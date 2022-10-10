Read news from:
BREXIT

‘There are still post-Brexit problems ahead for Brits in France’

The huge administrative task of registering 200,000 Brits living in France for post-Brexit resident cards passed off remarkably smoothly - although there are still some problems ahead, according to the advocacy group Franco-British Network.

Published: 10 October 2022 12:12 CEST
Brits in France face increased post-Brexit paperwork. Photo by PHILIPPE HUGUEN / AFP

The Franco-British Network, based in Dordogne, was one of four organisations that received UK government funding to help Brits in France deal with the complexities of post-Brexit paperwork and applying for residency cards.

With the deadline to register for residency now passed, the majority of the roughly 200,000 Brits who lived in France before December 31st 2020 have obtained the post-Brexit carte de séjour residency card and full legal status in France.

However there are still problems for a small number of people, while new issues are emerging around the post-Brexit rules, said the FBN’s president Roger Haigh MBE and public relations manager Sasha Smit-Marcardier. 

Roger told The Local: “Overall it went pretty smoothly, the French authorities really did bend over backwards to help, they were marvellous, created a streamlined system and a website in English and we at the FBN were fortunate to have a good relationship with the préfectures which helped enormously.

“The FBN also received funding from the British government to help and the British Embassy gave us a lot of practical help, especially in building bridges with French authorities.”

Since Brexit means that British nationals lost their status as EU citizens and therefore their Freedom of Movement, they now need visas or residency cards to live and work in France.

Those who moved here after January 1st 2021, or wish to spend more than 90 days in every 180 here, need to apply for a visa under the same process as other non-EU citizens such as Americans, Canadians and Australians.

READ ALSO How to get a French visa

However those who lived here before December 31st 2020 are covered by the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement and therefore have the right to legal residency, although they were required to apply for a carte de séjour residency card through a special streamlined system that the French Interior Ministry set up.  

The huge task of processing the roughly 200,000 applications fell to local French préfectures, but the work of informing Brits living in France about next steps and providing support for those struggling with the process largely fell to volunteers like British in Europe or organisations such as the FBN and the UN, some of which received UK government grants.

The FBN had existed for many years as a Dordogne-based organisation dedicated to improving ties between the British and French communities in south west France, particularly around the businesses community, but Brexit heralded a change in their role.

Sacha said: “Once we received the UK government funding we set up a telephone helpline and a dedicated email address to deal with queries from Brits around the Brexit residency process.

“We had around 10,000 phone and email enquiries – plus around 130,000 website views and Facebook interactions – we took direct supporting action in just under 3,000 cases and we submitted applications on behalf of 59 people – most those who were elderly, infirm or who didn’t have internet access.

“The process that the French government put together was very straightforward, especially for people who had lived here for more than five years, there was really very little supporting documentation required and people who had lived here for more than five years didn’t need to provide any financial proof, which was one of the big worries that many people had.

“But there were people who found it difficult, an online process is not easy for people who don’t feel confident using the internet, but I think for us the most common queries were from new arrivals who perhaps didn’t have all their paperwork together and who just weren’t used to French admin, which can be quite complicated.

“Many new arrivals weren’t sure what category to apply under – particularly people whose situation was a bit fluid, for example they had retired to France but intended to set up a new business here. There are always cases where people don’t fit neatly into boxes.

“But most people who had been in France for a while and had completed other French admin tasks found the residency process fairly straightforward.

“The other most common problem that we found was long waits for the appointment at the préfecture and cards not arriving by mail, although in our area most of these have now been resolved.”

The deadline for Brits in France to be in possession of the carte de séjour was January 1st 2022, and the vast majority of people now have the card that they need.

Outstanding issues

However, there are still some people experiencing administrative delays, while a small number of people have missed the deadline to apply. There are also some new applications from family members of Brits who are covered by the Withdrawal Agreement.

Sacha said: “We have had a few enquiries, probably less than a dozen, from people who have missed the deadline to apply, and we have helped with a couple of late applications.

“The website that the French government set up is no longer active, so now you need to apply directly to your local préfecture and the key thing here is the covering letter. You need to send with your application a letter – in French – detailing that you are applying for the post-Brexit carte de séjour under the Withdrawal Agreement and setting out the reasons for your application being late. 

“Most préfectures are short-staffed so the important thing is setting out exactly what you need and including all the relevant information and supporting documents so that your application is complete – basically make it easy for the person dealing with your dossier.”

Future problems

However, she warned that there are some new problems emerging – primarily for people who had been out of France, those joining as family members and second-home owners who had mistakenly obtained a carte de séjour.

Brits who are resident in France and have a post-Brexit carte de séjour have the right to be joined at a later date by certain family members (including a spouse, children or dependant adults), but the family members now need to get a special visa before arriving.

The other issue is that some second-home owners – who live in the UK but own property in France – mistakenly applied for and were granted a carte de séjour. While this means they are no longer constrained by the 90-day rule, it has the potential to create problems with the French tax authorities, as well as issues with healthcare and car registration.

Sacha said: “We have seen a few cases like this, not many but some, and people in this situation should seek professional advice.

“We have advised people who are not actually resident in France to hand their cartes de séjour back to the préfecture, with a formal covering letter apologising and explaining that they misunderstood the system and applied in error. This should be sent via registered mail.”

