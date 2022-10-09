Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

STRIKES

French energy giant offers pay talks in bid to end fuel strike

TotalEnergies of France said Sunday it would move up annual pay negotiations with unions if they dropped a blockade of fuel depots and refineries that has slashed petrol supplies across the country.

Published: 9 October 2022 16:57 CEST
A closed TotalEnergies petrol station
A closed TotalEnergies petrol station in Mulhouse, eastern France, on October 8, 2022. Across France, nearly one in five filling stations were short of at least one type of fuel, according to government data. Photo: SEBASTIEN BOZON / AFP

Vehicle owners have faced increasingly long waits to fill up after two weeks of strikes by workers demanding higher wages in response to soaring prices.

Like other major oil companies, TotalEnergies has seen its profits soar as energy prices skyrocket during the war in Ukraine, and government officials have been pressing the company to settle the standoff.

It runs a network of around 3,500 filling stations in France, nearly a third of the total, and most of them are low on fuel or even empty for some types.

READ ALSO: France increases fuel rebates for drivers

“If the depot blockades end and with the agreement of all labour representatives, the company proposes to move forward the annual salary negotiations from November to October,” the company said.

The discussions would define “how employees will benefit from TotalEnergies’ exceptional results before the end of this year, taking into account this year’s inflation.”

On Sunday, the CGT union branch at the company — which is leading the strikes also occurring at rival Esso-ExxonMobil — said they would continue but were open to talks as soon as Monday.

“If we do start talks, it will be based on our demands: a 10 percent salary hike… retroactive for the year 2022,” Eric Sellini, the branch coordinator, told AFP.

Currently three of Total’s refineries are blocked, including its largest, in Normandy, as well as a fuel depot near Flandres in the north.

The government has already dipped into strategic stockpiles in a bid to bring relief, and fuel trucks are being exceptionally allowed to make deliveries on Sunday to replenish filling stations.

READ ALSO: France’s TotalEnergies to sell stake in war-linked Russian gas field

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

ENERGY

France bans overnight illuminated advertising in energy-saving drive

The lights will go out on illuminated advertising in towns and cities across France between 1am and 6am from today, as the French government lays out plans for the country to cut its energy use and make it through winter without Russian gas.

Published: 7 October 2022 13:53 CEST
France bans overnight illuminated advertising in energy-saving drive

The day after Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne unveiled the long-awaited plan on Thursday, outlining cuts that will help France make it through winter without Russian gas, a law came into force to ensure illuminated adverts must be turned off in every town, village and city, for at least five hours every night.

READ ALSO Cold water, 19C heating and cash bonuses: How France will cut energy use this winter

During these hours, any digital advertisements must show fixed images only.

This law has been in force in towns and cities with fewer than 800,000 inhabitants for some time, but has now been rolled out nationwide, with enforcement stepped up and fines of up to €1,500 introduced.

Adverts in airports, train stations, Metro or bus stations and on street furniture used for public transportation services during operating hours are currently exempt, but a law requiring illuminated advertising supported by street furniture to be extinguished will come into force on June 1st, 2023.

SHOW COMMENTS