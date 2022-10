Why do I need to know faire la roue ?

Because your French friend might use this expression when complaining about someone else flirting with their partner.

What does it mean?

Faire la roue – roughly pronounced fair lah roo – translates precisely to “make (or do) the wheel.” It also means “to do a cartwheel.”

But it also has a romantic context that is a bit less transparent – the phrase refers to grandiose, flirtatious behaviour intended to impress someone you are attracted to.

Appearing first in the 14th century, the expression does feel a bit reminiscent of old times. The “wheel” part of faire la roue is actually a reference to the shape formed when a peacock’s tail unfolds as it tries to attract a mate. The expression gives the idea of a person fluffing up their metaphorical feathers in the same way a peacock might.

When applied to people, it means that someone is trying to show off or grandstand to impress or flirt with someone. One might ‘faire la roue’ by bragging about themselves – perhaps mentioning how much money they make or over-emphasising certain skills and accomplishments to stand out.

Use it like this

Je suis allée prendre un verre, et pendant que j’étais partie, la femme à côté de nous faisait la roue avec mon mari, en parlant de tous ses diplômes et de tous les endroits où elle avait voyagé. – I went to go get a drink and while I was gone, the woman next to us tried to show-off to my husband by talking about all the degrees she had and all of the places she had visited.

J’avais l’impression que tous les hommes au mariage faisaient la roue dans la salle de danse. Ils voulaient vraiment être remarqués par les femmes célibataires. – I felt like all the men at the wedding were showing off on the dance floor. They really wanted to be noticed by the single women.