POLITICS

Nobel prize-winning author calls on French to join October 16th protests

French author Annie Ernaux, who was awarded the Nobel Literature Prize last week, has signed an open letter supporting a mass protest against President Emmanuel Macron called by the country's left-wing opposition.

Published: 10 October 2022 09:11 CEST
French author Annie Ernaux won the 2022 Nobel Literature Prize. Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP

Organisers of the demonstration on October 16th accuse Macron of failing to tackle soaring prices for energy and other essentials, and insufficient action against climate change.

“Emmanuel Macron is seizing this inflation to widen the wealth gaps, and boost the profits of capital, at everyone else’s expense,” said the letter in the Journal du Dimanche newspaper.

“And this shock is allowing this government of the rich to open a new phase: attack the pillars of our solidarity, the heart of our social protection – first with employment benefits, and now the pension system.”

The leftist coalition La Nupes has called for people to join the demos in Paris on Sunday, October 16th which are against rising living costs and government inaction on the climate crisis. Full details of the demos are expected to be released this week. 

Ernaux, 82, was listed first and among the most prominent of the 69 signatories that included fellow authors as well as economists, professors and activists.

Macron had hailed Ernaux’s winning of the Nobel, calling her voice “that of the freedom of women and of the forgotten”.

But the unusual public criticism from a writer whose profoundly intimate and feminist works have achieved widespread acclaim in recent years could bolster anger over his planned pension reforms.

Macron’s government faces a turbulent few months, having lots its absolute majority in parliament, it still appears determined to push ahead with an ambitious programme of reform, including highly controversial changes to both the benefits and pensions systems.

Back in 2019 huge strikes greeted his first attempt to reform the country’s pension system – the changes were eventually passed through parliament, but were never implemented because of the pandemic. 

POLITICS

‘Extraordinary moment’: the 1970s abortion case that changed French law

Five decades ago, a lawyer convinced a French court to acquit a teenage girl who illegally terminated her pregnancy after being raped, a landmark case that would pave the way for the right to abortion in France.

Published: 10 October 2022 09:27 CEST
Marie-Claire Chevalier was 16 when a boy the same age attacked her and made her pregnant. Her mother, an employee of the Paris public transport authority, helped her find a backstreet abortion.

But her rapist informed on her and she was ordered to stand trial at a children’s court in the Paris suburb of Bobigny.

Her mother and three others were also charged with conspiring to commit the illegal abortion.

Lawyer Gisele Halimi took on their defence, and helped sway public opinion by enlisting celebrities such as feminist philosopher Simone de Beauvoir to testify.

On October 11th, 1972, Chevalier was acquitted, a verdict whose momentous impact would lead parliament to legalise abortions  two years later.

The case was the ideal opportunity “to speak out, over the heads of the magistrates, to public opinion and to the country to denounce the law,” Halimi told journalist Annick Cojean for a 2020 book about her life.

She also had the backing of fellow feminists fed up with a law that disproportionately punished women of modest means who could not afford to travel abroad for a legal termination.

A few days before the trial, they had gathered for a peaceful protest in central Paris.

It was “a trial against injustice, the trial of a woman from an underprivileged background who could not go to England or Sweden to have an abortion in the best conditions,” recalled Claudine Monteil, a historian and retired diplomat who took part in the protests, when she was 22.

A massive security force was deployed and many demonstrators received “punches” and “truncheon blows” as police detained 54 people, Le Monde newspaper wrote at the time.

“They hit us, pulled our hair. It was terrible: There was screaming, women falling on the ground, a young woman who was almost killed,” Monteil said.

But the authorities made a mistake, she said, since the brutal crackdown only intensified the public focus on Chevalier’s case, and activists massed outside the courthouse when the trial began.

“I could hear the crowd outside shouting… ‘We’ve all aborted,’ ‘Free Marie-Claire,’ or even ‘England for the rich, prison for the poor’,” Halimi said in her book.

She also recalled, “The anger I felt in front of these men about to judge us and who knew nothing of the life of a woman.”

At around 11 am, the protesters tried to break through the police barrier and force their way into the closed proceedings, before being pushed back.

Just an hour and a half later, Chevalier emerged from the courthouse, acquitted.

“I was scared,” she told the crowd, while Halimi declared, “We put the abortion ban on trial.”

Several weeks later, on November 8th, Halimi was back in a different court to defend Chevalier’s mother Michele, two of her colleagues and the person who carried out the abortion.

She again called to the stand as witnesses famous actresses, a Nobel Prize-winning doctor and de Beauvoir, author of “The Second Sex”, who took the court’s male judges to task.

“She lectured them on society’s hypocrisy, on how women were being treated,” she said. “For us, it was wonderful to see judges drop their gaze like little boys. It was an extraordinary moment to see judges not dare criticise Simone de Beauvoir”.

In her statements, Halimi attacked a law that she said discriminated against the poorer classes.

Had the court ever tried “the wife of a high-ranking official, of a famous doctor, or of a corporate executive? You always try the same women, the Mrs Chevaliers” of this world, she said.

“This archaic law cannot survive. It goes against women’s freedom.”

Chevalier’s mother and the person who carried out the abortion were handed suspended sentences, the two others acquitted.

But for Halimi, the victory was clear. “This ruling is an irreversible step towards a change of the law,” she said outside the courthouse.

Just over two years later, in January 1975, lawmakers voted to legalise abortion.

This autumn, parliament is due to debate enshrining the right to abortion in the French constitution. 

