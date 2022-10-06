French novelist Annie Ernaux wins Sweden’s Nobel Literature Prize

The Swedish Academy was long plagued by suspected leaks, but is known for cloak-and-dagger methods to try to keep its musings and preparatory Nobel work under wraps. Its deliberations are also sealed for 50 years.
It is known to have a longlist that is whittled down throughout the year to a shortlist of five names, before the 18 members vote on a winner.
After Thursday’s announcement, the Nobel season continues on Friday with the highly-anticipated Peace Prize, the only Nobel announced in the Norwegian capital Oslo. Punters have suggested this year’s prize could sound the alarm over the war in Ukraine or the climate. The Economics Prize wraps things up on Monday, October 10th.
