JOHN LICHFIELD

OPINION: The French government’s use of strike-breaking powers could be a political hand grenade

A strike over pay by workers at French oil refineries took a political turn on Tuesday when the government decided to use emergency strike-breaking powers - John Lichfield looks at the likely consequences and why the government has decided to act.

Published: 11 October 2022 17:06 CEST
OPINION: The French government's use of strike-breaking powers could be a political hand grenade
Workers and CGT unionists take part in a blockade at the entrance of Total Energies refinery in La Mede, southern France. Photo by Nicolas TUCAT / AFP

All strikes in France are political but some are more political than others.

The oil-refinery strike which has closed filling stations in large parts of France is not, in theory, political. It is about wages and the right of refinery workers to share in the windfall profits of oil companies.

The strike has just become very political indeed. The government’s decision to use its emergency powers to “requisition” workers in two of the five striking refineries will be used by on the left of the Left to stoke Macronphobia and social unrest this Autumn and winter.

The government, for precisely that reason, wanted to stay out of the dispute. It found itself with little choice.

Something like one in three filling stations has run out of petrol and diesel – more in the Paris area and northern France. In some places, it is becoming difficult for vital public services, from school buses to district nurses, to operate.

The government has already broken into its strategic oil stocks. Its spokesman, Olivier Véran, says that it will if necessary send in the police to lift the union barricades of refineries and fuel depots.

The Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne announced on Tuesday that she would use her powers to force key staff at two refineries back to work. A 2003 law, used only once before, allows governments to “requisition” workers to “protect public order, cleanliness, calm and security”.

Requisitioning workers and breaking barricades may be justified but it could, in political terms, be like setting off a grenade in an oil-refinery. It could – as the government knows – be a gift to Jean-Luc Mélenchon and other left-wing leaders.

Mélenchon has already called on marchers against inflation in Paris this Sunday to “outdo” the starving Parisian women who marched to Versailles in October 1789 and “kidnapped” the King and Queen. Was that an appeal for violence, Citizen Mélenchon? Of course not.

Was this oil strike fundamentally political from the beginning? Oui et non.

The dispute began that very French thing a “pre-emptive strike” – a strike which starts before there have been negotiations with the bosses. That is itself a political act – an assertion that “class struggle” is more effective than negotiation.

The strikes and blockades of refineries and oil depots have been led by the Confédération Générale du Travail (CGT) – one of the most militant of the eight different French trades union federations.

In British terms, France has eight different Trades Union Congresses, which have different political hues or none. The splintering of the trades union movement by political allegiance or inclination, rather than by job or by trade, is another very French thing.

It makes all trade union activity “political” in a way. The union federations become like political parties, fighting one another for influence, as much as fighting for their members’ interests.

Some government officials and deputies believe that the oil strikes are political in a more specific sense. They say that they are part of a mood of defiance which is being encouraged this Autumn on the left of the Left to try to defeat President Emmanuel Macron’s plans to delay the minimum retirement age.

Some would say that the mood has been encouraged by Macron himself. Macron says that he will talk about pension reform but will accept no significant changes and will use his emergency constitutional powers to force his plan through parliament.

In these circumstances, moderate trades union leaders and left-wing politicians complain, it is difficult to argue against “pre-emptive strikes” and the scorn of militants for the “normal” process of negotiation.

The government now faces a difficult balancing act. If it goes all out to break the strike, it could deepen the mood of social unrest generated by inflation and pension reform. If the strikes persist, they could damage an already stuttering economy.

A prolonged strike could also generate public anger against the refinery workers and the CGT.  Both TotalEnergies and Esso ExxonMobil have offered to bring forward annual pay rises. Moderate trades union federations have accepted the Esso offer.

CGT members at the five striking refineries (out of eight in France) are refusing to go back to work until both of the oil giants cave in. They want pay rises of 10 percent, including bonuses for the big profits earned by oil companies this year.

Refinery workers are already pretty well-off in French terms. They work a 32-hour week, retire on full pensions at 59 and earn on average €60,000 a year – 50 percent more than French average earnings.

