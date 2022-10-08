Read news from:
Inside France: International diplomacy, domestic strife and ‘intimacy’ with Macron

International affairs, literary chat, sleazy pick-up lines and more knitwear jokes - our weekly newsletter Inside France looks at what we have been talking about in France this week.

Published: 8 October 2022 08:47 CEST
French President Emmanuel Macron arrives at the European Summit in Prague. Photo by Joe Klamar / AFP

Inside France is our weekly look at some of the news, talking points and gossip in France that you might not have heard about. It’s published each Saturday and members can receive it directly to their inbox, by going to their newsletter preferences or adding their email to the sign-up box in this article.

French president Emmanuel Macron has been back in what is perhaps his preferred sphere this week – international affairs. His proposal for a European Political Community, which includes countries that are in Europe but not in the EU such as the UK, Ukraine, and Moldova, has come to fruition. 

The first EPC meeting went ahead in Prague this week, with Macron brokering negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan over their border dispute, as well as providing the opportunity for a thaw in EU-French relations.

But it was a phrase from Macron’s speech at the event that has really caught international attention, as he called on the countries of Europe to batîr une intimité stratégique (build a strategic intimacy). Doubtless a phrase that will soon be rolling off the lips of sleazy guys around Europe.  

Power of the street 

Back on the home front, it’s been a rockier ride – as parliament began its delayed autumn term, opposition to Macron’s flagship plans (pension reform and unemployment reform) has moved up a gear with more strikes threatened and plans for demonstrations.

The government appears to have decided to play hardball – briefing that they will use the constitutional power known as Article 49.3 to push reform through a blocked parliament and will dissolve parliament and call new elections if the opposition table a motion of no confidence. The leftist bloc in parliament sounds equally determined and it all feels like an increasingly high stakes game.

Book chat

I’ll admit it, I had never heard of French writer Annie Erneaux before she won the Nobel Prize for literature this week, although many people have told me that her books are well worth a read (in between judging me).

One French writer that I do know and enjoy, however, is Edouard Louis, both for his writing and his insight into a France that doesn’t get much attention – the working classes of the former industrial areas of northeast France. His books are available in English or French and I particularly enjoyed En finir avec Eddy Bellegueule (The End of Eddy) and Qui a tué mon pere?  (Who killed my Father?)

Terrifying image of the week

The knitwear jokes have continued in France as more and more politicians appear in public sporting stylish jumpers – all in aid of the sobriété enérgetique plan to cut France’s energy use by 10 percent this winter and avoid blackouts.

You can read the full details of the plan – unveiled at last on Thursday – HERE, and one of the interesting things about it is that politicians have been clear that these measures are here to stay, part of France’s far more ambitious target of cutting energy usage by 30 percent by 2030 and 40 percent by 2050, in order to meet its climate obligations.

The apotheosis of the knitwear jokes has to be this truly disturbing image (click through for the full-length image and yes, it’s a mockup, not a real photo).

Podcast

Our Talking France is back for another episode – this week we’re discussing our favourite French scandals, the best beaches in France and the history of the Paris Metro ticket. Check it out HERE or on the link below.

Inside France: Strikes, Citroëns and Champagne communists

From good news for French bill-payers to the art of surviving strikes, via festivals and the iconic Citroën 2CV, our weekly newsletter Inside France looks at what we have been talking about in France this week.

Published: 17 September 2022 09:11 CEST
After a surprisingly quiet summer in terms of strike action, French unions are once again causing chaos – this time all over Europe – as air traffic controllers go on strike in a dispute over pay, working conditions and future recruitment.

It’s obviously never fun getting caught up in a strike, especially airline strikes which can ruin important trips and much-anticipated holidays.

However they are a fact of life and I believe that one of the most important skills for life in France is learning how to be philosophical about strikes. Everyone finds their own path to this form of inner peace, but for me it was realising how much of the French social contract – from good public services to workers’ rights – depends on the power of the street to hold governments to account.

Oh, and strike days are also a great time to learn some new French swear-words. 

READ ALSO How to stop worrying and learn to love French strikes

It looks we may all be getting some practice at this soon in a possibly troubled autumn – unions and leftist political parties are already calling for demos later in September over the cost-of-living, and that’s even before Emmanuel Macron introduces his highly controversial bills for reforming both the pension system (again) and the unemployment benefits system.

Things could get lively. 

Bills

Whether because they’re afraid of social unrest or because they’re lovely people, the French government has announced that the cap on energy prices will be extended into 2023, albeit raised to a maximum 15 percent increase.

Bills increasing is never good news, and of course will hit those on low incomes the hardest, but a glance over the Channel at 200 percent increases in electricity bills is enough to make me thank my lucky stars that I live in France.

Champagne communists 

Running since 1930, the Fête de l’Humanité is a pretty big deal in France, attracting around 500,000 people – it raises funds for the Communist newspaper l’Humanité but attracts speakers from across the political left, as well as being a major music festival with dozens of well-known bands appearing over the three days.

But for my money, the best thing about it is that local Communist parties from all over France (and the world in fact) come and set up stands, most of which lure in punters with the food and drink speciality of their regions.

If dancing in a tent with drunk French Communists while sipping €4 glasses of Champagne is your thing, then you will love the Fête de l’Humanité. (And no, ‘Champagne socialist’ is not an insult in France, instead we say gauche caviar).

Podcast

If you like idle chit-chat about France – as well as some serious topics – check out our weekly Talking France podcast.

In the most recent episode we tackle the heavy subjects of assisted dying, plus the problems of the French nuclear industry, before heading to the lighter waters of Dijon mustard, Bordeaux wine and some topical French phrases.

Listen on Spotify, Apple or Google podcasts, download it HERE or listen on the link below.

Photo of the week

This has to be the French photo of the week, for all the reasons explained below

