banking information by email are scammers, and we must avoid answering them.” 

The official website for Crit’Air has begun showing prevention messages so that consumers can be aware of the scam. The government platform reminds users that: “The official website Crit’Air of the Ministry does not send SMS messages to users to buy stickers.”

The only location to buy the stickers is on the official government website, and that the government body does not use intermediaries to sell the stickers.

The scam follows many others that use the name of genuine institutions in order to trick people into giving out their details – some of the most common include messages telling people to renew their carte vitale health card, offering them training via the CFP workplace training scheme or telling them they owe taxes on a parcel or letter. 

