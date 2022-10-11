Read news from:
STRIKES

LATEST: Third of French fuel stations hit by shortages as strike continues

Drivers in France faced ongoing problems finding petrol and diesel on Tuesday with nearly a third of French fuel stations hit by fuel shortages. The CGT union announced it will push on with its strike as the French government threatens to intervene.

Published: 11 October 2022 09:46 CEST
Vehicles wait in line to refuel at a TotalEnergies petrol station on the outskirts of Lyon, on October 10, 2022. (Photo by JEFF PACHOUD / AFP)

The misery continued for drives in France on Tuesday with almost a third (29.4 percent) of fuel stations across the country still struggling to meet demand due to fuel shortages on Monday evening.

The shortages have resulted in huge queues at some fuel stations, whilst others have completely run dry. Motorists have been left having to drive around for hours to fill up their vehicles.

There was still no sign of a solution to the ongoing crisis with the CGT announcing it would continue its strike at oil refineries.

In response, French government spokesperson, Olivier Véran told RTL radio channel on Tuesday that the blockades must be lifted “without delay” and threatened government intervention.

The government has already been forced to take steps to try to ensure drivers can get the fuel they need.

The purchase and sale of fuel in a container (eg jerry cans, or bidon in French) has been prohibited across the country.

“The strike has lasted too long and it has consequences,” said Véran. “I am totally on the side of the French and of motorists. The government is calling for all blockades to be lifted without delay, and if not, the government will assume its responsibilities – that is to say lifting [the blockades].”

Véran’s statements can be heard in the tweet below:

Similar sentiments were echoed by Clément Beaune, the Minister of Transport, who told RMC radio on Tuesday morning that “we will not let the blockade continue” and that if the situation is not resolved “we will take additional measures.”

Véran had signalled that an agreement had been reached between workers at refineries operated by Esso-ExxonMobil, saying that “there is no longer any reason for there to be any blockages” at these centres. Nevertheless, unions representing workers at TotalEnergies refineries had not reached any agreements as of Tuesday.

Véran also said that he believes that it will take “a few days” to regain “normal functioning” in the most affected regions. However, he assured listeners that “this would be the case within the next 15 days” – before the autumn school holidays.

The government spokesperson’s comments came after Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne held a special meeting with ministers on Monday night to address the situation.

A spokesperson for the prime minister’s office said “the government cannot allow the country to be blocked.” 

According to BFMTV, during the meeting, the ministers considered forcing employees in the refineries back to work.

The French ministry of transport passed the directive banning jerry cans to local authorities across the country on Monday. 

Some préfectures – those in Meuse, Yvelines, Eure-et-Loir, Seine-Saint-Denis, Vaucluse, Vosges, Val-d’Oise, Pas-de-Calais, Nord and Somme – had already taken up this rule, according to Franceinfo

As of Sunday, certain regions remained more affected by fuel shortages than others – over half of stations in the north of France (specifically in Hauts-de-France and Pas-de-Calais) were impacted, while in the Paris region the figure was closer to 44.9 percent, according to French Environment Minister Agnès Pannier-Runacher. 

France has no shortage of fuel in the country, the issue lies in making deliveries from refineries to service stations, because of the blockades by striking workers who are seeking pay increases due to the cost of living crisis.

ENERGY

No relief for motorists in France as petrol strike hardens

Filling stations across France were low on petrol on Monday as a strike by workers at energy giant TotalEnergies entered its third week despite government pressure to negotiate.

Published: 10 October 2022 16:56 CEST
According to official estimates, around 30 percent of service stations were out of all or at least some fuel types, causing long queues for increasingly desperate motorists.

There had been hopes that the pay-related strike action at TotalEnergies, among the world’s biggest energy multinationals, would end rapidly after management on Sunday agreed to bring forward salary talks in return for workers resuming service.

But the hard-left CGT union declined the offer, accusing management of “blackmail”.

The union is demanding a wage rise of 10 percent for 2022, pointing to TotalEnergies’ exceptionally high first-quarter profit of $10.6 billion.

The boss of TotalEnergies’ European refineries, Jean-Marc Durand, countered that “it’s the French people who are being blackmailed”.

Stoppages continued at several refineries on Monday, including France’s biggest near Le Havre in the north of the country, with the CGT renewing its strike call until Tuesday and extending strike action to more than a dozen service stations along French motorways.

Workers at the French branch of Esso-ExxonMobil were also still on strike, blocking two refineries.

Members of the French government, including Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne, have called for both sides to find a negotiated settlement quickly, and on Monday President Emmanuel Macron weighed in.

“Blockades are no way to negotiate”, Macron said, calling for “an early conclusion of negotiations”.

He said the current petrol shortages were unrelated to the war in Ukraine and “not the government’s doing”.

Borne, meanwhile, said she expected “the situation to improve in the course of this week”.

The petrol crisis comes at a time of high energy prices and inflation that are sapping French households’ purchasing power.

The left-wing opposition coalition Nupes has called for a “March against a high cost of living” in Paris and elsewhere on Sunday.

At the weekend, several prominent French people came out in support of the initiative, including this year’s winner of the Nobel Prize for Literature, Annie Ernaux.

