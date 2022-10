Why do I need to know entre deux eaux?

Because if you have a hard choice coming up, this might be a useful phrase.

What does it mean?

Entre deux eaux – roughly pronounced ahn-truh duh-zoh – translates to “between two waters.” Oftentimes, you might hear the expression as nager entre deux eaux (to swim between two waters), and basically it means to ‘walk a fine line’ or to try to avoid compromising oneself when dealing with two opposing viewpoints or people.

The expression is frequently used to describe a person who does not want to make a commitment or a choice because they are being pulled in opposite directions.

French people first started using this phrase in the 14th century, and at the time it was a reference to the navy. The word “nager” (to swim) once meant to sail a boat. An experienced crew should have known how to sail between two waters – managing to keep the course in spite of currents or opposing winds dragging them away.

While seen as a naval accomplishment in the Middle Ages, entre deux eaux went on to be used as an expression for indecisive people or those who refused to take a stand in either direction of a conflict.

There are other ways to describe the non-ideal position of being stuck in the middle in French – you can also use the expression être assis entre deux chaises (to be seated between two chairs) or the slightly more vulgar version avoir le cul entre deux chaises (to have your ass between two chairs).

Use it like this

Il est entre deux eaux car François veut qu’il dise oui et Élodie veut qu’il dise non. Jusqu’à présent, il n’a rien fait. – He is walking a fine line because François wants him to say yes, but Élodie wants him to say no. Up until now, he has not done anything.

Elle ne comprend pas que je sois dans une situation impossible. Je nage entre deux eaux – quelle que soit la décision que je prends, elle contrariera quelqu’un. – She does not understand that I am in an impossible situation. I am walking a fine line – whatever decision I make, someone will be upset.