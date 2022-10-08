Read news from:
UKRAINE

France creates €100 million fund for Ukraine to buy arms

France has created a fund, initially worth €100 million euros, for Ukraine to directly buy weapons and other materiel it needs in its war against invading Russia, President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday.

Published: 8 October 2022 09:35 CEST
Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal(R) shakes hands with French President Emmanuel Macron (L) during the opening session of the European Summit will take place in Prague, Czech Republic, on October 6, 2022.(Photo by Ludovic MARIN / AFP)

“We are setting up this special, dedicated fund initially with €100 million to allow the acquisition of equipment that we have already delivered and that we will continue to do so in terms of weapons, meaning defensive ones,” Macron said after an EU summit in Prague.

He added that discussions were being held, particularly with Denmark, to deliver more highly accurate CAESAR truck-mounted cannons to Ukraine, on top of the 18 France has already given.

“France has been giving military support to Ukraine from the first day, with anti-tank and individual anti-aircraft systems,” Macron said.

The new fund, he said, “will allow… to also work with France’s defence industry base” and “demonstrates our will to act as Europeans and to align ourselves with this collective effort” helping Ukraine.

The fund would significantly boost the military support France is showing Ukraine, from the €233 million committed so far, which is a fraction of what some other allies have allocated.

The United States is the biggest military supplier to Ukraine, to the tune of the equivalent of €25 billion, while Britain has given some four billion euros’ worth of weapons and gear, and Poland €1.8 billion’ worth.

Publicly-known shipments that France has so far made include anti-tank and anti-aircraft missiles, armoured personnel carriers, fuel, infantry gear and towed artillery cannons — as well as the 18 prized CAESARs.

The discussions with Denmark would be to see about diverting some CAESAR units Copenhagen had ordered from France.

Several high-ranking French officers have said that, although Paris has boosted military spending in recent years, set to reach €44 billion in 2023, its stocks of equipment remain limited.

Modern weapons like high-precision artillery pieces and missiles can take years to roll off production lines, especially with disruption to supply chains affecting certain parts and raw materials.

ENERGY

France bans overnight illuminated advertising in energy-saving drive

The lights will go out on illuminated advertising in towns and cities across France between 1am and 6am from today, as the French government lays out plans for the country to cut its energy use and make it through winter without Russian gas.

Published: 7 October 2022 13:53 CEST
The day after Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne unveiled the long-awaited plan on Thursday, outlining cuts that will help France make it through winter without Russian gas, a law came into force to ensure illuminated adverts must be turned off in every town, village and city, for at least five hours every night.

READ ALSO Cold water, 19C heating and cash bonuses: How France will cut energy use this winter

During these hours, any digital advertisements must show fixed images only.

This law has been in force in towns and cities with fewer than 800,000 inhabitants for some time, but has now been rolled out nationwide, with enforcement stepped up and fines of up to €1,500 introduced.

Adverts in airports, train stations, Metro or bus stations and on street furniture used for public transportation services during operating hours are currently exempt, but a law requiring illuminated advertising supported by street furniture to be extinguished will come into force on June 1st, 2023.

