On the Agenda: What’s happening in France this week

Monday

Budget – debates begin in parliament on the 2023 Budget. Announced in late September by Finance minister Bruno Le Maire the budget contains protective measures for households such as the continuation of the energy price cap, but the government has a battle on its hands to get the bill through parliament.

Energy campaign – launch of the Chaque geste compte (every action counts) campaign. This is a publicity campaign to accompany the government’s winter energy-saving plan.

The measures in the plan, unveiled last week, are compulsory for public services and businesses, but voluntary for households. The Chaque geste compte campaign aims to persuade people to take everyday actions to save energy.

Total pay talks – energy company TotalEnergies says it will “advance” pay talks with workers this week, in an attempt to end the strike and blockades that have seen filling stations across France run out of petrol and gasoline.

Nice terror trial – the former president François Hollande is expected to give evidence this week at the trial over the 2016 Nice terror attack, in which 86 people died after an Islamist extremist drove a truck into crowds of people celebrating the Fete nationale on July 14th. The attacker died at the scene, but seven people are currently on trial on charges of involvement in the planning and logistics of the attack.

Wednesday

Lyon festival – beginning of the annual festival of street art in Lyon. The peinture fraîche festival runs until November 6th.

Macron interview – Emmanuel Macron will give a rare TV interview as the first guest of a new political programme L’Evenement on France 2 TV

Thursday

Zelensky address – Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky will address the European Parliament via videolink.

Saturday

Film screening – Paris-based cinema club Lost in Frenchlation, which screens French films with English subtitles, is showing debut feature Le Tigre et Le Président on Saturday at Cinema de l’Etoile – full details of this and all the October screenings here.

Sunday

Protest marches – Leftist political groups have organised a match in Paris on Sunday to demonstrate against the rising cost of living and inaction over the climate crisis. The route will go from