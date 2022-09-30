Read news from:
Victoria Beckham caps French makeover with Paris debut

Having turned to French experts to overhaul her struggling business, Victoria Beckham is seeking the highest validation of the fashion world with her first runway show in Paris on Friday.

Published: 30 September 2022 09:00 CEST
British fashion designer Victoria Beckham is presenting a collection at Paris Fashion Week. Photo by Daniel LEAL / AFP

The former Spice Girl, 48 – who has been away from the catwalk for two years – joins Paris Fashion Week after a long stint presenting her clothes in New York and a brief dalliance with London.

Her sophisticated office and evening wear has been a surprise hit with fashionistas ever since her debut show in 2008, confounding those who expected her to be another celebrity dilettante.

But despite having 250 global outlets selling her clothes, 30 million followers on Instagram and one of the most famous husbands in the world, Beckham’s company has always struggled to turn a profit.

In a bid to turn things around, she has recruited top French talent: her chairman is Ralph Toledano, ex-president of the French Federation for Haute Couture and Fashion, and her CEO is Marie Leblanc de Reynies, former lead buyer at Paris shopping mecca Printemps.

“Victoria is not from the fashion world. She threw herself into the business and at a certain point, she needed to structure, organise and bring some order to the house, which is what we’ve been doing for the past four years,” Toledano told AFP.

Chic evening wear was always going to struggle during the pandemic, and reports this summer showed the label had €54 million in debt, and had to cut prices and staff to stay afloat.

But a successful cosmetics line, launched in 2019, has helped trim losses, and the team hopes to break even in the coming months.

Beckham has called her personal fame a “double-edged sword” for the business.

“Are other brands under the scrutiny that mine is under every time we file (results)? Absolutely not,” she told Vogue.

“But how many other brands have the luxury of getting the attention when they want it?”

Her team is upbeat: “We’ve defined a strategy, combined two pret-a-porter lines, found the right price-point… now it’s time to enter the big league,” said Toledano.

That means Paris — throwing Beckham into the loftiest and most scrutinised of fashion weeks.

“She’s a bit intimidated, she’s someone very humble,” said Toledano.

“There’s a lot of expectation. For someone who entered fashion without training, there’s a hope that Paris will be a sort of crowning moment,” he added.

Paris Fashion Week is a way for Beckham to validate her status “as a designer and not just a celebrity,” said Benjamin Simmenauer, a professor at the French Institute of Fashion.

London and New York are more focused on the commercial side of the business, as well as “audacious young designers”, while Paris “has a more creative and historical” side, Simmenauer told AFP.

It was a chance for her to shed the last of her image as an ex-Spice Girl, he added.

“Presenting in Paris is proof that she is truly dedicated to the project, not just trading on her past and present celebrity… that she has an original and relevant vision.”

PARIS

Paris gives ultimatum on e-scooter ‘misuse’

Paris has given operators of electric scooter fleets one month to come up with measures to limit reckless riding, pell-mell parking and other "misuses" or risk a loss of their licences, city hall has announced - the latest move in a long-running battle between the city and e-scooters.

Published: 30 September 2022 08:33 CEST
Paris gives ultimatum on e-scooter 'misuse'

Like many major cities, Paris is grappling with how to enforce safe practices for the electric scooters (known in French as trottinettes), promoted as a non-polluting alternative to cars or crowded public transport.

Critics say they are just as often used for joy rides that menace pedestrians, pointing to regular accidents and casting doubt on the environmental bona fides of batteries with short lifespans.

“All options are on the table, including an end of contracts” that expire next February, deputy mayor David Belliard said after a meeting with the three firms authorised to operate in the French capital.

Given the exasperation over “misuses,” city officials are questioning the “cost-benefit analysis” as well as the environmental cost of the roughly 15,000 e-scooters currently on the streets, he said.

Dozens of operators flooded the streets with free-floating rental fleets in 2018, leading to chaotic scenes of overturned or misparked scooters littering sidewalks.

That led the city to allow just three operators — Tier, Lime and Dott — and limit speeds to 20 km/h or even 10 km/h in dense zones, while setting up dedicated parking spots.

But some youths find it hard to resist doubling up on the devices — in theory a no-no — and scooters are often left on sidewalks or even found in the Seine River.

E-scooters and other “personal electric transportation vehicles” caused 236 accidents in Paris during the first half of this, a jump of 52 percent from the period last year, according to police data.

In France overall, 24 people died while using one last year.

“We’re very confident in our ability to respond” to the city’s demands, a spokeswoman for Tier told AFP.

