MAP: How to find petrol or diesel during France’s fuel shortages

Strike action and blockades at refineries have seen filling stations across France run dry - here's how to find a place to fill up near you, and when the shortages are likely to end.

Published: 10 October 2022 14:43 CEST
Around 30 percent of filling stations in France have reported shortages. Photo by Kenzo TRIBOUILLARD / AFP

Employees of TotalEnergies have been on strike – including staging blockades at refineries – for more than 10 days, leading to filling stations across France running dry.

Around the country around one third of filling stations – primarily Total and Esso stations – are reporting problems, with the greater Paris region and the north-east Hauts-de-France region the worst affected.

The French government has created an interactive map showing the price of fuel at filling stations around France, which can also be used to see which stations are reporting shortages.

The map allows you to search by town, département or postcode for the nearest filling stations to you.

Map: FR.gouv

For the interactive version, click on prix-carburants.gouv.fr.

When will the shortages end?

The strike has been called by the hardline CGT union, which is demanding a pay increase for employees, pointing out that Total has made huge windfall profits following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

After 13 days of strikes, the union says its action will continue “for the duration” while Total on Monday signalled that it would “step up” talks.

The government began on Sunday releasing “strategic stocks” of fuel to service stations, allowing them to bypass the blockades at refineries.

Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said that she expected the situation to improve throughout the week as new deliveries arrive.

“We have released strategic stocks to supply service stations,” she said. “These deliveries are arriving gradually.”

France has no shortage of fuel in the country, the issue lies in making deliveries from refineries to service stations, because of the blockades by striking workers. 

French energy giant offers pay talks in bid to end fuel strike

TotalEnergies of France said Sunday it would move up annual pay negotiations with unions if they dropped a blockade of fuel depots and refineries that has slashed petrol supplies across the country.

Published: 9 October 2022 16:57 CEST
Vehicle owners have faced increasingly long waits to fill up after two weeks of strikes by workers demanding higher wages in response to soaring prices.

Like other major oil companies, TotalEnergies has seen its profits soar as energy prices skyrocket during the war in Ukraine, and government officials have been pressing the company to settle the standoff.

It runs a network of around 3,500 filling stations in France, nearly a third of the total, and most of them are low on fuel or even empty for some types.

READ ALSO: France increases fuel rebates for drivers

“If the depot blockades end and with the agreement of all labour representatives, the company proposes to move forward the annual salary negotiations from November to October,” the company said.

The discussions would define “how employees will benefit from TotalEnergies’ exceptional results before the end of this year, taking into account this year’s inflation.”

On Sunday, the CGT union branch at the company — which is leading the strikes also occurring at rival Esso-ExxonMobil — said they would continue but were open to talks as soon as Monday.

“If we do start talks, it will be based on our demands: a 10 percent salary hike… retroactive for the year 2022,” Eric Sellini, the branch coordinator, told AFP.

Currently three of Total’s refineries are blocked, including its largest, in Normandy, as well as a fuel depot near Flandres in the north.

The government has already dipped into strategic stockpiles in a bid to bring relief, and fuel trucks are being exceptionally allowed to make deliveries on Sunday to replenish filling stations.

READ ALSO: France’s TotalEnergies to sell stake in war-linked Russian gas field

