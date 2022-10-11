Champagne, tartiflette and dog toys banned from 2022 Strasbourg Christmas market

Stallholders have been sent a long list of items that will be banned for sale at this year’s market, while other items can only be sold “under conditions”.

The banned list includes Champagne, tartiflette, raclette, popcorn, donuts and grilled chicken, plus umbrellas, ponchos, baskets, caps and Christmas items for dogs or cats.

The mairie says that it wants this year’s market to focus on local and artisan products.

Stallholders may sell crémant d’Alsace – the locally produced sparkling white wine – but not wines from the more famous Champagne area of France.

The delicious cheesy potato dish of tartiflette – originally from southern France – is banned in favour of the local munstiflette.

For non-food products, authorities want a focus on quality and artisan produce, hence the ban on items such as umbrellas and ponchos.

The mairie has received many complaints from furious stallholders, many of whom say they have already ordered items now on the banned list, and has promised a dialogue with affected sellers.

The Strasbourg market – the biggest and most famous Christmas market in France – will open this year on November 25th.