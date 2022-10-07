Read news from:
French Expression of the Day: Je baisse, j’éteins, je décale

If you live in France, you're likely to start hearing this expression more and more.

Published: 7 October 2022 13:07 CEST
Photo: Annie Spratt/Unsplash/Nicolas Raymond

Why do I need to know je baisse, j’éteins, je décale ?

Because if you will be living in or visiting France during the winter, you will likely see this slogan a lot.

What does it mean?

Je baisse, j’éteins, je décale – roughly pronounced juh behss, jay-tahn, juh day-kal – translates to “I turn down, I turn off, I offset (or I delay).” 

This is the slogan that the French government said they would be using to publicise their energy savings plan, ahead of possible shortages during the winter of 2022. It is intended to encourage écogestes – environmentally friendly individual behaviour. 

The first part “je baisse” (I turn down or I lower) is intended to remind people to turn down things that consume a lot of energy, such as the heating. It should not be confused with the vulgar phrase je baise – I fuck. As far as we know, the French government has no particular stance on that. 

The second part “j’étains” (I turn off) refers to devices that can be switched off when not in use – for instance, electronics that can be unplugged when on standby or turning off the lights in rooms you are not using.

And finally, the third part “je décale” (I offset/ I delay/ I shift) refers to adjusting the time of day when one does things. The French government used this phrasing to motivate people to shift the time of day they might do their laundry or dishes, in an effort to encourage that these activities be done outside of peak hours. 

The slogan is part of the French government’s publicity campaign known as Chaque geste compte (every action counts), intended to encourage people to lower their energy consumption this winter.

You can see a glimpse of the advertisement below:

Use it like this

Je baisse la température de l’appartement à 19C pour que nous utilisions moins d’énergie. – I turn down the temperature in my apartment to 19C so that we use less energy.

Normalement, je laisse la télé allumée pour m’aider à dormir la nuit. Maintenant que nous essayons d’économiser l’énergie, je l’éteins. – Normally, I leave the TV on at night to help me sleep. Now that we are trying to reduce energy consumption, I turn it off.

French Expression of the Day: Mettre en veilleuse

While it might look like this expression has to do with old-age, it does not.

Published: 6 October 2022 13:16 CEST
Why do I need to know mettre en veilleuse ?

Because this phrase might look easily understandable at first glance, but it probably means something different than you might have expected.

What does it mean?

Mettre en veilleuse – roughly pronounced met-ruh ahn vay-yuhz – translates to “put on the small lamp.” 

However, the expression actually means something that is no longer a priority or is not going to happen imminently  – it’s similar to “put something on the backburner” or to “put something on hold” or “on standby” or (in Ireland) “put it on the long finger”.

A veilleuse is French for nightlight, or a small lamp one might put in the bedroom that stays on at a low brightness, but does not impede one from sleeping.

The expression, thus, was born from the idea that the light is almost in idle mode – available in the background, but not too noticeable. 

If directed at a person, this expression can be a way of telling them to be quiet or lower their town – to become less conspicuous. When used in this way, the phrase is more of an insult, so context is important when using mettre en veilleuse.

You might also see this phrase being used in French politics, if a person or subject has been put on the back burner, that means they were deliberately taken out of the limelight.

Use it like this

Ce n’était pas sa priorité, elle l’a donc mis en veilleuse pour le faire quand elle aurait du temps libre. – It was not her top priority, so she put it on the back burner to do when she had free time.

Le parti politique a déclaré qu’il avait des affaires plus urgentes à traiter, et a donc mis les questions des électeurs en veilleuse. – The political party claimed they had more pressing matters to attend to, so they put the voters’ questions on the back burner.

