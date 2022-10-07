Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

ENERGY

All the ways France’s ‘energy sobriety’ plan could impact your life

On Thursday, French government officials announced the country's winter energy-saving plan - from 'sweater Fridays' to street lighting, central heating to travel, here's how the plans are likely to affect your daily life.

Published: 7 October 2022 12:53 CEST
All the ways France's 'energy sobriety' plan could impact your life
Street lights in Paris, with an unlit Eiffel Tower in the background on April 24, 2022. (Photo by Emmanuel DUNAND / AFP)

The French government announced its long-awaited sobriété enégetique (energy-saving) plan on Thursday.

The plan is divided into three sections; public services, businesses and households with the bulk of the energy-saving rules falling on local and national government offices and agencies.

While private individuals are recommended, rather than required, to make any specific changes to their life or routine, everyone living in France can expect to be affected by the plan.

Here is how your life in France might change this winter:

When relaxing at home

The government has listed several recommendations for how households and individuals can lower their energy consumption.

These are not obligatory and the Prime Minister clarified on Friday that “there will be no temperature police” for homes, but if you want to decrease your energy usage you might consider some minor changes.

Households have been encouraged to keep heating to a maximum 19C (or 17C in bedrooms), so if you follow the guidelines and were previously used to a warmer home, you might consider investing in some blankets and sweaters.

Ministers also suggested that individuals not launch the dishwasher or other appliances at 7pm when they get home from work, as this is a peak time when many others on the electrical grid will be using energy. 

You might also consider taking other smaller steps, such as unplugging devices on standby or turning off the lights when they are not needed and unplugging devices and turning off the wifi if you are going to be away for a few days. 

Individuals have also been encouraged to use the website “Ecowatt” to keep track of the energy forecast (which shows the pressure the electric grid is across France). When the colours are yellow or red, that means the grid is under strain and energy saving techniques, like the ones listed above, are strongly advised.

READ MORE: Revealed: The worst-case scenario for blackouts this winter in France

When at work

If you work in an office you can expect it to be a bit cooler this winter. The energy-saving plan calls on businesses and offices to keep indoor temperatures to a maximum 19C. 

While work-from-home will not be required by the government, part of its energy plan is to make public offices and ministries ‘exemplary’ in the effort of encouraging similar responses by individuals and businesses. One such plan is work-from-home – the government will invest more funding to expand the capacity for remote in its ministries and public buildings, in the effort of decreasing the carbon emissions of commuting to and from work. 

As a result, you might see your business or office consider bringing in more work-from-home, but again – this has not been mandated by the state, so it would depend on your workplace and its decision.

Businesses have agreed to create plans for “remote working in emergency situations.” One such situation would be a “red” status on the Ecowatt website. 

Your workplace may also begin encouraging more environmentally-friendly means of transport. Businesses have signed up to agreements to eliminate unnecessary travel, as well as to only use airline travel when the journey by rail is more than four hours one way or six hours round trip on the same day. 

When shopping

While doing your shopping, you will notice that the heating in stores will be slightly decreased as well. This will be particularly pronounced if it is a “red” day – when the electric grid is particularly strained, heating will be reduced to an average temperature of 17C during peak times (8am-12pm and 6pm-8pm).

The rest of the time, stores will be heated to a maximum of 19C.

You might also notice that the lights are slightly dimmer than usual. Both large stores and specialised stores have agreed to reduce their lighting by 30 percent – although this also includes measures like turning off lights at night and reducing illuminated signs and adverts. 

Doors will also remain closed. You probably remember this coming into effect over the summer, when shops were asked to keep their doors and windows shut when air conditioning was running. Heating is, in fact, uses more energy than air conditioning, and shops and stores will need to keep their doors closed if the heating is on.

Taking an evening stroll

It might be slightly darker, depending on what time of night you are walking. Local authorities across France have agreed to enforce the rule that signs and illuminated advertising must be turned off between 1am and 6am.

Additionally, public lighting – including street lights will be switched off earlier – between 11pm to 5.30am, except for main roads and big city streets. 

Some exterior lighting might be switched off before that – shopping malls and medium to large retail stores agreed in their energy sobriety plans to turn off advertisements and illuminated signs at closing time. 

