ENERGY

No relief for motorists in France as petrol strike hardens

Filling stations across France were low on petrol on Monday as a strike by workers at energy giant TotalEnergies entered its third week despite government pressure to negotiate.

Published: 10 October 2022 16:56 CEST
A sign reads "No fuel in the entire station" at a TotalEnergies fuel station in Marseille, southern France on October 06, 2022. (Photo by Nicolas TUCAT / AFP)

According to official estimates, around 30 percent of service stations were out of all or at least some fuel types, causing long queues for increasingly desperate motorists.

There had been hopes that the pay-related strike action at TotalEnergies, among the world’s biggest energy multinationals, would end rapidly after management on Sunday agreed to bring forward salary talks in return for workers resuming service.

But the hard-left CGT union declined the offer, accusing management of “blackmail”.

The union is demanding a wage rise of 10 percent for 2022, pointing to TotalEnergies’ exceptionally high first-quarter profit of $10.6 billion.

The boss of TotalEnergies’ European refineries, Jean-Marc Durand, countered that “it’s the French people who are being blackmailed”.

Stoppages continued at several refineries on Monday, including France’s biggest near Le Havre in the north of the country, with the CGT renewing its strike call until Tuesday and extending strike action to more than a dozen service stations along French motorways.

Workers at the French branch of Esso-ExxonMobil were also still on strike, blocking two refineries.

Members of the French government, including Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne, have called for both sides to find a negotiated settlement quickly, and on Monday President Emmanuel Macron weighed in.

“Blockades are no way to negotiate”, Macron said, calling for “an early conclusion of negotiations”.

He said the current petrol shortages were unrelated to the war in Ukraine and “not the government’s doing”.

Borne, meanwhile, said she expected “the situation to improve in the course of this week”.

The petrol crisis comes at a time of high energy prices and inflation that are sapping French households’ purchasing power.

The left-wing opposition coalition Nupes has called for a “March against a high cost of living” in Paris and elsewhere on Sunday.

At the weekend, several prominent French people came out in support of the initiative, including this year’s winner of the Nobel Prize for Literature, Annie Ernaux.

STRIKES

MAP: How to find petrol or diesel during France’s fuel shortages

Strike action and blockades at refineries have seen filling stations across France run dry - here's how to find a place to fill up near you, and when the shortages are likely to end.

Published: 10 October 2022 14:43 CEST
Employees of TotalEnergies have been on strike – including staging blockades at refineries – for more than 10 days, leading to filling stations across France running dry.

Around the country around one third of filling stations – primarily Total and Esso stations – are reporting problems, with the greater Paris region and the north-east Hauts-de-France region the worst affected.

The French government has created an interactive map showing the price of fuel at filling stations around France, which can also be used to see which stations are reporting shortages.

The map allows you to search by town, département or postcode for the nearest filling stations to you.

Map: FR.gouv

For the interactive version, click on prix-carburants.gouv.fr.

When will the shortages end?

The strike has been called by the hardline CGT union, which is demanding a pay increase for employees, pointing out that Total has made huge windfall profits following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

After 13 days of strikes, the union says its action will continue “for the duration” while Total on Monday signalled that it would “step up” talks.

The government began on Sunday releasing “strategic stocks” of fuel to service stations, allowing them to bypass the blockades at refineries.

Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said that she expected the situation to improve throughout the week as new deliveries arrive.

“We have released strategic stocks to supply service stations,” she said. “These deliveries are arriving gradually.”

France has no shortage of fuel in the country, the issue lies in making deliveries from refineries to service stations, because of the blockades by striking workers. 

