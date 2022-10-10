Nobel prize-winning author calls on French to join October 16th protests

Organisers of the demonstration on October 16th accuse Macron of failing to tackle soaring prices for energy and other essentials, and insufficient action against climate change.

“Emmanuel Macron is seizing this inflation to widen the wealth gaps, and boost the profits of capital, at everyone else’s expense,” said the letter in the Journal du Dimanche newspaper.

“And this shock is allowing this government of the rich to open a new phase: attack the pillars of our solidarity, the heart of our social protection – first with employment benefits, and now the pension system.”

The leftist coalition La Nupes has called for people to join the demos in Paris on Sunday, October 16th which are against rising living costs and government inaction on the climate crisis. Full details of the demos are expected to be released this week.

Ernaux, 82, was listed first and among the most prominent of the 69 signatories that included fellow authors as well as economists, professors and activists.

Macron had hailed Ernaux’s winning of the Nobel, calling her voice “that of the freedom of women and of the forgotten”.

But the unusual public criticism from a writer whose profoundly intimate and feminist works have achieved widespread acclaim in recent years could bolster anger over his planned pension reforms.

Macron’s government faces a turbulent few months, having lots its absolute majority in parliament, it still appears determined to push ahead with an ambitious programme of reform, including highly controversial changes to both the benefits and pensions systems.

READ ALSO 3 biggest problems for the Macron government this autumn

Back in 2019 huge strikes greeted his first attempt to reform the country’s pension system – the changes were eventually passed through parliament, but were never implemented because of the pandemic.