This will also apply to hotels, restaurants and cafes, who will turn off indoor and outdoor lighting at the end of their services, and hotels who will turn off signs between midnight and 6am.

Depending on where you live, your town or city may have decided to take further action by reducing the lighting hours for monuments, in Paris the lights on the Eiffel Tower will be turned off one hour earlier.

READ MORE: French city to stop lighting up public buildings in order to save energy

Enjoying leisure activities

You might want to wear an extra sweatshirt to start off your workout at the gym this winter, as temperatures in gymnasiums will be lowered by 2C on average.

Swimmers might also feel a bit chillier, as the water temperature in public pools will be brought down by 1C, as recommended by the National Association of Elected Sports and the Association of Elected Sports Officials. 

Cinemas have also agreed to keep maximum heating to 19C.

When on vacation

If you are travelling or taking a trip, the hotel you book in France will also respect maximum temperatures of 19C, with pools and spas bringing down their heating by 1C too.

If you are planning to hit the ski slopes, chairlifts and gondolas are going to have their speed adapted depending on the time of day. During peak hours, ski lifts should run at their normal speeds, but at quieter times, speeds will be reduced to save energy.

You might also notice that some of the lifts are a bit more crowded, as resorts will try to shut down any redundant lifts (meaning closing one if there are two that service the same tracks). 

And if you are taking your kids on a theme park holiday this winter, you’ll notice that the outdoor attractions will not be heated.

If you are heading to visit popular French sites – including the famous Versailles (known across France for exuberant lighting) – you might notice them looking a bit different. Versailles specifically will only light its facade until 10pm (an hour earlier than it normally would), and it will switch over to LED lighting which uses less energy.

READ MORE: French phrase of the Day: C’est pas Versailles ici

The monument’s manager, Louis Samuel-Bergé told Franceinfo that if it Versailles is asked to lower the temperature by 1C, it might even be good for the building, as conserving artwork requires higher humidity. 

“Lowering the temperature increases humidity,” explained Samuel-Bergé, who said the palace would be prepared to take such measures.

When getting dressed

It might sound a bit silly, but you will probably start to see turtlenecks – or col roulé in French – become more of a staple across France, as offices and government buildings turn down the heating. Several French public officials – including France’s finance minister, Bruno Le Maire – have began making the case for turtlenecks and more weather-appropriate clothing choices.

During the press conference, public affairs minister, Stanislas Guerini, said that government officials would see dress codes relax in public buildings to allow for warmer dress. In your daily life, you might start seeing less suits and more turtlenecks.

If you live in the département of Mayenne, in north west France, authorities are bringing in La journée du pull-over (sweater day) every Friday, although this is not compulsory. 

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

ENERGY

Cold water, 19C heating and cash bonuses: How France will cut energy use this winter

Lowered heating, speed limits, cash bonuses and lighting cuts - the French government has unveiled its 'energy sobriety' plan to cut France's energy use by 10 percent and avoid blackouts this winter.

Published: 6 October 2022 13:30 CEST
Updated: 6 October 2022 15:48 CEST
Cold water, 19C heating and cash bonuses: How France will cut energy use this winter

Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne unveiled the long-awaited plan on Thursday, outlining the cuts that will allow France to make it through the winter without Russian gas.

The plan for sobriété enérgetique (energy sobriety) will also become part of France’s longer-term commitment to reducing its energy use by 30 percent by 2030, in order to combat climate change.

The plan is divided into three sections – measures for government offices and public buildings which are compulsory, measures for businesses which are voluntary but which businesses are expected to sign up to on a sector basis and measures that households and private individuals can take, which are entirely voluntary.

Here are the main measures; 

Government

Government officials and politicians are expected to “be exemplary”, which is why you’re likely to see a lot more politicians modelling knitwear this winter, to show how they have turned down their office heating.

Among the measures for government offices are;

Heating – government offices will not be heated to above 19C, lowered to 18C on days when the EcoWatt app (which shows the risk of energy shortages) is on a ‘red’ day – find out how EcoWatt works HERE. The heating will be turned down at night.

