For members
TRAVEL NEWS
How you to save money travelling by train in France
Travelling by train is one of the best ways to see France, as well as being better for the planet than flying or driving. However, train tickets don't always come cheap - here is a current list of the railcards and offers that can cut the cost.
Published: 7 October 2022 09:11 CEST
(Photo by JOEL SAGET / AFP)
For members
PARIS
Tourists and locals: Paris Metro tickets, passes and apps explained
Whether you're a full-time resident of Paris or a one-off visitor, there is a ticket option for you among the various passes, apps, cards, carnets and tickets for the city's public transport system - although finding the right one can be a challenge.
Published: 6 October 2022 16:47 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments