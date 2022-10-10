MAP: How to find petrol or diesel during France’s fuel shortages

Employees of TotalEnergies have been on strike – including staging blockades at refineries – for more than 10 days, leading to filling stations across France running dry.

Around the country around one third of filling stations – primarily Total and Esso stations – are reporting problems, with the greater Paris region and the north-east Hauts-de-France region the worst affected.

The French government has created an interactive map showing the price of fuel at filling stations around France, which can also be used to see which stations are reporting shortages.

The map allows you to search by town, département or postcode for the nearest filling stations to you.

Map: FR.gouv

For the interactive version, click on prix-carburants.gouv.fr.

When will the shortages end?

The strike has been called by the hardline CGT union, which is demanding a pay increase for employees, pointing out that Total has made huge windfall profits following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

After 13 days of strikes, the union says its action will continue “for the duration” while Total on Monday signalled that it would “step up” talks.

The government began on Sunday releasing “strategic stocks” of fuel to service stations, allowing them to bypass the blockades at refineries.

Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said that she expected the situation to improve throughout the week as new deliveries arrive.

“We have released strategic stocks to supply service stations,” she said. “These deliveries are arriving gradually.”

France has no shortage of fuel in the country, the issue lies in making deliveries from refineries to service stations, because of the blockades by striking workers.