POLITICS

Italy’s far-right Meloni angered by French ‘threat’

Italian far-right leader Giorgia Meloni has reacted angrily to comments from European Affairs Minister Laurence Boone reported in an Italian newspaper

Published: 7 October 2022 14:13 CEST
(Photo by Piero CRUCIATTI / AFP)

Meloni, whose post-fascist Brothers of Italy party won last month’s general election, has demanded an explanation after a French minister suggested rights may be at risk under the incoming government.

European Affairs Minister Laurence Boone told the Repubblica daily that Paris would “pay close attention to the respect for values and the rule of law” once the new government is sworn in.

“The EU has already demonstrated its vigilance towards other countries such as Hungary and Poland,” Boone added in the interview published Friday, citing the two Eurosceptic governments that have clashed with Brussels over civil rights.

Meloni said the comments appeared to be “an unacceptable threat of interference against a sovereign member state of the European Union”.

“I trust that the French government will immediately deny the words,” Meloni said, adding she hoped “the left-wing” daily had in fact misinterpreted Boone’s meaning.

Meloni, a fierce defender of Catholic family values, won as part of a right-wing coalition that civil rights activists fear pose a threat to civil rights, from abortion to same-sex marriage.

Italy’s most far-right government since World War Two is expected to be in place by the end of October.

ENERGY

France bans overnight illuminated advertising in energy-saving drive

The lights will go out on illuminated advertising in towns and cities across France between 1am and 6am from today, as the French government lays out plans for the country to cut its energy use and make it through winter without Russian gas.

Published: 7 October 2022 13:53 CEST
The day after Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne unveiled the long-awaited plan on Thursday, outlining cuts that will help France make it through winter without Russian gas, a law came into force to ensure illuminated adverts must be turned off in every town, village and city, for at least five hours every night.

READ ALSO Cold water, 19C heating and cash bonuses: How France will cut energy use this winter

During these hours, any digital advertisements must show fixed images only.

This law has been in force in towns and cities with fewer than 800,000 inhabitants for some time, but has now been rolled out nationwide, with enforcement stepped up and fines of up to €1,500 introduced.

Adverts in airports, train stations, Metro or bus stations and on street furniture used for public transportation services during operating hours are currently exempt, but a law requiring illuminated advertising supported by street furniture to be extinguished will come into force on June 1st, 2023.