But with the majority of residency applications now settled, the FBN is turning its attention to the future, especially its mission of attracting economic investment to Dordogne.

Roger said: “We have always been about attracting Brits to invest in Dordogne and we will continue with that, although its undoubtedly true that some things are now more complicated for Brits than they were before Brexit.

“We will also continue to battle misinformation as unfortunately there are still a lot of wild rumours out there, so we would suggest that people don’t pay attention to rumours they see on Facebook, we at the FBN publish a lot of news, but only once we have verified that it is true. If we can’t verify it we don’t publish it.”

Although the telephone helpline has now closed, Brits in France – not only those in the Dordogne or south west – having issues with post-Brexit paperwork can still contact the FBN via email for help, or find information on their website HERE. You can also find information on post-Brexit rules and paperwork on The Local’s Brexit page HERE.

MONEY

Cutting back and applying for benefits: How Brits living in France have been hit by weak pound

In recent weeks, the pound has become weaker when compared to other currencies, namely the euro. This has made life more complicated for Brits living in France. The Local asked readers to share their experiences - and advice - for others who find themselves in the same situation.

Published: 5 October 2022 16:51 CEST
Cutting back and applying for benefits: How Brits living in France have been hit by weak pound

While the pound is still low when compared to other currencies, it has recovered somewhat since its drop after the British Chancellor’s mini-budget.

As of October 5th, the exchange rate was £1 to €1.14. For British people living in France who receive income in pounds sterling – whether they be pensioners or others with financial interests still in the UK – the drop in the pound’s value has had negative impacts.

The Local reached out to readers to hear how they have been affected by the exchange rate. Many offered their tips for navigating the current economic landscape.

Many readers found life still affordable, but expected to be more severely impacted in the future. Retiree A. Wood, who lives in Haute Vienne, said that “The recent drop in the value of the pound will not immediately affect me. If it remains low for more than a year then maybe I will have to do some calculating.”

Pensioners especially said that life in France had become “more expensive” and “costlier” for them, but being aware of price rises and managing the changes “with care” were plausible solutions for the time-being.

In general residents of France are better protected from inflation than many other European nations, thanks to government initiatives such as energy price caps and fuel rebates, but prices for many everyday items such as food have been rising steadily.

One respondent, Nigel Harrison, a retired former business consultant, said that weak pound has “not made life unaffordable, but worrying.” 

Meanwhile, some readers, all of whom are also retired, said that they were starting to feel more serious impacts of the exchange rate.

Retired librarian and micro entrepreneur, Pat Hallam, who has been living in Paris for the last two years, said that she receives her career pension in pounds, which she later transfers into euros by way of her French bank account.

She explained that she already works to supplement the cost of life in Paris, but now she expects to have to take on extra work.

She expects to also “cut back on things like socialising, eating out and culture.”

“Explaining this to friends will be hard, and it is what makes living in Paris a pleasure. I know the cost of living would be cheaper in other parts of France, but I’ve spent the last 2 years building a life in Paris, my dream destination. I would be very disappointed if events across the Channel forced me to move away, or even back to the UK,” she said.

READ MORE: The best banks for non-EU citizens living in France

Pat is not alone – Tom Baker, who is retired and lives in south-west France – said, “All my pensions are from the UK and the drop in exchange is definitely felt, coupled with the loss on transferring the money to France as I have five pensions.”

Baker explained that having his income drop has been particularly difficult “as a 74 year old with two young sons aged seven and 10” and amid “the present financial climate the cost of everything is spiralling.” 

Many readers said they would try to live on savings while waiting for the value of the pound to rise again, which has also posed its own problems, as many British bank accounts have begun closing the accounts of non-UK residents. 

John Stanley Mumford found himself in this situation, he said: “I have a pension in pounds. I will live on savings until the value of pound goes up! But, Barclays bank is to close my account as I am a French resident, so basically I’m stuffed!”

READ MORE: Banking giant Barclays to close all accounts of Brits living in France

Non-pensioners have also felt the impacts of a weak pound. One respondent discussed the dilemma of attempting to sell their UK home, and worrying about whether they should leave the money in pounds or transfer it to Euros afterwards. Others worried about their UK savings accounts.

Respondents did offer helpful advice for others in similar positions – ranging from tips to try to hold out for a better exchange rate to recommendations for how to become thriftier – like getting rid of unused streaming services and cutting back generally. 

Tom Baker said he recommends transferring funds “perhaps every three months to reduce the cost of transfer fees, which since Brexit have really increased.”

He also said that he checks the daily rate “for a week or 10 days before the transfer is needed to try and get a better each rate.” Others said if possible – wait until the pound recovers.

However, for those unable to hold out until the pound is stronger, several readers recommended apps and international banking services, such as Wise and Revolut as handy ways to find better exchange rates and avoid high fees when transferring between a UK bank and a French one. 

Finally, Pat Hallam counselled Brits living in France to consider applying for welfare benefits if necessary. She said even if you’ve never considered it, “either out of pride or because you didn’t think you were eligible, maybe now’s the time to look again.”

She also recommended tracking energy use more carefully via a smart metre: it “takes three months’ use before you can start comparing consumption but it helps keep track of your energy use.”

READ MORE: Living in France: How to cut your household energy use by 10% this winter

Many thanks to everyone who took part in our survey and shared their experiences and tips.

