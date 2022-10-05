Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

STRIKES

Shortages at French filling stations after strikes at refineries

Many Total Energies fuel stations across France are reporting shortages of petrol and diesel after industrial action by refinery workers. However, the company's fuel discount may also be to blame.

Published: 5 October 2022 11:09 CEST
Shortages at French filling stations after strikes at refineries
A sign which reads in French as "out of service" is seen on a nozzle at a TotalEnergies petrol station in Palavas les Flots, southern France, on October 4, 2022. (Photo by Pascal GUYOT / AFP)

Employees of Total Energies have been staging industrial action that includes blockades at refineries, in an ongoing dispute over pay. 

However some have blamed Total’s extra fuel discount – on top of the government’s 30 centimes per litre fuel rebate – for the shortages at filling stations across the country. 

While the issue has been primarily concentrated in the Paris region, it also extends north to the Pas-de-Calais département and West toward Brittany, and can be found in some other parts of the country too.

Almost half of the TotalEnergies fuel stations in the Paris region were out of stock on October 4th, according to France bleu.

La Voix du Nord reported on Monday that “From Saint-Léonard to Marquise, it was impossible to fill up. The same situation has been observed in Arras.

The pumps were also dry in eight TotalEnergies stations in Strasbourg and its surrounding area, according to BFMTV.

Customers can check to see if stations near them are low in stock by consulting the map on TotalEnergies’ website, HERE.

The problem has been ongoing for several days, after refinery workers staged industrial action beginning on September 27th to push for the oil group to increase workers’ wages due to inflation. 

However, the refinery workers’ strike is not the only reason for fuel shortages at TotalEnergies service stations. The company began offering customers an additional discount on fuel prices at the beginning of September, which could be added on top of the government’s existing fuel subsidy.

On July 22nd, the TotalEnergies announced it would offer a discount of €0.20 per litre at all its service stations in the country from September 1st until November 1st. In the second phase, which would run from November until December 31, the discount will be €0.10 per litre.

As a result of the campaign, the oil giant has seen a 30 percent increase in the number of customers frequenting its stations, which has left many without the necessary stocks to meet high demand.

Additionally, the availability of fuel in stations was impacted by the extension of industrial action by refinery workers until October 3rd – it was set to run only three days.

Despite several stations struggling to meet customer demand, the oil company assured customers that there is “no shortage of fuel” and that it “has built up stocks and is importing regularly,” according to France régions.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

TRAVEL NEWS

Millions of train tickets go on sale in France for Christmas holidays

French national train operator SNCF announced on Wednesday that Christmas ticket sales were open, with 9 million tickets on sale as more and more people opt to take the train.

Published: 5 October 2022 10:19 CEST
Millions of train tickets go on sale in France for Christmas holidays

France’s national rail provider, SNCF, announced that tickets on its TGV and Intercité lines for the winter holiday period are now available.

At least 9 million tickets are on sale – 1 million more than last year – after a record summer of train travel as people increasingly opt to take the train for environmental reasons. 

Customers can reserve tickets for travel between December 11th and January 2nd, 2023.

For Ouigo trains – the budget subsidiary of TGV trains – seats can be reserved in advance all the way until July 7th, 2023.

The Ouigo service has also added several new destinations, such as lines to Finistère, La Rochelle and Perpignan, that will be available for reservations this Christmas.

For those looking to travel on local TER routes, the SNCF website noted that the dates for these voyages will vary from one region to another. Tickets for places such as Auvergne Rhône-Alpes, Normandy, Burgundy, Hauts-de-France, New Aquitaine, Occitania, Provence-Alpes-Côte-d’Azur, Grand Est and Centre-Val de Loire were already available for sale on Wednesday, October 5th.

“Tickets will be put on sale gradually” for the other regions, said SNCF on their website

Tickets can be purchased on the SNCF Connect websites and apps, or in stations, stores and SNCF-approved agencies.

For seats booked in advance, SNCF allows exchanges and refunds free of charge up to four days before departure. However, a fee will be charged if changes are made in under two days before the reserved date.

Customers should be warned, according to Ouest France, that reservation sites and the application SNCF Connect were at times unavailable on Wednesday morning, due to an influx of people using them.

French daily Le Parisien reports that at least 9 million TGV, Ouigo and Intercités tickets are on sale for the winter period, which is one million more than were available last year.

In 2021, on the opening day for the winter holiday period, over one million tickets were sold in a single day. The most popular destinations were Paris, Lyon, Lille, Bordeaux and Strasbourg.

French rail services saw over 23 million people use their services during the summer of 2022, travellers told Franceinfo they opted for train travel for environmental reasons. The record summer for SNCF reported 10 percent more passengers than 2019, prior to the start of the pandemic, with all regions benefitting from the increase. 

SHOW COMMENTS