LIVING IN FRANCE

What to know before having surgery in France

If you are having a pre-planned operation or hospital stay in France, here's what you need to know about booking appointments and paying for your treatment.

Published: 3 October 2022 14:00 CEST
A surgeon prepares medical equipment in June 2019, at the Georges-Francois Leclerc centre in central-eastern France (Photo by ROMAIN LAFABREGUE / AFP)

France is world-renowned for its healthcare system, with high standards of care and accomplished physicians. Nonetheless, it can still be difficult for foreigners to navigate the French healthcare system, particularly for more-involved procedures that might involve in-patient treatment.

Here is what you can expect for having an operation in France: 

The general process

The specific steps will depend on the procedure you are having, but in most cases, you will follow steps similar to the ones outlined below:

The appointment with the anesthesiologist: You will need to schedule this, and it should take place at least 48 hours before your operation. For this visit, you should bring any related medical documents, such as relevant cardiovascular or blood tests, documentation showing what medication you are currently taking, as well as any reports offered by previous doctors on the subject of your procedure and why it might be necessary.

This is also a good time to inform the doctor of any known allergies. 

The pre-operative check-up: Your doctor may order this for you. This is when they would inform you of whether you should avoid smoking, drinking, or taking certain medications, as well as how you should dress for the visit (no makeup, nail polish, etc).

You would also be given information about when to begin fasting from water and food prior to the procedure. In French, this is called “à jeûn” (ah juhn). Keep in mind that your doctor may require you to do additional testing prior to the procedure – such as blood tests, cardiological consultations, or a urine test.

An example of a préadmission form for a hospital in Paris

The pre-operative shower: you will likely be advised to do this before your surgery. Your doctor should give you documentation explaining what this is and how it works, but typically the patient must shower using a disinfectant soap either the night before or day of their operation.

Paperwork: This may be referred to as the “Préadmission” or “une admission préalable.”

Prior to your operation, typically the same day as your anesthesiologist appointment, you will need to either visit or make an appointment with the hospital’s admissions office.

Some hospitals might allow you to do this step online. You will need to provide them with the following documents prior to your operation:

  • Your carte vitale (or proof of social security coverage, if you have a temporary number)
  • Proof of ID (either a French ID card or passport – keep in mind that a driver’s licence likely will not suffice)
  • Proof of address (this might be a recent bill or a rent-receipt for last month)
  • For pregnant women, a “maternity follow-up sheet”
  • If applicable, your membership card for your additional insurance (mutuelle)
  • If applicable, a certificate from your employer stating the accident occurred at work
  • If you are European and do not have French health insurance, a European health insurance card (EEC)

For minors, you will need to provide documentation of both parents’ informed consent for the procedure, as well as signed ‘authorisation to operate.’

When you leave you will be given official discharge paperwork. These are necessary for you to take recovery days off from work and to continue being paid. You will likely also need to demonstrate proof that there is an adult available to escort you home from the hospital. 

Fees

The French healthcare system operates on a reimbursement model – so you pay, and then some or all of the cost is reimbursed via your carte vitale and/or mutuelle.

Payment will depend slightly on whether you received your operation in a public or private hospital. As a general rule, French social security covers up to 80 percent of fees for hospital visits. Certain types of procedure – such as cancer treatments – are reimbursed up to 100 percent.

However, you will be responsible for the cost of the hospital stay itself. Room fees are standardised across France, and as of January 2018, they were listed as €20 per day for a hospital or clinic, and €15 per day for a psychiatric facility. While these fees are not reimbursed by social security, they may be paid by your additional insurance provider (mutuelle) if you are covered by one. 

Some groups, such as pregnant women (those hospitalised during the last four months of pregnancy, for childbirth, or during the 12 days after childbirth) are not required to pay a hospital fee. 

Additionally, if your hospitalisation is attributable to your work (either an occupational hazard or an accident), then you are not required to pay these fees either. The same goes for those treated in “home hospitalisation” and those who qualify for state medical aid. You can learn more about this HERE, as it is an option for those who may not be able to afford hospital fees.

You will also be responsible for “comfort” costs – these might include access to a single room, a television, wifi, etc. However, these may be covered by your complementary insurance (mutuelle). 

If you are not insured in France and have not qualified for state medical aid, then you will be responsible for paying for all of your care. 

How to pay

The actual process of paying varies slightly from hospital to hospital – most hospitals have this information on their website.

However the most common format is that you will have to pay the room costs (€20 per day) before you leave, and then will be sent a bill for the medical treatments – so you should remember to take cash or a debit card with you when you go into hospital, or make sure the person coming to pick you up has cash or a debit card.

If you do not have medical cover in France you may be required to pay the full bill before you leave.

For the main part of the bill, the most common process is for the hospital to send you a bill, with the costs reimbursed to you later if you are covered by the French social security system.

If you are sent a bill, then you will likely be able to pay online (often using this site), by cheque, in some cases by bank transfer. You may also visit the hospital’s “main treasury” to pay your invoice.

During your pré-admission, you should ask about the payment process and what you will be expected to pay in-person before departure.

Tips

  • Keep all of the forms that the hospital provides you with, including any discharge-related paperwork. This might be necessary for both your insurance company and for the reimbursement process.
  • Always ask questions if you do not understand a word being used. If you are concerned about your French level, consider bringing a more fluent friend along to pre-operative meetings, like the visit with the anesthesiologist. While the hospital might be able to request the assistance of an interpreter, do not count on this. 
  • Be sure to ask specifically what the price of your surgery involves – it might include post-operative care, which would also fall under the 80 percent reimbursement scheme for those with French social security. 
  • If you have a mutuelle, send a dévis (quote) to your complementary insurance company to find out exactly what they will cover (they might cover “extra” things, like a single room, which may be worth considering).
  • Consider scheduling any pre-operative appointments as early as possible, in order to have extra time if extra testing is necessary in the interim. 
  • And of course – be sure to have your carte vitale with you at all times. 

Wedding bells: What you need to know about getting married in France

With its beautiful chateaux, great food and wine and general romantic vibe France is a popular location for weddings - but whether you live here or just want to get married here, there are some important things to know before you tie the knot.

Published: 3 October 2022 11:12 CEST
To legally marry in France you must be:

  • A minimum age of 18 years old (in very rare cases people under-18 may marry, but they need the signed consent of at least one parent and an age exemption granted by the public prosecutor);
  • The future couple must not be closely related.

Note: if you are a foreign citizen who wants to marry in France, you must also be able to legally marry in your own country.

Same-sex marriage

Same-sex marriage has been legal in France since 2013, however there is an important caveat for foreigners in France – if your home country does not recognise same-sex marriage you may not be able to marry in France, subject to any bilateral treaty between France and your home country – full details here.

If you can marry in France, it is possible that your home country will not recognise your marriage, which could have legal implications if you return to your home country. 

PACS

The alternative to marriage in France is entering into a Pacte civil de solidarité, informally known as pacsé. This gives you many of the same rights as married couples, but not entirely.

Marriage v PACS – what are the differences?

If you live in France

France is a secular country. That means only civil marriages are legally recognised. There’s nothing to stop you from having a religious ceremony, but you have to also do the civil bit, at the mairie, first.

You can do the religious wedding at any time after the civil ceremony.

READ ALSO Does it make financial sense to get married in France?

Documents –  In order to marry in France, if you live in the country, you will need: 

  • Proof of residency in the commune in which you plan to marry for at least 30 days prior to the application of at least one member of the couple. A second home is usually enough to prove the ‘close links’ required, or you can marry in the commune that the parents of one of the couple live in
  • Valid passports;
  • Original birth certificates (less than 3 months old) – overseas ones will need translating;
  • A certificate of non-impediment to marriage. This is available from local authorities;
  • Divorce or death certificate for anyone marrying a second time;
  • Affidavit stating that you are free to marry and that the marriage will be recognised in your home country.

Since this is France, you must obviously create a dossier of all these documents and submit it to the mairie where you wish to marry.

Having checked your documents, the officier d’état civil (registrar) then invites the couple for an interview – this is compulsory. The interview is usually conducted together, but the registrar can also request individual interviews (normally in a case where they suspect forced marriage or a sham marriage). 

The interview is usually conducted in French but if one or both of the couple do not speak French the registrar can request a translator – if you’re worried about doing the interview in French it can a good idea to flag up in advance that you will need a translator. 

There are some exceptions to the requirements for an interview; if it is impossible due to circumstances (eg a serious illness) or if the registrar does not judge it necessary. If one member of the couple lives abroad, the interview can be done at the consulate. 

Next steps – Once your dossier is approved, the next step is to publish the bans – an announcement published by the mairie with your name, address, jobs and intention to marry.

The wedding cannot take place until at least 10 days after the bans are published, but must take place within one year.

Wedding – The wedding must take place in a public building within the commune – this is usually the mairie but can be other venues like a village hall or meeting room.

You will be married by either the mayor or deputy mayor of your commune, who will don their ceremonial tricolour sash for the occasion.

The ceremony must be in French, but it’s fine to have an interpreter present, or if the mayor speaks English they may agree to translate for you. 

The mairie wedding is compulsory to make your wedding legally binding, but how big a deal of it you make is entirely up to you. Plenty of French couples have only the mairie wedding so you’ll see big parties, brides in big white dresses, confetti throwing etc all going on at the mairie.

On the other hand if you want to keep the civil ceremony small and then have a religious wedding with all the trappings, then that is fine too. 

A fun French tradition involves the wedding party moving off from the mairie together in a convoy of decorated cars, all beeping their horns to celebrate the marriage.

Witnesses – You also need to provide between two and four people to be witnesses to the marriage – they must be over 18, but otherwise there are no conditions and they are not required to live in France.

You declare the names of your witnesses when you fill in your pre-marriage paperwork, so you can’t just grab a couple of random people off the street. 

Divorce – we hate to break the romantic mood, but before getting married it’s important that foreigners understand the very different rules in France around the division of assets in the case of a divorce, and make pre-marriage agreements if applicable. Full details HERE.

If you live outside France

If neither member of the couple is a French citizen and neither live in France, you may not be able to have the legal bit of the wedding here.

There are a couple of exceptions to this; if you own a home and France and spend plenty of time there that may be enough to prove ‘close links’ to the commune; if the parents of either member of the couple live in France; or if you are in one of France’s overseas territories – full details here

If you don’t fulfil any of those criteria then you cannot have the mairie wedding in France.

There is, however, nothing to stop you having a religious ceremony or other ceremony in France – complete with friends, family, fancy food and drink, hats etc – and then registering the marriage with the civil authorities in your home country when you get home. 

Many French chateaux do a booming trade in weddings for foreigners, providing a fairytale setting and all the trimmings for your special day, although they usually don’t come cheap. 

