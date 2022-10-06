Read news from:
TALKING FRANCE

PODCAST: Macron’s big battles, France’s best coastline and are the French the world’s top strikers?

The Local's podcast Talking France is back - this week tackling the looming French parliamentary crisis, trouble over the World Cup, whether France's reputation as champion strikers is really justified and waving a fond farewell to the little cardboard tickets for the Paris Metro.

Published: 6 October 2022 10:35 CEST
Host Ben McPartland is joined by The Local editor Emma Pearson, journalist Gen Mansfield and political columnist John Lichfield to review the battles already raging in France and those to come – including an epic parliamentary showdown on Emmanuel Macron’s proposed reforms of both the pension and unemployment systems. 

John said: “I think Macron has decided to play hardball, after some weeks or months of apparent drift as he tried to decide what to do having lost his majority.

You can find the podcast on Apple, Spotify or Google podcasts, you can download it HERE or listen on the link below.

“A lot of Macron’s reforms in his first term were not actually completed, partly because of the Covid pandemic, so he’s looking at the possibility of having served two terms as president without having achieved a lot of what he set out to do.

“But to be constantly having to use his constitutional powers to push legislation through parliament without the agreement of MPs is not a good look, I think, it looks anti-democratic.”

We’re also looking at a more immediate problem for the government – the two senior figures who are likely to be facing criminal charges – and taking an overview of the biggest scandals of the Macron government, from lobster dinners to fake police officers. 

We’ll be examining whether the French reputation as the world’s top strikers is really justified, why French mayors are boycotting the football World Cup, taking a fond look at the little cardboard Paris Metro tickets and discussing the results of our listener poll – which area of France has the best beaches?

Finally, we’re recommending some films, TV series and websites that will help listeners find out a bit more about France, French culture and daily life here.

Are there are any topics you would like to see covered in Talking France? You can take our survey HERE to leave feedback or make suggestions for future episodes.

TALKING FRANCE

Inside France: Knitwear, beaches and why the French are preparing for a ‘social battle’

From predictions of a troubled autumn on the street to central heating, bad French puns and the reason that France's finance minister sparked a wave of knitwear-related mockery, our weekly newsletter Inside France looks at what we have been talking about in France this week.

Published: 1 October 2022 10:02 CEST
It’s all been about knitwear in France this week, and not because it’s Paris Fashion Week.

Finance minister Bruno Le Maire kicked things off by announcing in a radio interview that he would be wearing un col roulé (a rollneck sweater) in the office this winter and then tweeting a picture of himself in a black turtleneck.

Prime minister Elisabeth Borne then showed up for a meeting wearing some kind of padded cardigan.

The reason for this sudden sweater enthusiasm? Sobriété enérgetique – the government’s long-awaited energy saving plan will be revealed in full next week but we already know one part of it; turning the heating down to 19C. 

This is compulsory for public buildings like Le Maire and Borne’s offices, but voluntary for households – although recommended if France is to hit its target of cutting energy usage by 10 percent this winter.

It’s a shame we can’t heat the country through laughter and memes on social media, because the two politicians certainly inspired plenty of those.

All eyes on next Wednesday’s Ministers Council meeting . . .

Beaches

I’m now back in Paris after a week on the west coast taking in the delights of La Vendée – beautiful long, sandy beaches and marshland nature reserves, foraging in rock pools for seafood and eating local oysters and drinking white wine.

It’s a truly beautiful part of France – in my opinion the best bit of the French coastline, although my colleague Gen Mansfield also makes a strong case for Brittany. You can vote for your favourite French beaches HERE

Podcast

Arguing about beaches is just one section of this week’s Talking France podcast, available to listen HERE.

We’re also talking in French pension reforms, the problems on the Eurostar, mushroom foraging, Paris wine festivals and out favourite French vocab.

Pensions

Ah yes, pension reform. Many people will remember the massive strikes in the winter of 2019/20 over pension reform.

Well in a case of déjà vu all over again, this autumn Emmanuel Macron is vowing to reform the French pension system and unions are vowing to fight him every step of the way.  

‘The start of a social battle’ – what you need to know about France’s controversial pension reforms

Terrible French pun of the week

In French montage russe (Russian mountain) means rollercoaster and just as in English it can be used literally or metaphorically. So what do Russians call rollercoasters? American mountains.

Listening tip

And if you’re looking for something (apart from the Talking France podcast of course) to listen to over the weekend, I was at the recording of this BBC comedy show (available on catch-up) in Paris a couple of weeks ago, and I think foreigners in France will find plenty to laugh at.

Mark Steele did a version of the show in English and one in French, which takes quite some balls and I happen to know that at least one member of the audience was inspired to accept an invitation for her first public-speaking event in French afterwards – sometimes it’s just a question of having the courage to do it!

