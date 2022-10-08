Inside France: International diplomacy, domestic strife and ‘intimacy’ with Macron

Inside France is our weekly look at some of the news, talking points and gossip in France that you might not have heard about. It’s published each Saturday and members can receive it directly to their inbox, by going to their newsletter preferences or adding their email to the sign-up box in this article.

French president Emmanuel Macron has been back in what is perhaps his preferred sphere this week – international affairs. His proposal for a European Political Community, which includes countries that are in Europe but not in the EU such as the UK, Ukraine, and Moldova, has come to fruition.

The first EPC meeting went ahead in Prague this week, with Macron brokering negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan over their border dispute, as well as providing the opportunity for a thaw in EU-French relations.

But it was a phrase from Macron’s speech at the event that has really caught international attention, as he called on the countries of Europe to batîr une intimité stratégique (build a strategic intimacy). Doubtless a phrase that will soon be rolling off the lips of sleazy guys around Europe.

"Bonjour, do you want to get strategically intimate with moi?" https://t.co/pOUa3SEA9L pic.twitter.com/9BLgj4RCH8 — François Valentin (@Valen10Francois) October 6, 2022

Power of the street

Back on the home front, it’s been a rockier ride – as parliament began its delayed autumn term, opposition to Macron’s flagship plans (pension reform and unemployment reform) has moved up a gear with more strikes threatened and plans for demonstrations.

The government appears to have decided to play hardball – briefing that they will use the constitutional power known as Article 49.3 to push reform through a blocked parliament and will dissolve parliament and call new elections if the opposition table a motion of no confidence. The leftist bloc in parliament sounds equally determined and it all feels like an increasingly high stakes game.

Book chat

I’ll admit it, I had never heard of French writer Annie Erneaux before she won the Nobel Prize for literature this week, although many people have told me that her books are well worth a read (in between judging me).

One French writer that I do know and enjoy, however, is Edouard Louis, both for his writing and his insight into a France that doesn’t get much attention – the working classes of the former industrial areas of northeast France. His books are available in English or French and I particularly enjoyed En finir avec Eddy Bellegueule (The End of Eddy) and Qui a tué mon pere? (Who killed my Father?)

Terrifying image of the week

The knitwear jokes have continued in France as more and more politicians appear in public sporting stylish jumpers – all in aid of the sobriété enérgetique plan to cut France’s energy use by 10 percent this winter and avoid blackouts.

You can read the full details of the plan – unveiled at last on Thursday – HERE, and one of the interesting things about it is that politicians have been clear that these measures are here to stay, part of France’s far more ambitious target of cutting energy usage by 30 percent by 2030 and 40 percent by 2050, in order to meet its climate obligations.

The apotheosis of the knitwear jokes has to be this truly disturbing image (click through for the full-length image and yes, it’s a mockup, not a real photo).

Podcast

Our Talking France is back for another episode – this week we’re discussing our favourite French scandals, the best beaches in France and the history of the Paris Metro ticket. Check it out HERE or on the link below.

