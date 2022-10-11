Read news from:
DRIVING IN FRANCE

Motorists in France warned over Crit’Air car sticker scam

If you're driving in France and plan to go through a city, a Crit'Air sticker is essential - but beware of a new phone scam tricking drivers into buying fake stickers.

Published: 11 October 2022 11:35 CEST
The different stickers for the Crit-Air anti-pollution vehicle identification system in 2017. (Photo by PHILIPPE HUGUEN / AFP)

People have received emails and text messages reminding them to buy a sticker with the official sounding phrase: “Our agents have noticed that you do not have the regulatory sticker.”

When they click on the link in the message, they are then taken to a fake website that asks for their registration number and credit card information. 

Many consumers have been tricked, as low-emissions zones that require Crit’Air stickers have recently expanded across France, so more trips require the sticker.

The Crit’Air system was introduced in 2017 and assigns a number to each vehicle based on how much they pollute. It is aimed at reducing emissions in towns and cities, especially those prone to spikes in air-pollution such as Paris. 

However the only place to buy the stickers is on the official government website, and the Ministry does not send email or SMS reminders. 

The head of the National Association for Consumers in France, François Carlier, gave some advice for consumers on RTL on Monday.

Carlier said that “Overall, all commercial solicitations asking for personal data via email should not be followed.” He added that consumers should not give any personal information and certainly not bank details when prompted by an e-mail or SMS. 

“The professionals – telecom operators, energy providers, etc, do not ask for anything [in this way]. Instead, they ask you to approach customer service.”

“The only people who ask for banking information by email are scammers, and we must avoid answering them.” 

The official website for Crit’Air has begun showing prevention messages so that consumers can be aware of the scam. The government platform reminds users that: “The official website Crit’Air of the Ministry does not send SMS messages to users to buy stickers.”

The only location to buy the stickers is on the official government website, and that the government body does not use intermediaries to sell the stickers.

The scam follows many others that use the name of genuine institutions in order to trick people into giving out their details – some of the most common include messages telling people to renew their carte vitale health card, offering them training via the CFP workplace training scheme or telling them they owe taxes on a parcel or letter. 

STRIKES

LATEST: Third of French fuel stations hit by shortages as strike continues

The French government has threatened to intervene as a strike and blockade of oil refineries enters its third week, with nearly one third of French filling stations hit by fuel shortages.

Published: 11 October 2022 09:46 CEST
LATEST: Third of French fuel stations hit by shortages as strike continues

The misery continued for drivers in France on Tuesday with almost a third (29.4 percent) of fuel stations across the country still struggling to meet demand due to fuel shortages on Monday evening.

The shortages have resulted in huge queues at some fuel stations, whilst others have completely run dry.

There was still no sign of a solution to the ongoing crisis with the CGT announcing it would continue its strike at oil refineries, and widen action to more than a dozen service stations along French motorways.

In response, French government spokesperson, Olivier Véran told RTL radio channel on Tuesday that the blockades must be lifted “without delay” and threatened government intervention.

The government has already been forced to take steps to try to ensure drivers can get the fuel they need.

The purchase and sale of fuel in a container (eg jerry cans, or bidon in French) has been prohibited across the country.

“The strike has lasted too long and it has consequences,” said Véran. “I am totally on the side of the French and of motorists. The government is calling for all blockades to be lifted without delay, and if not, the government will assume its responsibilities – that is to say lifting [the blockades].”

To ensure that the situation goes “back to normal” the government could “requisition qualified personnel” – a rarely used power held by local authorities to break up industrial action. 

Similar sentiments were echoed by Clément Beaune, the Minister of Transport, who told RMC radio on Tuesday morning that “we will not let the blockade continue” and that if the situation is not resolved “we will take additional measures.”

Véran had signalled that an agreement had been reached between workers at refineries operated by Esso-ExxonMobil, saying that “there is no longer any reason for there to be any blockages” at these centres.

Nevertheless, unions representing workers at TotalEnergies refineries had not reached any agreements as of Tuesday, and those at the French branch of Esso-ExxonMobil also renewed their strike call on Tuesday, rejecting a pay offer by management. 

Véran also said that he believes that it will take “a few days” to regain “normal functioning” in the most affected regions. However, he assured listeners that “this would be the case within the next 15 days” – before the autumn school holidays.

He added that once access to refineries and depots was free, it would take around two weeks for the fuel situation to be back to normal.

The government spokesperson’s comments came after Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne held a special late night meeting with ministers on Monday night to address the situation.

A spokesperson for the prime minister’s office said “the government cannot allow the country to be blocked.” 

According to BFMTV, during the meeting, the ministers considered forcing employees in the refineries back to work.

The French ministry of transport passed the directive banning jerry cans to local authorities across the country on Monday. 

Some préfectures – those in Meuse, Yvelines, Eure-et-Loir, Seine-Saint-Denis, Vaucluse, Vosges, Val-d’Oise, Pas-de-Calais, Nord and Somme – had already taken up this rule, according to Franceinfo

As of Sunday, certain regions remained more affected by fuel shortages than others – over half of stations in the north of France (specifically in Hauts-de-France and Pas-de-Calais) were impacted, while in the Paris region the figure was closer to 44.9 percent, according to French Environment Minister Agnès Pannier-Runacher. 

In response to the shortages, many motorists have taken to social media to exchange tips. One post in a Facebook group Monday said that a local BP service station would be resupplied “at 2:30 pm”. Another replied: “It’s now 2:37 pm and they’re out of diesel.” Another user reacted: “What a mess.”

The petrol crisis comes at a time of high energy prices and inflation that are sapping French households’ purchasing power.

France has no shortage of fuel in the country, the issue lies in making deliveries from refineries to service stations, because of the blockades by striking workers who are seeking pay increases due to the cost of living crisis.

