LATEST: Third of French fuel stations hit by shortages as strike continues

The misery continued for drives in France on Tuesday with almost a third (29.4 percent) of fuel stations across the country still struggling to meet demand due to fuel shortages on Monday evening.

The shortages have resulted in huge queues at some fuel stations, whilst others have completely run dry. Motorists have been left having to drive around for hours to fill up their vehicles.

There was still no sign of a solution to the ongoing crisis with the CGT announcing it would continue its strike at oil refineries.

In response, French government spokesperson, Olivier Véran told RTL radio channel on Tuesday that the blockades must be lifted “without delay” and threatened government intervention.

The government has already been forced to take steps to try to ensure drivers can get the fuel they need.

The purchase and sale of fuel in a container (eg jerry cans, or bidon in French) has been prohibited across the country.

READ MORE: MAP: How to find petrol or diesel during France’s fuel shortages

“The strike has lasted too long and it has consequences,” said Véran. “I am totally on the side of the French and of motorists. The government is calling for all blockades to be lifted without delay, and if not, the government will assume its responsibilities – that is to say lifting [the blockades].”

Véran’s statements can be heard in the tweet below:

#Carburant : "Le gouvernement appelle à ce que la totalité des blocages soient levés sans délai, sans quoi nous ferons le nécessaire pour les lever", @olivierveran dans #RTLMatin avec @amandine_begot pic.twitter.com/uTwmBJJ9kl — RTL France (@RTLFrance) October 11, 2022

Similar sentiments were echoed by Clément Beaune, the Minister of Transport, who told RMC radio on Tuesday morning that “we will not let the blockade continue” and that if the situation is not resolved “we will take additional measures.”

Véran had signalled that an agreement had been reached between workers at refineries operated by Esso-ExxonMobil, saying that “there is no longer any reason for there to be any blockages” at these centres. Nevertheless, unions representing workers at TotalEnergies refineries had not reached any agreements as of Tuesday.

Véran also said that he believes that it will take “a few days” to regain “normal functioning” in the most affected regions. However, he assured listeners that “this would be the case within the next 15 days” – before the autumn school holidays.

The government spokesperson’s comments came after Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne held a special meeting with ministers on Monday night to address the situation.

A spokesperson for the prime minister’s office said “the government cannot allow the country to be blocked.”

According to BFMTV, during the meeting, the ministers considered forcing employees in the refineries back to work.

The French ministry of transport passed the directive banning jerry cans to local authorities across the country on Monday.

Some préfectures – those in Meuse, Yvelines, Eure-et-Loir, Seine-Saint-Denis, Vaucluse, Vosges, Val-d’Oise, Pas-de-Calais, Nord and Somme – had already taken up this rule, according to Franceinfo.

As of Sunday, certain regions remained more affected by fuel shortages than others – over half of stations in the north of France (specifically in Hauts-de-France and Pas-de-Calais) were impacted, while in the Paris region the figure was closer to 44.9 percent, according to French Environment Minister Agnès Pannier-Runacher.

France has no shortage of fuel in the country, the issue lies in making deliveries from refineries to service stations, because of the blockades by striking workers who are seeking pay increases due to the cost of living crisis.