POLITICS

French Nobel Prize winner urges inflation and climate protest against Macron

French author Annie Ernaux, who was awarded the Nobel Literature Prize this week, signed an open letter Sunday supporting a mass protest against President Emmanuel Macron called by the country's left-wing opposition.

Published: 9 October 2022 11:59 CEST
French author Annie Ernaux at a press conference in Paris after she won the 2022 Nobel Literature Prize
French author Annie Ernaux at a press conference in Paris after she won the 2022 Nobel Literature Prize on October 6, 2022. Ernaux has signed an open letter in support of a protest against President Macron. Photo: JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP

Organisers of the demonstration on October 16 accuse Macron of failing to tackle soaring prices for energy and other essentials, and insufficient action against climate change.

“Emmanuel Macron is seizing this inflation to widen the wealth gaps, and boost the profits of capital, at everyone else’s expense,” said the letter in the Journal du Dimanche newspaper.

“And this shock is allowing this government of the rich to open a new phase: attack the pillars of our solidarity, the heart of our social protection — first with employment benefits, and now the pension system.”

Ernaux, 82, was listed first and among the most prominent of the 69 signatories that included fellow authors as well as economists, professors and activists.

Macron, a former investment banker, had hailed Ernaux’s winning of the Nobel, calling her voice “that of the freedom of women and of the forgotten”.

But the unusual public criticism from a writer whose profoundly intimate and feminist works have achieved widespread acclaim in recent years could bolster anger over his plan to make the French work longer.

Huge strikes greeted his first attempt to push back the retirement age from 62 to 65 two years ago, before he called off the pensions overhaul with the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

His government, which does not have a majority in parliament, has vowed to consult with unions and other parties on a reform it considers urgent, but insists a bill will be voted on in the coming months.

POLITICS

Italy’s far-right Meloni angered by French ‘threat’

Italian far-right leader Giorgia Meloni has reacted angrily to comments from European Affairs Minister Laurence Boone reported in an Italian newspaper

Published: 7 October 2022 14:13 CEST
Meloni, whose post-fascist Brothers of Italy party won last month’s general election, has demanded an explanation after a French minister suggested rights may be at risk under the incoming government.

European Affairs Minister Laurence Boone told the Repubblica daily that Paris would “pay close attention to the respect for values and the rule of law” once the new government is sworn in.

“The EU has already demonstrated its vigilance towards other countries such as Hungary and Poland,” Boone added in the interview published Friday, citing the two Eurosceptic governments that have clashed with Brussels over civil rights.

Meloni said the comments appeared to be “an unacceptable threat of interference against a sovereign member state of the European Union”.

“I trust that the French government will immediately deny the words,” Meloni said, adding she hoped “the left-wing” daily had in fact misinterpreted Boone’s meaning.

Meloni, a fierce defender of Catholic family values, won as part of a right-wing coalition that civil rights activists fear pose a threat to civil rights, from abortion to same-sex marriage.

Italy’s most far-right government since World War Two is expected to be in place by the end of October.

