On the Agenda: What’s happening in France this week

From protest marches to festivals, via the launch of the winter energy-saving campaign, here's what is happening in France this week.

Published: 10 October 2022 08:46 CEST
Lange de la Baie (The Angel of the Bay) by French artist Jean-Marie Fondacaro, stands in Nice as a memorial to the victims of the terror attack. Photo by Valery HACHE / AFP

Monday

Budget – debates begin in parliament on the 2023 Budget. Announced in late September by Finance minister Bruno Le Maire the budget contains protective measures for households such as the continuation of the energy price cap, but the government has a battle on its hands to get the bill through parliament.

READ ALSO The 3 big battles for Macron’s government this autumn 

Energy campaign – launch of the Chaque geste compte (every action counts) campaign. This is a publicity campaign to accompany the government’s winter energy-saving plan.

The measures in the plan, unveiled last week, are compulsory for public services and businesses, but voluntary for households. The Chaque geste compte campaign aims to persuade people to take everyday actions to save energy.

READ ALSO All the ways the French ‘energy sobriety’ plan could impact your life

Total pay talks – energy company TotalEnergies says it will “advance” pay talks with workers this week, in an attempt to end the strike and blockades that have seen filling stations across France run out of petrol and gasoline.

Nice terror trial – the former president François Hollande is expected to give evidence this week at the trial over the 2016 Nice terror attack, in which 86 people died after an Islamist extremist drove a truck into crowds of people celebrating the Fete nationale on July 14th. The attacker died at the scene, but seven people are currently on trial on charges of involvement in the planning and logistics of the attack.

Wednesday

Lyon festival – beginning of the annual festival of street art in Lyon. The peinture fraîche festival runs until November 6th.

Macron interview – Emmanuel Macron will give a rare TV interview as the first guest of a new political programme L’Evenement on France 2 TV

Thursday

Zelensky address – Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky will address the European Parliament via videolink.

Saturday

Film screening – Paris-based cinema club Lost in Frenchlation, which screens French films with English subtitles, is showing debut feature Le Tigre et Le Président on Saturday at Cinema de l’Etoile – full details of this and all the October screenings here

Sunday

Protest marches – Leftist political groups have organised a match in Paris on Sunday to demonstrate against the rising cost of living and inaction over the climate crisis. The route will go from 

On the Agenda: What’s happening in France this week

From the start of the autumn Covid vaccination campaign to the government's energy-saving plan, plus a wine festival and Paralympics celebration - here's what is happening in France this week.

Published: 3 October 2022 09:10 CEST
Monday

Union meetings – representatives from several of France’s largest unions will meet to decide how to respond to Emmanuel Macron’s plans to reform the French pension age, and whether to stage further strikes or protests.

‘The start of a social battle’ – what you need to know about France’s controversial pension reform

Dual-strain Covid vaccines available – from Monday, the new dual-strain Covid vaccines, designed to combat both the Omicron and original strains of the virus, will be available in France. Those in high risk groups, including the elderly, pregnant women and people with long-term health conditions, are urged to get a fourth dose of the vaccine. Find full details on the programme HERE.

New driving and cycling rules – several news rules concerning cyclists and drivers came into force on October 1st, you can find the full roundup HERE.

Parliament restarts – the Assemblée nationale  begins sitting again, this normally happens in September after the summer break but was delayed this year because MPs sat until August, rather than ending the session in July. The first thing under scrutiny is the government’s proposal to reform the unemployment benefits system. 

Tuesday

Yom Kippour – the beginning of celebrations for the Jewish festival of Yom Kippour.

Thursday

Energy plan – Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne will present the French government’s energy-saving plan – known as sobriété enérgetique – with which it intends to cut France’s energy usage by 10 percent this winter, in order to make it through a winter without Russian gas. Some measures have already been announced, such as the heating limit of 19C in public buildings. 

Saturday

Montmartre wine festival – did you know that Paris has its own vineyard? It’s up in Montmartre and every year it has a festival to celebrate the wine harvest, with a parade. This year the parade is on Saturday, and the vineyard is open all weekend for tastings.

Paralympic Day – if you’re in Paris, Saturday is Journée paralympique, where para-athletes will give displays of some of various sports. The day is part of the preparation events for the 2024 Paris games, and takes place in Place de la Bastille from 12 noon until 9pm. Attendance is free. 