TotalEnergies says it accepts that they should share in its windfall profits but says that they have already enjoyed profit-related bonuses in 2022.  Union officials say that all these figures are misleading: younger refinery workers typically earn only €30,000 a year (pre-bonuses).

Public sympathy for the strikers is, at present, low to non-existent. If the government does send in the police and requisitions more workers, that may change. It will certainly be used by the more hot-headed anti-inflation marchers this Sunday as a justification for anti-Macron and anti-state violence.

Is this a political strike? Not exactly. But it could rapidly become one.

STRIKES

BREAKING: French government to order workers back to end fuel strikes

The French government has announced that it will engage a rarely-used emergency power to force strikers back to work and end blockades at fuel refineries that have seen filling stations across the country run dry.

Published: 11 October 2022 09:46 CEST
Updated: 11 October 2022 15:35 CEST
BREAKING: French government to order workers back to end fuel strikes

Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne announced on Tuesday afternoon that the government will use the power of réquisition to end the strikes Esso-ExxonMobil group’s depots, which have seen almost a third of filling stations in France run short of petrol or diesel.

Borne said: “Social dialogue means moving forward, as soon as agreement has been reached. The management’s announcements are significant. Therefore, I have asked the local authorities to engage, as permitted by law, the procedure for requisitioning staff essential to the operation of the depots of this company.”

The réquisition power allows local Préfets to compel workers to return to work, on pain of a €10,000 fine or six months in prison. The rarely-used power can be invoked only when the country’s national security or stability is threatened by strike action which undermines the infrastructure – in this case the fuel network. 

The strike had been called in response to a pay dispute, with workers calling for pay hikes to cover the cost of living increase – the strike has now entered its third week.

Two companies were affected – TotalEnergies and Esso-ExxonMobile.  Labour unions representing a majority of Esso’s overall staff agreed to a salary deal with management on Monday, but the CGT and FO unions, the largest at most refineries, voted to pursue the blockage.

No deal has been reached with Total workers.

The government’s ‘requisition’ currently concerns only Esso workers, but it reserves the right to impose the same rule on striking Total workers.

French government spokesperson, Olivier Véran told RTL radio channel earlier on Tuesday that the blockades must be lifted “without delay” and threatened government intervention.

“The strike has lasted too long and it has consequences,” said Véran. “I am totally on the side of the French and of motorists. The government is calling for all blockades to be lifted without delay, and if not, the government will assume its responsibilities – that is to say lifting [the blockades].”

Similar sentiments were echoed by Clément Beaune, the Minister of Transport, who told RMC radio on Tuesday morning that “we will not let the blockade continue” and that if the situation is not resolved “we will take additional measures.”

Véran had signalled that an agreement had been reached between workers at refineries operated by Esso-ExxonMobil, saying that “there is no longer any reason for there to be any blockages” at these centres.

Nevertheless, unions representing workers at TotalEnergies refineries had not reached any agreements as of Tuesday, and those at the French branch of Esso-ExxonMobil also renewed their strike call on Tuesday, rejecting a pay offer by management. 

Véran also said that he believes that it will take “a few days” to regain “normal functioning”.

He added that once access to refineries and depots was free, it would take around two weeks for the fuel situation to be back to normal – in time for the autumn school holidays which begin on October 22nd.

As of Sunday, certain regions remained more affected by fuel shortages than others – over half of stations in the north of France (specifically in Hauts-de-France and Pas-de-Calais) were impacted, while in the Paris region the figure was closer to 44.9 percent, according to French Environment Minister Agnès Pannier-Runacher. 

In response to the shortages, many motorists have taken to social media to exchange tips. One post in a Facebook group Monday said that a local BP service station would be resupplied “at 2:30 pm”. Another replied: “It’s now 2:37 pm and they’re out of diesel.” Another user reacted: “What a mess.”

The petrol crisis comes at a time of high energy prices and inflation that are sapping French households’ purchasing power.

France has no shortage of fuel in the country, the issue lies in making deliveries from refineries to service stations, because of the blockades by striking workers who are seeking pay increases due to the cost of living crisis.

