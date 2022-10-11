Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

FOOD & DRINK

France’s ‘cheapest’ supermarket to expand into convenience stores

One of France's biggest supermarket chains - and the French group judged the most affordable - has announced it will expand into convenience stores, bringing the lower prices of hypermarchés to city-dwellers.

Published: 11 October 2022 14:00 CEST
France's 'cheapest' supermarket to expand into convenience stores
The entrance of a French retail surpermarket E. Leclerc, in Saint-Herblain, outside the city of Nantes. (Photo by LOIC VENANCE / AFP)

E. Leclerc – judged by France’s lead price comparison site as the cheapest French group – announced on Monday that it had opened its first “low-cost” convenience store.

The shop is located in the south of France, in Draguignan which is in the Var département and bosses say they will charge the same prices at convenience shops as it does in its larger supermarkets.

Prices in city-centre convenience stories or ‘mini’ supermarkets are often significantly higher than those at out-of-town hypermarchés, even in stores run by the same group. 

spoke with Loïc Faraco, the head of Leclerc branches in neighbouring towns, told local paper Var Matin: “We wanted to offer a new concept to our customers and, above all, to work in closer proximity to the city centre while keeping the prices of large supermarkets.” 

The manager said that the “idea is to offer the maximum amount of products at large supermarket prices” which has not been done before.”

Faraco explained that small convenience shops “charge up to 30 percent more than large stores,” adding that close proximity should not push people to have to pay more. 

In comparison to other stores, E.Leclerc is known for having much lower prices. According to UFC-Que Choisir, a French consumer association who ranks store affordability, E. Leclerc grocery stores topped the list for having the most affordable bundles (although their comparison does not include the German chains Aldi and Lildl, which are present in many French towns).

For 2022, the results showed that the E.Leclerc was least expensive, with an average shopping cart costing €348. In comparison, the most expensive was the Casino group with averages of €408. 

Mini-markets have become more common across France in recent years, and according to TF1, supérettes (convenience stores) have seen their sales climb by more than 8 percent since 2019. 

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

FOOD & DRINK

France to see ‘exceptional’ year for Champagne despite record heat

Champagnes from 2022 are expected to be "exceptional" despite record heat and drought in France over the summer, according to producers of the prestigious sparkling wine.

Published: 7 October 2022 14:54 CEST
France to see 'exceptional' year for Champagne despite record heat

Grape harvesting took place in August — earlier than usual.

Both the quality and quantity this year are comparable to vintage years 2002 and 1982, the head of the champagne producers’ union SGV told a press conference on Thursday.

The Champagne region suffered from water shortages like the rest of France but rain “arrived at the right moment during the cycle”, Laurent Panigai told reporters.

This summer was France’s second hottest on record, with average temperatures 2.3C above the norm.

This, coupled with water shortages, caused major problems for livestock farmers.

But the abundant sunshine looks set to deliver a windfall for many wine makers.

Producers in the Bourgogne region are also suggesting this year’s harvest could be comparable in quality to 1959, one of the best years of the last century.

READ MORE: ‘The price of glory’ – Meet the Champagne industry lawyers charged with protecting the brand name

Champagne producers were authorised to pick up to 12,000 kilogrammes of grapes per hectare, the highest level for 15 years.

This is set to enable them to replenish their stocks after a disappointing year in 2021.

The hot weather helped reduce diseases such as mildew. The fungal growth wreaked havoc on the 2021 French wine crop, which was also hit by late frosts.

“Many of the greatest years come at the same time as large (production) volumes,” Panigai said.

Drinkers can expect to sample 2022’s champagne vintage in 2024, as most bottles are kept in cellars for between 15 months and three years.

The champagne industry was hit badly by the Covid-19 pandemic, which shut restaurants across the world and led to most social events being cancelled.

But it rebounded in 2021, posting record sales of €5.5 billion.

France is the world’s second largest wine producer, after Italy.

SHOW COMMENTS