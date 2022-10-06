For members
PARIS
Tourists and locals: Paris Metro tickets, passes and apps explained
Whether you're a full-time resident of Paris or a one-off visitor, there is a ticket option for you among the various passes, apps, cards, carnets and tickets for the city's public transport system - although finding the right one can be a challenge.
Published: 6 October 2022 16:47 CEST
Travel passes, apps or paper tickets - here's out guide to the Paris public transport ticketing system. Photo by Philippe LOPEZ / AFP
READER INSIGHTS
Readers reveal: The best beaches and coastal resorts in France
The Local asked readers for their top tips for places to visit along the French coast and we were overwhelmed with suggestions for beautiful beaches, off-the-beaten-track villages and lively resorts.
Published: 3 October 2022 16:29 CEST