Dress code – dress codes are relaxed for public sector employees to allow them to dress warmly for work. 

Remote working – working from home – télétravail – became a fixture during the pandemic and looks like it might be coming back if you work for the government. Government departments will encourage home-working with an increase in the remote-working allowance for public servants. 

Travel – government agents who need to travel for work should use public transport rather than the car. If this is not possible, they should not exceed 110km/h when driving on the autoroute, in order to save around 20 percent of fuel (emergency workers are exempt from this requirement). These tactics are encouraged – but not compulsory – for private employees and individuals. 

Turn off hot water – office managers are asked to turn off hot water supplies, except when it is essential, such as for showers. Employees will therefore need to wash their hands in cold water, and boil a kettle if they want a tea or coffee. 

Building fund – funds will be available to make buildings more energy efficient.

Public spaces

Local authorities are also included in the plan, for both their own offices and for the public buildings that they manage, such as swimming pools and leisure centres. Buildings such as hospitals, nursing homes or anywhere that houses vulnerable people are exempt from these measures. 

Pools and gyms – gyms must lower their standard temperatures by 2C, while the water in swimming pools will be 1C colder. 

Lighting – lighting including street lights, lighting of public spaces and illuminating buildings should be reduced by turning off lights earlier, reducing light intensity and switching to LED lights. Many local authorities had already announced cuts to lighting on public buildings, including the city of Paris where the lights on the Eiffel Tower will be turned off one hour earlier.

Sports stadiums – sports clubs – both professional and amateur – are asked to reduce the time that pitches are floodlit and stadiums lit up before and after matches by 50 percent for daytime matches and 30 percent for evening games. 

Ski resorts – ski resorts will slow the speed of chair lifts in order to save energy but the lifts themselves as well as other ski infrastructure will still be running.

Offices – local and national government are asked to save office heating by grouping as many offices as possible into a single building. 

Businesses

Businesses are asked to sign up to energy commitments on a voluntary basis. The government is creating a brand called Les entreprises s’engagent (Companies that are committed) that companies who sign up to and implement measures will be awarded. Many businesses have already begun to make some of the outlined changes. 

Lower office heating – Offices should not be heated to more than 19C and the temperature should be dropped to 16C at night. If the office is to be closed for three days or more, heating should be lowered to 8C while staff are away. Companies are also asked to move by up to 15 days the switch-on and switch-off dates in autumn and spring for heating, although this will depend on the weather. 

Hotels, bars and restaurants – these and other businesses that welcome the public will also be asked to sign up for the 19C maximum for heating, while retail stores will be expected to go for a maximum of 17C.

Lighting – companies should turn off interior lighting as soon as an office, store or other workplace is closed. Exterior lighting should be reduced, including for advertising, and should be turned off by 1am at the latest. 

Travel – businesses should reduce unnecessary travel by employees and use public transport wherever possible for employees who do have to travel.

Households

These measures are advisory only, but will be accompanied by a publicity campaign – named Chaque geste compte (every action counts) encouraging individuals to do their bit and help to reduce their energy use.

Temperature – lowering the temperature in your home by just 1C can save around seven percent of your energy use. It is recommended to have the living spaces no warmer than 19C, with bedrooms at 17C. This is voluntary, and vulnerable people such as the elderly or those with a disability may need to have the heating at a higher setting.

Appliances – a range of energy-saving tips are suggested, from turning off lights in rooms that are not used to not leaving appliances on standby and unplugging appliances if you are going away. 

Carpooling – in order to encourage car-sharing, there will be bonuses for people who sign up to car-share schemes. 

Cash bonuses – households that manage to reduce their consumption this winter will be in line for a bonus sobriété (sobriety bonus) from their gas or electricity company. Several companies have already announced bonuses of up to €120 for households that make significant cuts.

Heat pumps – homeowners will be able to get grants of up to €9,000 to switch a gas boiler to a heat pump, through the existing Ma PrimeRenov scheme.

Energy forecast – TV channels will start to broadcast the ‘energy forecast’ in a similar way to the weather forecast, showing how high the risk of energy shortages are in the days ahead. 

SHOW COMMENTS